Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Chelsea – LIVE!

Man Utd host Chelsea in another huge Premier League game later today. The Red Devils are under the brief interim management for former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy before Erik ten Hag’s full-time replacement in Ruben Amorim arrives later this month and beat Leicester 5-2 under their former striker’s watch earlier this week.

The visit of the Blues, however, offers a different test entirely. Enzo Maresca has seemingly cut out the noise following another chaotic summer at Stamford Bridge and has Chelsea in a good place, pushing towards the top four and looking impressively coherent, albeit they were dealt a setback earlier this week when losing to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Still, sweeping changes are expected as Maresca turns to many of big hitters once more, including the likes of Cole Palmer. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Manchester United vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 4.30pm GMT; Old Trafford

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Man Utd team news: Injury problems continue

Chelsea team news: Cole Palmer expected to start

Prediction: Blues to win

Manchester United vs Chelsea FC: Latest Premier League odds today

Man Utd to win: 8/5

Draw: 11/4

Chelsea to win: 31/20

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man United wins: 83

Draws: 56

Chelsea wins: 56

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Premier League score prediction today

United will no doubt have been boosted by their midweek result and perhaps Van Nistelrooy is in line for a new manager bounce.

Still, with Chelsea back to full strength, they are a formidable opponent.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Chelsea team news vs Manchester United today

Chelsea are expected to make big changes to the team who lost to Newcastle, with all of Maresca’s big hitters set to come back in. Cole Palmer is set to lead them.

Jadon Sancho, who missed the loss at Newcastle due to illness, is ineligible to play against his former club.

Manchester United team news vs Chelsea today

Van Nistelrooy prepares for his first Premier League game as interim with without a number of players.

Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo have missed recent matches, joining long-term absentees Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro on the sidelines.

Christian Eriksen missed the midweek match against Leicester and Antony has an ankle sprain.

Manchester United vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 4.30pm GMT and coverage begins after Tottenham’s clash with Aston Villa, which starts at 2pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Kick-off inside Old Trafford is at 4.30pm GMT.