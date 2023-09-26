Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream: How can I watch Carabao Cup game on TV in UK today?

Manchester United this evening welcome Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup third round with both teams looking to improve.

United hardly satisfied critics with a 1-0 away win at Burnley in a game the hosts largely bossed, while Palace continued their inconsistent start to the Premier League season with a 0-0 draw with Fulham.

These two teams face each other in the league this weekend, but tonight a place in the EFL Cup fourth round awaits the winners. United are the holders, beating Newcastle in last season’s final, while Palace are looking to reach the fourth round for the first time in five years.

Here’s how you can watch along...

Where to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm on Sky Sports Football.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog with expert analysis coming from Dom Smith at the ground.