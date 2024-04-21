Manchester United vs Coventry LIVE: FA Cup semi-final team news as Harry Maguire doubtful for injury-ravaged Red Devils

Manchester United travel to Wembley this afternoon to face Championship side Coventry City in the second FA Cup semi-final with the knowledge that this competition is their final chance of winning a trophy this season.

The Red Devils defeated Liverpool in a thrilling contest in the last round but have not been able to build on that momentum in the Premier League. They have not won since that clash at Old Trafford settling for draws against Brentford, Liverpool and Bournemouth whilst suffering a heart-breaking last minute loss to Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag will see this match as the perfect time to face lower league opposition with his team having something to prove as they attempt to reach the FA Cup final for the second time in as many years but Coventry will pose a genuine threat at Wembley today.

Currently eighth in the second division, the Sky Blues are only one win away from the Premier League play-offs and have reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since they won the trophy in 1987.

Man Utd boss on shutting out the noise

11:37 , Mike Jones

There is a lot of pressure on Manchester United to win today and reach the FA Cup final but manager Erik ten Hag insists he shuts out the noise when it comes to speculation on his future.

“I don’t put energy into this, if I’m judged fairly or not,” he said. “I know what we are doing here, why I’m here, to bring trophies, to also create economic value, so we are working on those and in a process you have setbacks.

“I look at this and can see it realistically, so I see the nuance, some comments miss that, but I can’t be bothered about it, can’t go into emotions.

“I see it realistic, rationale, and I’m only focusing on my team, to improve the team and individuals. That’s what I’m here for.”

Erik ten Hag ‘can’t be bothered’ with Manchester United criticism

11:31 , Mike Jones

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag “can’t be bothered” with criticism of the job he is doing at Old Trafford and claims he has only been able to pick his strongest team once in 18 months.

The Dutchman delivered an encouraging first season, winning the League Cup and finishing in the top four, but this campaign has been far more difficult.

They were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage and are in a battle to finish in the top six in the Premier League, with his position coming under scrutiny following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority purchase and takeover of the football operations.

Erik ten Hag ‘can’t be bothered’ with Manchester United criticism

Can Man Utd win the trophy?

11:24 , Mike Jones

A mixed season for Manchester United could yet conclude in success as they are still in the hunt to win the FA Cup.

With Erik ten Hag’s men winning the Carabao Cup last year another piece of silverware would ease the pressure on the manager who could face the sack at during the summer if he fails to win the cup.

Should United finish inside the top six in the Premier League and win the FA Cup, Ten Hag will have brought a consistancy to the club since his appointment despite some shockingly poor performances on the pitch.

United’s problems aren’t as drastic as some people would have you believe but they still need to show signs of improvement under Ten Hag.

Beating Coventry comfortably this afternoon then challenging and defeating Manchester City would certainly take the club closer to where they eant to be ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s expected rebuild this summer.

Coventry vs Man Utd latest odds and prediction

11:18 , Mike Jones

Latest odds

Coventry 4/1

Draw 11/4

Manchester United 4/9

Prediction

Despite their fortunes recently, Erik ten Hag’s side will have enough in the tank to overcome the lower league opposition and set up an all Manchester final.

Coventry 1-2 Manchester United.

Predicted line-ups

11:12 , Mike Jones

Coventry City XI: Collins, Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, Torp, Sheaf, Van Ewijk, Palmer, Wright, Simms

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Kambwala, Maguire, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Early team news

11:06 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag hopes to have Scott McTominay and Antony back in the squad for the cup tie.

“Antony and Scott I expect them to be back,” he said. “Scott didn’t train all week, partial on Wednesday, today I expect him full. Antony did train all week.

“We have some problems. Harry (Maguire) had a small injury, he didn’t train this week so far but now he is back on the pitch. We expect him to be back for Sunday, I hope.”

Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane are also all not likely to return in time for the fixture.

Coventry are expected to be without Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Jamie Allen.

How to watch FA Cup semi-final

11:00 , Mike Jones

Coventry vs Manchester United kicks off at 3.30pm BST at Wembley Stadium, London.

The match will be shown live on ITV1 and can be streamed live via the ITVX app and website, with coverage starting at 2.30pm BST.

Good morning!

10:54 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Coventry City at Wembley as the teams look to reach the showpiece event at the end of May.

This is the second semi-final after Manchester City defeated Chelsea 1-0 yesterday afternoon, Mauricio Pochettino’s side missed a plethora of chances before allowing Bernardo Silva to score a late winner which sent the holders into the final.

Today, United will be looking to set up a repeat of the 2023 final and join City at Wembley but they will have to contend with a high-flying Coventry.

The Championship club are eighth in the second division but reached this stage of the cup for the first time since winning the trophy in 1987.

Manager Mark Robins, who is famously credited with saving Sir Alex Ferguson’s job as United boss when when he scored in an FA Cup replay against Nottingham Forest, will now look to pull one over his old club and take Coventry all the way to the final.

We’ll have the latest team news, line-ups and updates from Wembley throughout the day so stick around as we build up to kick off at 3.30pm.