Manchester United vs Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE!

Ruben Amorim today looks for his first Premier League win as Red Devils manager, having broken his duck at the Theatre of Dreams by beating Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League earlier this week. His top-flight bow last weekend with a frustrating 1-1 draw at Ipswich.

It has been an entertaining first two games of the Amorim era, with both featuring goals from United inside the opening two minutes. Ramus Hojlund hit a double last time out but it remains to be seen if he will get the nod again after playing the full 90 minutes on Thursday night. Marcus Rashford came off the bench and could start this afternoon.

For Everton, Sean Dyche will have been frustrated at being held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man Brentford last weekend, which extended their goalless run to three games heading into a busy December. Goals may be at a premium this afternoon. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Manchester United vs Everton latest updates

Kick-off time: 1.30pm GMT, Old Trafford

Why isn't the game on UK TV?

Man Utd team news: Rashford pushing to start

Everton team news: Broja in line to feature

Score prediction

Team news

12:27 , Alex Young

It's six changes for Manchester United as Mainoo makes his first start in around two months. Zirkzee gets the nod ahead of Hojlund, while Rashford and Amad also start.

Everton have dropped Calvert-Lewin to the bench, giving Beto a chance up front. Calvert-Lewin has not scored in seven games. The bench features two goalkeepers.

Confirmed team news

12:21 , Alex Young

Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez; Diallo, Casemiro, Mainoo, Dalot; Fernandes, Rashford, Zirkzee

Subs: Bayındır, Maguire, Malacia, Shaw, Mount, Ugarte, Hojlund, Garnacho, Antony

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gana Gueye, Doucoure, Lindstrom, McNeil, Ndiaye, Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, O'Brien, Coleman, Mangala, Harrison, Armstrong, Calvert-Lewin

Everton XI

12:17 , Alex Young

...and the visitors!

Man Utd XI

12:15 , Alex Young

Here’s how the hosts look.

📣 TEAM NEWS 📣



Ruben makes 6️⃣ changes to our starting XI from midweek...#MUFC || #MUNEVE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 1, 2024

12:12 , Alex Young

Calvert-Lewin has been dropped. A chance for Beto?

12:06 , Alex Young

Garnacho has also been dropped, while Zirkzee starts.

Confirmed team to come at 12.15pm.

11:59 , Alex Young

It sounds like Rashford, Amad and Mainoo start.

Hojlund and Shaw do not.

11:55 , Alex Young

The boss has arrived. All smiles.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

11:49 , Alex Young

Manchester United can climb into the top half with a victory today.

They have won five on the spin against Everton, which is saying something after seemingly losing every other week under Erik ten Hag.

11:41 , Alex Young

Harry Maguire is expected to be in the squad today.

The former club captain has not played since being taken off at half-time of the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa at the beginning of October.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Ruben Amorim programme notes

11:34 , Alex Young

“Arriving mid-season with so many games in such a short space of time, there are not as many opportunities as we might like to work on things together on the training pitch.

“As a result, there will be a lot of squad rotation so that the players are all either playing or learning in training, but there is going to have to be a lot of learning by doing.”

Score prediction

11:27 , Alex Young

Everton could take heart from some of United’s defensive frailties but the hosts have to feel confident about claiming another victory.

Man Utd to win, 3-1.

Everton team news

11:18 , Alex Young

Everton's on-loan Chelsea forward Armando Broja could be in line for his first appearance in a matchday squad after playing twice for the Under-21s this week as his recovery from an Achilles injury nears conclusion.

Defender Seamus Coleman (thigh) and midfielders James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) remain sidelined.

Manchester United team news

11:12 , Alex Young

Ruben Amorim will rotate again this afternoon.

The head coach made six alterations for Thursday's Europa League win against Bodo/Glimt, which defenders Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Leny Yoro were absent for.

Luke Shaw has finally recovered from a calf injury to make his first club appearances since February off the bench, both times coming into the back three rather than as one of the wing-backs.

He could earn a start there this weekend if Amorim wants to change one of his centre-backs, or alternatively he could yet put Shaw at wing-back to replace Amad Diallo and shift Diogo Dalot over to the right after playing Tyrell Malacia and Antony on Thursday.

Captain Bruno Fernandes played in a deeper role for United in the Europa League after he operated as one of two No10s against Ipswich, and it will be intriguing to see how many times that is repeated moving forward.

We expect him here to move back forward alongside the in-form Alejandro Garnacho, with Marcus Rashford likely having done enough to keep his starting spot after netting the first goal of the Amorim reign within 81 seconds at Portman Road last weekend.

Amorim said after the Ipswich game that using Rashford as a lone striker was not his long-term plan and Rasmus Hojlund impressed on Thursday.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Why isn’t Manchester United vs Everton on TV in UK today?

11:07 , Alex Young

The game was originally scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday 30 November but was pushed back due to Man Utd’s European commitments on Thursday night.

As such, it cannot be shown live in the UK, given it was originally meant to take place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football on Saturday afternoons.

Match of the Day 2 will broadcast highlights when it airs at 10.30pm on BBC One on Sunday.

Welcome

11:00 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the London Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Everton.

It is a first league game at Old Trafford for new manager Ruben Amorim, who broke his duck in the job with a victory over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday.

Kick-off is at 1.30pm. Stick with us.