Manchester United vs Chelsea Women LIVE! WSL final day match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester United vs Chelsea Women LIVE!

It is due to be a thrilling and emotional day at Old Trafford. It’s the final day of the Women’s Super League season and Emma Hayes’ final game as Chelsea manager... oh, and the WSL title is on the line. It’s been a wild few weeks for Hayes and the Blues, who looked set to end the season in a whimper both getting a helping hand from Arsenal.

Title rivals Manchester City in midweek looked set to secure the win which would all but clinch the title, but two goals in the final minutes from the Gunners sealed a 2-1 win and took the title race down to the final day. It appears almost destined that Hayes will win a 14th major trophy of his Chelsea spell in her swansong game.

United can prove party-poopers though, and Hayes will be aware. Chelsea must win, can they send Hayes off in style? Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

WSL final day latest news

Kick-off time: 3pm, Old Trafford

How to watch: Sky Sports

Starting XIs confirmed

Emma Hayes aiming to deliver perfect parting gift

14:44 , Alex Young

Not long until kick-off. Not long until Emma Hayes bid farewell. Not long until the WSL title is decided.

It is in Chelsea’s hands. Will they make it five in a row?

14:33 , Alex Young

Final prep.

Team news in full

14:27 , Alex Young

Manchester United XI: Earps, Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell, Naalsund, Zelem, Toone, Malard, Williams, Garcia.

Subs: Tullis-Joyce, Evans, Rabjohn, Mannion, Guerrero, Ladd, Miyazawa, Geyse, Parris

Chelsea XI: Musovic, Carter, Bright, Bjorn, Charles, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Reiten, Kaneryd, Macario, Ramirez.

Subs: Hampton, Ingle, Nusken, James, Lawrence, Kirby, Hamano, Buchanan, Beever-Jones

14:21 , Alex Young

It's one change for Manchester United from their FA Cup Final victory as Malard comes in for the injury Galton.

Interestingly, Earps, Zelem and Le Tissier have played every minute of the WSL season so far, and start again today.

Manchester United XI

14:12 , Alex Young

...and here are the hosts!

14:09 , Alex Young

So, Lauren James is not fit to start as she takes her place on the bench.

She is joined by Fran Kirby. Expect both to get on the pitch at some point today.

Chelsea XI

14:03 , Alex Young

Here we go!

13:57 , Alex Young

Team news is imminent.

Man United in party mode

13:53 , Alex Young

A word on Manchester United, who will be celebrating last weekend's FA Cup Final win over Tottenham.

They ran out 4-0 winners at Wembley to secure a successful season but in the WSL it has been less memorable as they sit in fifth, some 17 points off today's opponents.

They lost the last league meeting 3-1 but knocked Chelsea out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 semi-final win.

It will not be all Chelsea's own way today.

13:39 , Alex Young

Atmosphere is building outside Old Trafford.

Chelsea team news

13:34 , Alex Young

Lauren James is pushing to start after a late cameo in the win over Tottenham in midweek. It was the forward's first outing in three, but is likely to be fit for a place in Emma Hayes' final XI.

James scored a hat-trick the last time these two teams met, in a 3-1 win.

Fran Kirby is expected to came on for a late cameo in what will be her final game.

Chelsea are without Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel and defender Aniek Nouwen due to knee injuries. There are question marks over Jelena Cankovic and Mayra Ramirez.

Hayes: Pressure is off Chelsea

13:19 , Alex Young

Emma Hayes will be proud of her players regardless of the outcome of Saturday's Women's Super League finale.

Ahead of facing FA Cup winners Manchester United at Old Trafford, Chelsea top the table on goal difference, two better off than second-placed Manchester City, whose final game is against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The west Londoners are bidding for what would be a fifth successive WSL title and 14th major trophy in 12 years under Hayes, who is departing afterwards to take charge of the United States' women's team.

Hayes told a press conference: "I want to be as professional as I can to the end. So all the attention and focus is on getting a team ready today.

"I want to have a great training session, we get to hopefully play in front of a sold out, or close to sold out, crowd at Old Trafford.

"And to be in with a shout of a title on the last day, that's all I've asked for from the players - and no matter the outcome tomorrow, I'm just extremely proud of the efforts to put us in this position.

"I think we're accustomed to being in that position. We've had a lot of winning, and so I don't really think the pressure is on us.

"Of course I'd love to leave with another title, but it definitely won't define my tenure here.

"I promise you they'll play with freedom tomorrow. There's no pressures, merely joy and privilege, and their manager is so, so proud of everything they've done and I just want to look forward and make sure it's a day where we can just be Chelsea tomorrow."

Big day

13:10 , Alex Young

WSL title permutations

12:59 , Alex Young

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes had all but conceded the title after a 4-3 loss to Liverpool on May 1, as they fell six points behind City with an inferior goal difference, but still with a game in hand.

Chelsea managed to take advantage of City’s slip-up by winning both of their games, including an 8-0 thrashing of already relegated Bristol City that means they now have a better goal difference than their rivals and sit top as a result.

All Chelsea need to do then to win a record seventh WSL title in Hayes’ final match in charge before she leaves to take over the USA national team is at least match City’s result on the last day. Chelsea play fifth-placed FA Cup winners Manchester United away from home, while Manchester City travel to seventh-placed Aston Villa.

If both teams win, City need to better Chelsea’s margin of victory by at least three goals. If both teams lose, City will have to lose by three goals less than Chelsea.

If both teams are level on goal difference by the end of those games, the title will be settled by who scored the most goals.

Chelsea currently have scored six more, so it’s likely that will be sufficient to find a winner. If that’s still not enough, the title will be settled by head-to-head record, where City have the edge after winning 1-0 away at Chelsea in February. The two sides drew 1-1 in October.

Emma Hayes could deliver Chelsea parting gift in best possible way

12:47 , Alex Young

On her final day in charge of Chelsea, Emma Hayes could sign off with her most dramatic Women’s Super League title yet. The tension will be higher than ever, but that is just how she likes it.

Speaking on Wednesday night, after Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Tottenham put them top of the table (ahead of Manchester City on goal difference), Hayes gave some insight into her team-talk style. “I said to them, proverbially speaking, it’s like going in with a gun in your mouth. How do you want to respond to that?”

It was a classic line from Hayes, painting a vivid picture of the pressure cooker Chelsea operate within. This is the fourth year in a row that the title race has gone down to the final day of the season and, in every single one, Chelsea have found a way to put themselves in the driving seat.

“That will be the thing I remember the most,” Hayes said of her squad. “It won’t be the wins, it will be the ability of human beings to keep finding a way.” The same could be said of how Hayes will be remembered in England, where the overflowing silverware — 15 trophies and a possible 16th — do little to fully measure her impact on women’s football in this country.

If her team beat Manchester United at Old Trafford, or simply better Manchester City’s result at Villa Park, they will land their fifth consecutive WSL title. Regardless of how it pans out, Hayes will be leaving a huge hole in the women’s game.

During her Chelsea reign, Hayes has become the unofficial spokesperson for the sport, coinciding with a pivotal moment of growth. She is easily the most high-profile female manager in the country, rivalled only by England manager Sarina Wiegman.

Read more: Emma Hayes could deliver Chelsea parting gift in best possible way

Welcome

12:30 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s Super League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea.

It is Emma Hayes’ final game as manager, ending a 12-year reign, and the WSL title is on the line. The Blues must beat United to clinch a fifth crown on the trot and deny Manchester City.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 3pm. Stick with us.