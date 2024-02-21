Manchester United vs Fulham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester United’s renewed fight to qualify for the Champions League pits them against Fulham on Saturday.

Four consecutive wins in the Premier League have moved the Red Devils to within five points of fourth place ahead of the weekend, amid recent stutters from Aston Villa and Tottenham.

However they remain fairly inconsistent at Old Trafford with only five teams having scored fewer league goals at home.

But Fulham are one of the division’s tamest sides on their travels, with just a single away win all season.

Mid-table comfort is the order of the day for Marco Silva’s men but fans will be hoping for a more exciting finish to the campaign, having won just once in the league since the turn of the year.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man United vs Fulham is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

The match will take place at Old Trafford.

Man Utd left it late to beat Fulham earlier this season (PA)

Where to watch Man United vs Fulham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.20pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Man United vs Fulham team news

United are set to deliver an update on Luke Shaw’s fitness after he was forced off against Luton with a fresh issue, which Ten Hag admitted “doesn’t look great”.

It doesn’t appear that Mason Mount, Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia or Anthony Martial will be back from injury in time for the weekend.

Joao Palhinha is suspended for Fulham, who will likely bring in Sasa Lukic to shore up their midfield as a result.

Rodrigo Muniz should continue up front amid Raul Jimenez’s injury, keeping January signing Armando Broja on the bench.

Man United vs Fulham prediction

The Red Devils are hitting form at a good time as they eye a run at the top four, whereas the Cottagers have not won on their travels in 2024.

Manchester United to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Fulham have not beaten United since 2009, a winless streak lasting 18 games.

Man Utd wins: 56

Fulham wins: 14

Draws: 20

Man United vs Fulham match odds

Man Utd: 1/2

Fulham: 9/2

Draw: 7/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).