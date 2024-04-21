Is Manchester United vs Coventry on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup semi-final

Manchester United take on Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, with the competition offering their last chance of silverware this season.

Erik Ten Hag’s side knocked out local rivals Liverpool in the last round, but have struggled for form since, drawing against Brentford, Liverpool and Bournemouth and losing to Chelsea.

In fact, since the quarter-final on March 17, United have not won a match, and even on that occasion, they needed extra time to do so.

Coventry have not been in the semi-finals of English football’s oldest competition since they lifted the trophy back in 1987, as manager Mark Robins prepares to take on the club he made 48 appearances for between 1988 and 1992.

When is it?

Coventry vs Manchester United kicks off at 3.30pm BST at Wembley Stadium, London.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV1 and can be streamed live via the ITVX app and website, with coverage starting at 2.30pm BST.

Team news

Ten Hag hopes to have Scott McTominay and Antony back in the squad for the cup tie. “Antony and Scott I expect them to be back,” he said. “Scott didn’t train all week, partial on Wednesday, today I expect him full. Antony did train all week. “We have some problems. Harry (Maguire) had a small injury, he didn’t train this week so far but now he is back on the pitch. We expect him to be back for Sunday, I hope.”

Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane are also all not likely to return in time for the fixture.

Coventry are expected to be without Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Jamie Allen.

Predicted line-ups

Coventry City XI: Collins, Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, Torp, Sheaf, Van Ewijk, Palmer, Wright, Simms

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Kambwala, Maguire, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Odds

Coventry 4/1

Draw 11/4

Manchester United 4/9

Prediction

Despite their fortunes recently, Ten Hag’s side will have enough in the tank to overcome the lower league opposition. Coventry 1-2 Manchester United.