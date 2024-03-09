Manchester United vs Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Everton – LIVE!

Man Utd are looking to get back on track in the Premier League after last week’s defeat in the Manchester derby. Erik ten Hag’s side welcome Everton to Old Trafford in a must-win game if they are going to stand any chance of making a late push for the Champions League.

The Red Devils may not have always convinced but were starting to enjoy some good form in 2024 until the last two games. While there has been a tight win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup sandwiched between the two results, United have lost their last two League meetings, to Fulham and Man City respectively. A top four push looks unlikely as it is but they can ill-afford any more slip-ups.

Everton, meanwhile, are without a win in ten games. Losing to the Toffees would be a major blow as a result. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Kick-off time and venue: 12.30pm GMT; Old Trafford

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

Man Utd team news: Rashford fit

Everton team news: Gueye a doubt

Manchester United confirm 'new stadium' plans as Lord Sebastian Coe and Gary Neville join taskforce

10:55

Manchester United have announced that a taskforce has been set up to explore the possibility of building a “new stadium of national significance”.

Lord Sebastian Coe, the former head of the organising committee for the 2012 London Olympics, will chair the group, with members of the ‘Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force’ also including Gary Neville and Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester.

Man Utd vs Everton: Latest Premier League odds today

10:37

Man United: 4/5

Draw: 11/4

Everton win: 10/3

Man Utd vs Everton: Head to head (h2h ) history and results

10:08

Man United wins: 94

Draws: 47

Everton wins: 71

Man Utd vs Everton: Premier League score prediction today

10:02

Manchester United looked to have got their groove back in February but Rasmus Hojlund’s injury has coincided with a return to their miserable form of the autumn and winter. They simply must be more adventurous against Everton, but Sean Dyche’s side have impressed away from home this season and more than capable of earning at least a point.

Draw, 2-2.

Everton team news vs Man Utd today

10:01

Everton have Idrissa Gueye as a major doubt, with the midfielder not expected to return from a groin injury this weekend.

Arnaut Danjuma is not yet ready to make his comeback from an ankle issue.

"Arnie continues to make progress but is not there yet. Gana will be unlikely - but has a chance, I'd say," said Dyche. "There are a few [other] knocks and bruises but everyone [else] should be alright."

Man Utd team news vs Everton today

10:01

Manchester United have Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans available, having been injury doubts after last weekend’s derby.

Rashford was forced off after 70 minutes against City and Erik ten Hag said afterwards that the striker has "had his problems with an injury", before adding that Evans was also "not 100 per cent" ahead of the game. However, both have recovered and are in contention.

Rasmus Hojlund, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire are still out, but could return next week in the FA Cup, while Mason Mount is out until after the international break. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia will miss the rest of the season.

Man Utd vs Everton: TV channel and live stream today

10:00

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 11.30am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

09:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Everton today.

Kick-off from Old Trafford is at 12.30pm GMT.