Manchester United vs FC Twente: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Manchester United begin their Europa League campaign this week with the visit of FC Twente.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been handed some eye-catching fixtures in the revamped League phase, including ties against former manager Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce and fellow British heavyweights Rangers.

Still, it is a relatively understated task for them first up. FC Twente, for whom Ten Hag played before taking the first steps in his coaching career, are huge underdogs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man Utd vs FC Twente is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Old Trafford in Salford, Manchester will host.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Manchester United vs FC Twente

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Live stream: Subscribers will be to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog

Manchester United vs FC Twente

Luke Shaw is making good progress on his return from a calf injury but is not expected to be involved for another few weeks, along with Victor Lindelof. Leny Yoro is still sidelined.

Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund are available again. Alejandro Garnacho was chosen over Marcus Rashford for the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, so there is a decision to be made on the wings.

Twente have no fresh injury concerns with long-term absentees Michal Sadilek and Younes Taha ruled out for the foreseeable.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Manchester United vs FC Twente prediction

As unpredictable as United can be, they remain strong favourites after a Twente team that have also started the season slowly.

Man Utd to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two teams have never played a competitive match.

Manchester United vs FC Twente latest odds

Man United to win: 2/9

Draw: 7/2

FC Twente to win: 8/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.