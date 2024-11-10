Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE!

Ruud van Nistelrooy takes charge of Manchester United for the final time when Leicester City visit Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon. Ruben Amorim starts work on Monday after finishing up at Sporting Lisbon and Van Nistelrooy will want to go out on a high.

Thursday’s 2-0 win over PAOK in the Europa League means Van Nistelrooy is unbeaten in three games since taking over from Erik ten Hag and United should be too strong for a Leicester side who are only four points above the relegation zone. But the Red Devils have made their worst-ever start to a Premier League season and cannot take anything for granted against Steve Cooper’s men.

Amorim will take over a United side in the bottom half of the Premier League table, though a win would give the club a lift as fans prepare to usher in the start of a new era. A second-string Leicester side were thumped 5-2 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup last month but could go above United in the table with a win here. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Manchester United vs Leicester latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 2pm GMT; Old Trafford

Why isn't the game on TV?

Man Utd team news: Diallo pushing for start

Leicester team news: Ayew in contention

Prediction: Man Utd win

Van Nistelrooy gives Amorim advice

12:40 , Jamie Dickenson

Ruud van Nistelrooy has made it clear to incoming manager Ruben Amorim which area Manchester United need to improve on most.

Van Nistelrooy insists he believes in United’s young forwards, but agrees that the club need more goals if they are to become successful once again.

The Red Devils have scored the third-fewest goals in the Premier League this season, with only Southampton and Crystal Palace having a lower total than their nine after 10 games.

Alejandro Garnacho is their top scorer with just two goals, with strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee only scoring a single goal each, albeit they have been in and out of the side and Erik ten Hag’s tactics were highly questionable.

He said: “I agree that when you want to be a successful side in the Premier League and in Europe, which is what the build is all about, you need a certain amount of goals. That is clear. That is why the best teams in the world have those players.

Van Nistelrooy's final game in charge

12:28 , Jamie Dickenson

Manchester United’s players and staff have arrived at Old Trafford ahead of their Premier League meeting with Leicester this afternoon.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of United for the final time against the Foxes before Ruben Amorim officially gets to work tomorrow.

And club legend Van Nistelrooy posed for photographs and signed autographs for fans ahead of the game.

Man Utd vs Leicester odds

12:16 , Jamie Dickenson

Manchester United are the heavy favourites with bookmakers to win this home game, with an away win ranking as a major upset.

Man Utd to win: 1/3

Draw: 9/2

Leicester to win: 15/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

12:15 , Jamie Dickenson

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last four fixtures against Leicester City - and won 5-2 in their EFL Cup clash between the two sides at Old Trafford last month.

The last time Leicester beat United was a 4-2 win at the King Power Stadium in October 2021.

Man Utd wins: 71

Draws: 31

Leicester wins: 36

Man Utd vs Leicester prediction

12:03 , Jamie Dickenson

While Manchester United have hardly covered themselves in glory this season, they have been better since Ruud van Nistelrooy took over in temporary charge from the axed Erik ten Hag.

United beat Leicester 5-2 in the EFL Cup at Old Trafford at the end of last month, which served as a dress rehearsal for this Premier League encounter.

Slipping up at home to the Foxes in Van Nistelrooy’s final game before Ruben Amorim takes charge would be a huge shock, with Steve Cooper’s visitors without a win in their last three games.

Man Utd to win, 3-1.

Leicester team news

11:59 , Jamie Dickenson

Leicester came away from their 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town last weekend unblemished in terms of injuries - with substitute Jordan Ayew securing a point for them four minutes after coming on.

There is a small possibility that long-term injury absentee Patson Daka could make his return from an ankle issue against Manchester United today.

Bobby Decordova-Reid is also closing in on a comeback after suffering a “nasty wound” in Leicester’s EFL Cup defeat to United.

Hamza Choudhury is also a doubt after the club decided he would not undergo surgery to fix a shoulder issue, meaning that goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk may be the only player missing for Steve Cooper at Old Trafford.

Foxes boss Cooper has hinted that he might give Boubakary Soumare his first Premier League start of the campaign in Manchester.

Ayew’s injury-time equaliser at Portman Road may not be enough to earn him a starting berth over Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu, while Jamie Vardy will hope to build on his tally of six goals in 18 games against the Red Devils.

Man Utd team news

11:47 , Jamie Dickenson

Amad Diallo is pushing to keep his place in the Manchester United team against Leicester after his starring role in Thursday’s Europa League win over PAOK.

Diallo scored twice at Old Trafford and Ruud van Nistelrooy hopes the winger will be fit despite being forced off late on after his midweek double.

The 22-year-old has not started in the Premier League since the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on September 21.

“Amad was assessed,” said Van Nistelrooy. “We're still working on him, to get him ready for Sunday. Hopefully, it will work.

United defenders Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro are back in training but are not yet ready to return.

Kobbie Mainoo is closing in on his comeback but the midfielder will not be available until after the international break.

"Kobbie is also progressing in his injury, he’s making the right steps, but is not yet with the team, though,” Van Nistelrooy added. “That needs a bit more time.”

With Mainoo still sidelined, Van Nistelrooy has a decision over who to play in midfield after Cristian Eriksen returned to play 25 minutes off the bench against PAOK.

Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro started on Thursday and Van Nistelrooy will be tempted to largely stick with that side after United made it two wins in three games since Erik ten Hag was sacked.

Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Casemiro; Rashford, Fernandes, Amad; Hojlund

Why isn’t Man Utd vs Leicester on TV?

11:41

The game was originally scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday 9 November but was pushed back due to Manchester United’s European commitments on Thursday, when they beat PAOK 2-0.

As such, it cannot be shown live in the UK, given it was originally meant to take place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football on Saturday afternoons.

How to follow Man Utd vs Leicester

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Free highlights: Match of the Day 2, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One.

Welcome!

11:34 , Jamie Dickenson

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Leicester City.

This will be interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy’s last game in charge before Ruben Amorim takes over as manager.

United have fared well under the Dutchman since Erik ten Hag was sacked - remaining unbeaten in three games - and he will want to sign off with another victory over Leicester at Old Trafford.

The Foxes are without a win in their last three games and will hope to fare better than their 5-2 defeat here in the EFL Cup at the end of last month.

Stay with us for all the best build-up to the game including team news and more ahead of the 2pm BST kick-off.