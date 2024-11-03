Manchester United vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester United host Chelsea in a heavyweight Premier League showdown at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The mood at Old Trafford has been lifted this week by the appointment of Ruben Amorim but he does not start work until November 11 so Ruud van Nistelrooy will again be in the home dugout.

Van Nistelrooy oversaw a 5-2 win against Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday but Chelsea will present a different challenge.

The Blues have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season under Enzo Maresca, have won three straight Premier League games and another victory would move them into the top four.

Here’s all you need to know about the game…

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated blog!

Manchester United vs Chelsea team news

Van Nistelrooy prepares for his first Premier League game as interim with without a number of players.

Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo have missed recent matches, joining long-term absentees Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro on the sidelines.

Christian Eriksen missed the midweek match against Leicester and Antony has an ankle sprain.

Chelsea are expected to make big changes to the team who lost to Newcastle, with all of Maresca’s big hitters set to come back in.

Jadon Sancho, who missed the loss at Newcastle due to illness, is ineligible to play against his former club.

Ruud van Nistelrooy began his interim tenure in charge of Manchester United with a big win over Leicester (Action Images via Reuters)

Manchester United vs Chelsea prediction

United will no doubt have been boosted by their midweek result and perhaps Van Nistelrooy is in line for a new manager bounce.

Still, with Chelsea back to full strength, they are a formidable opponent.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man United wins: 83

Draws: 56

Chelsea wins: 56

Manchester United vs Chelsea latest odds

Man Utd to win: 8/5

Draw: 11/4

Chelsea to win: 31/20

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.