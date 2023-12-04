Manchester United vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester United host Chelsea on Wednesday as two giants of English football reignite their rivalry in midtable.

It's been a tough season for both teams as they lurch from one below-par performance to another.

While Mauricio Pochettino continues to juggle a £1billion squad beset with injuries, Erik ten Hag's fractious tenure is in real danger of being cut short.

A win for either team would hardly solve any problems but would provide a welcome respite in a tough December schedule.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 8.15pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The match will take place at Old Trafford in Salford.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Manchester United vs Chelsea team news

Mason Mount is in a race to be fit to face his former club, though there is no guarantee he would even start having struggled since his summer move.

Otherwise it is as you were for Erik ten Hag's walking wounded, with Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo injured and Jadon Sancho still banished.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were woeful against Newcastle so Rasmus Hojlund and Antony could get the nod.

For Chelsea, captain Reece James is back after his one-match ban, along with Marc Cucurella, but now Conor Gallagher is suspended for a red card of his own.

Cole Palmer started on the bench for the win over Brighton and should come back into the team. Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia are edging ever closer to making their debuts.

Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana are out.

Story continues

Christopher Nkunku continues to work towards his debut (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Chelsea prediction

This is the battle between two teams who have been largely dismal this season with the odd bright spark.

The only real guarantee is goals, with both defences unable to keep a clean sheet, but whatever version of either team turns up is anyone's guess.

I'm going to somewhat sit on the fence and plump for a 2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man United wins: 82

Draws: 56

Chelsea wins: 55

Manchester United vs Chelsea match odds

Man United: 13/8

Draw: 15/8

Chelsea: 5/4

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).