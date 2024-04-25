Manchester United vs Burnley: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester United have renewed hope in their battle for a place in the Premier League’s top six.

The Red Devils came from behind to beat Sheffield United at Old Trafford earlier this week to move three points clear of Newcastle, who lost to Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.

While little about Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge would suggest his side will make it that straightforward, they are offered another favourable game this weekend as relegation-threatened Burnley came to the Theatre of Dreams.

Here’s everything you need to know...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man Utd vs Burnley is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Man United vs Burnley

TV channel: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the Saturday blackout rule imposed across English football between 3pm and 5pm.

Highlights: Highlights, however, will be shown by BBC One’s Match of the Day when it airs at 10.20pm on Saturday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Man Utd vs Burnley team news

Marcus Rashford joined the United injury list and missed the game with the Blades.

Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial and Tyrell Malacia are not fit. Ten Hag hinted Mason Mount was close to returning, however.

Rashford missed the win over Sheffield United (Getty Images)

Hjalmar Ekdal is believed to be Burnley's only fresh injury worry after he limped off against Brighton but was involved on the bench during their own win over the Blades.

Aaron Ramsey, Jordan Beyer, Luca Koleosho and Ameen Al-Dakhil are all thought to be injured.

Man Utd vs Burnley prediction

The kind of individual quality United have on offer should see them to victory, albeit they rarely make it that simple.

Man Utd to win, 3-2.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man Utd wins: 67

Draws: 24

Burnley wins: 45

Man Utd vs Burnley latest odds

Man Utd to win: 1/2

Draw: 4/1

Burnley to win: 9/2

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.