Manchester United vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates as Forson starts

Man Utd will look to continue what would be an unlikely run for the top four when they host Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon. Erik ten Hag’s in-form side still may not totally convince on a weekly basis but have won their last four top-flight games in a row to move within touching distance of the Champions League qualification spots.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe making ambitious statements off the field this week, the tide does at last appear to be turning for United. Still, it’s hard to fully trust a team who operate with such chaos, as they did when squeezing past Luton at Kenilworth Road last weekend. The fact that in-form striker Rasmus Hojlund is missing through injury, along with Luke Shaw, does weaken the hosts somewhat, with Ten Hag handing young Omari Forson his first start instead as Victor Lindelof also comes in.

Fulham, meanwhile, could push towards the top half with a shock victory at Old Trafford. Marco Silva’s side, however, are without the influential Joao Palhinha due to suspension and have a terrible away record this season, having only won once on the road. They make six changes in total. Follow all the action LIVE below with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

15:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

40 mins: CHANCE FOR UNITED!

Garnacho cuts in from the left and attempts to bend a shot around Leno but the German saves.

Fulham clear the resulting corner.

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

15:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

37 mins: CHANCE!

Pereria looks to curl one from just outside the box after a Fulham break but Onana stretches to tip it round the post.

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

15:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

35 mins: Maguire booked for a late challenge on Lukic.

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

15:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

32 mins; OFF THE POST! AGAIN!

Muniz shrugs off Lindelof to swivel and hit a fierce shot at goal but it hits the woodwork! Onana was rooted to the spot.

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

15:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

30 mins: OFF THE POST!

Dalot tries his luck from range and hits the woodwork!

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

15:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

29 mins: Excellent intervention from Tosin to meet Fernandes’s through ball to Rashford.

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

15:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

26 mins: First real sight of goal for United.

Fulham fail to clear Fernandes’ floated free-kick but Rashford is blocked off. Maguire keeps it alive, finding Garnacho and the winger looks to curl one but Robinson heads it away.

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

15:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

20 mins: BIG SAVE!

Muniz glances on a corner and forces Onana down to his right to clear. Lukic cannot quite adjust his body to force in the rebound.

United have been so poor defensively but Fulham yet to punish them.

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

15:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

17 mins: Pereria frees Iwobi, who has so much space to turn and run at the United backline. With options either side, he drags a shot wide.

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

15:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

16 mins: Maguire forced to clear Robinson’s looping cross as Onana stays on his line. Fernandes clears the resulting corner.

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

15:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

12 mins: A bit of frustration in the air at Old Trafford as Iwobi drags a shot wide on the break. United allowing Fulham so much space.

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

15:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

09 mins: Pereria looks to disguise a slick pass into the box just as United were pushing up but none of his teammates were on the same wavelength and the ball runs out of play.

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

15:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

08 mins A quick tempo to today’s play but nothing clear cut just yet. Fulham will need to improve their distribution at the back.

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

15:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

04 mins: Iwobi gets in behind Varane but Onana races out to sweep up the danger.

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

15:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: United sat far too deeply, allowing Pereira time to shoot at goal from range but Onana collects easily.

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: Fulham sloppy at the back in the opening stages, Bassey and Tosin playing the ball right into United’s path. Still, the hosts have done little with it.

Man Utd vs Fulham: KICK-OFF!

15:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Man Utd vs Fulham: Almost there!

14:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

We’re now minutes from kick-off as Fulham look to spoil Man Utd’s party.

Ten Hag: Improving Forson deserves starting chance

14:44 , George Flood

Here is Erik ten Hag addressing his decision to hand young Omari Forson his first senior Manchester United start this afternoon...

Harrison Reed captains Fulham at Old Trafford

14:43 , George Flood

With usual skipper Tom Cairney and deputy Tim Ream both on the bench this afternoon, Harrison Reed takes the Fulham captain’s armband at Old Trafford.

Six Fulham changes as Willian misses out

14:31 , George Flood

A total of six changes from Marco Silva to the Fulham side that lost 2-1 to Aston Villa at Craven Cottage last weekend.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Calvin Bassey, Sasa Lukic, Harrison Reed, Alex Iwobi and Harry Wilson all come in

Tim Ream, Issa Diop, Tom Cairney and Bobby Decordova-Reid all drop to the bench, while Joao Palhinha is suspended and Willian absent through injury.

Kenny Tete and Armando Broja are both back on the bench.

Two Man United changes as Forson and Lindelof come in

14:12 , George Flood

So as expected, Omari Forson is handed his first senior Manchester United start up front today in place of the injured Rasmus Hojlund.

The only other change from last weekend’s hard-fought 2-1 win at Luton is Victor Lindelof deputising for Luke Shaw at left-back.

Youngsters Willy Kambwala and Toby Collyer both come onto the bench.

Fulham lineup

14:06 , George Flood

Starting XI: Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson, Reed, Lukic, Wilson, Andreas, Iwobi, Muniz

Subs: Rodak, Ream, Diop, Tete, Ballo-Toure, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Adama, Broja

Manchester United lineup

14:02 , George Flood

Starting XI: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Mainoo, Casemiro, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Forson

Subs: Bayindir, Evans, Kambwala, McTominay, Amrabat, Collyer, Eriksen, Amad, Antony

Omari Forson starts for Manchester United

13:51 , George Flood

Rob Dawson of ESPN has reported in the last few moments that Omari Forson IS indeed starting for Manchester United for the first time at senior level this afternoon.

What a chance for the youngster...

Erik ten Hag hails Omari Forson progress

13:50 , George Flood

Here is what Erik ten Hag had to say about young Omari Forson potentially starting in place of Rasmus Hojlund today, hailing the talented teenager’s progress and insisting that Hojlund’s absence does not necessarily mean that Marcus Rashford now has to play through the middle.

“I see him in training with very good skills, Omari is doing well,” Ten Hag said.“We have options to fill in those positions. It’s not set Marcus Rashford has to play as a centre-forward.”

Marco Silva tells Armando Broja to 'wait' for Fulham chance

13:40 , George Flood

Marco Silva has called for Armando Broja to “wait for his chance” at Fulham ahead of today’s trip to Old Trafford.

The Albanian striker should be back on the visitors’ bench today after missing the 2-1 home defeat by Aston Villa last weekend through illness, having made just two goalless cameos in total since joining on loan from west London rivals Chelsea in January.

Even with Raul Jimenez currently sidelined and Carlos Vinicius gone, Broja has been unable to earn regular starts at Craven Cottage so far with Rodrigo Muniz having been in such a rich vein of scoring form of late.

“He has to wait for his chance,” Silva said of Broja this week.

"We really believe he is the right guy to be here. He arrived on deadline day before the Burnley game and he had 20 minutes on the pitch but Rodrigo scored and then the game after Rodrigo scored twice.

"Unfortunately for him, last week he was unwell and missed the match but now he is available and I will decide what the best solution will be to start the game.

"He's working hard at a different club with a different style and he needs time to adapt and understand things. It takes time but we can see his quality."

Omari Forson set to replace Rasmus Hojlund for Manchester United?

13:27 , George Flood

So it sounds like Antony may not be the man to come in for the injured Rasmus Hojlund today after all for Manchester United.

Standard Sport contributor Pete Hall reports that Erik ten Hag may instead hand 19-year-old academy graduate Omari Forson his first senior start up front.

Forson has been in fine form for the Under-21s so far this term and made his Premier League debut late off the bench in the seven-goal thriller at Wolves at the start of the month.

He also appeared with short substitute cameos in the recent FA Cup ties against both Wigan and Newport and has been in squads for the Champions League.

Ten Hag: 'Naive' to claim Manchester United should have signed another striker

13:18 , George Flood

Erik ten Hag also dismissed questions over why Manchester United spent so much on Mason Mount last summer rather than invest in another striker to support £72m arrival Rasmus Hojlund, especially given Anthony Martial’s questionable fitness record, reiterating concerns over Financial Fair Play rules.

"You are a football manager?" he said on Friday.

"If it was that easy... I already said (about) the money. First of all, striker options are the most difficult. Especially on our level. We had two strikers.

"I get that for Martial, but he has done for us last season great things. He is also on high payment in this club. So when you bring another one in, you strike him out. So there are all arguments not to do it.

"Then there is Marcus Rashford, who can play very good from front position. So actually we had three strikers in our squad to fill in.

"Strikers are not cheap, and when you have three strikers in your squad and you bring a number four in, that means the prospective for the others will get short.

"We thought we had options, but when it develops during the season, I wanted to bring in a striker in the winter, but it was not possible. And already we had our problems with FFP (Financial Fair Play) in the summer of course."

Ten Hag insists Hojlund injury won't derail Manchester United season

13:02 , George Flood

With no Anthony Martial due to injury, you would anticipate that Rasmus Hojlund’s absence will mean that the oft-maligned Antony gets another chance in Manchester United’s attack today, alongside Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Erik ten Hag was eager to stress that Hojlund’s absence does not need to disrupt his side’s impressive winning run and push for the top four.

"(Hojlund) was lately very important," he said. "But main man? I don't see it that way. Because I think especially Garnacho is playing very strong in the last games...

"Rashy is capable. (He has only scored five but) he can score. Lately, in our last games the frontline is an absolute threat, they score.

“Is it Rasmus Hojlund only? No, it's Garnacho, it's also Rashford, it's also Scott McTominay. Bruno (Fernandes) can score a goal.

"What gives me the confidence, in autumn the frontline wasn't scoring, they were not even a threat. In this moment they are in very good form and a threat continually. I am quite confident that even when Rasmus Hojlund is not there, it will go on.

"We can line up a frontline which is really strong. I don't think there is a frontline where the opponent thinks, 'pfft, that is easy'. No, they will fear our frontline I am sure."

Manchester United vs Fulham prediction

12:51 , George Flood

Manchester United are hitting top form at a good time as they eye a run at the top four, whereas Fulham have not won on their travels at all in 2024.

In fact, Marco Silva’s side have won just once on the road in the league all season.

Manchester United to win, 2-0.

Fulham team news

12:47 , George Flood

Fulham have their own major issue to contend with today, with star midfielder Joao Palhinha now serving a two-match ban after collecting his 10th yellow card of the season in last weekend’s home defeat by Aston Villa.

The Portuguese will miss today’s game and the home clash with Brighton on March 2.

Raul Jimenez is still sidelined, so the in-form Rodrigo Muniz should continue up front after scoring four goals in his last three appearances.

Kenny Tete is back from injury and Chelsea loanee Armando Broja has shaken off a bout of illness, though Willian faces a late fitness test after a knock.

Man United team news

12:40 , George Flood

Erik ten Hag was having another bad week on the injury front anyway after confirmation on Wednesday night that Luke Shaw would be out for a period of ‘months’ with a muscle issue sustained against Luton last weekend.

Initial reports suggested there were fears that the left-back could miss the rest of the season, with worrying potential implications for England and Gareth Southgate ahead of this summer’s European Championship.

Then came the news on Friday that in-form striker Rasmus Hojlund, who has scored eight goals in as many appearances after an early brace at Kenilworth Road last time out, had picked up his own muscle problem and would miss around two to three weeks - ruling him out of next week’s Manchester derby at the Etihad.

United are also still missing Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Fulham

12:35 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5:15pm, with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10:20pm.

Welcome to Manchester United vs Fulham live coverage

12:32 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of the Premier League showdown between Manchester United and Fulham.

The resurgent Red Devils are looking for a fifth consecutive Premier League victory at Old Trafford this afternoon as they aim to trim the gap further to the top four, though have been rocked this week by new injury blows to Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw.

Fulham, meanwhile, head north hoping to spring a surprise and push towards the top half of the table after an inconsistent campaign so far that has seen them win just one of their last eight games across all competitions.

Kick-off at the Theatre of Dreams is at 3pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up, all the latest team news and live minute-by-minute updates.