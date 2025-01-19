Manchester United vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as Andre Onana gifts Brighton their third

Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford in the Premier League today, with Ruben Amorim’s side looking to build on the midweek win over Southampton, having shown a “different” side to them against Liverpool and Arsenal.

United performed poorly for much of the match against the Saints, but a dramatic turnaround led by Amad Diallo gave them three points that some would consider undeserved, and Amorim is ready to experience more highs and lows from their “rollercoaster season”.

And the nature of the performance will likely have worried Amorim, particularly as they now welcome a Brighton side who have established themselves as tricky opponents.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side sit in ninth, five points above United, and though their hunt for European football has faltered in recent weeks, the Seagulls will be confident of taking a result home from Manchester.

Follow all the latest team news and updates from Old Trafford below:

Manchester United vs Brighton LIVE

Man Utd XI: Onana, Yoro, Maguire, De Ligt, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot, Amad, Fernandes, Zirkzee

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk (c), Van Hecke, Estupinian; Baleba, Minteh, Ayari, Mitoma; Joao Pedro, Welbeck

Man Utd to honour Denis Law before kick-off at Old Trafford after legendary forward passed away this week

5' GOAL! Minteh hands Seagulls early lead at Old Trafford [MUN 0-1 BHA]

23’ GOAL! Fernandes levels from the spot for the hosts [MUN 1-1 BHA]

HALF-TIME! Manchester United 1-1 Brighton

55’ GOAL DISALLOWED! Van Hecke foul sees Pedro strike chalked off [MUN 1-1 BHA]

60’ GOAL! Mitoma restores Brighton lead [MUN 1-2 BHA]

76’ GOAL! Disastrous Onana blunder gifts Brighton a third [MUN 1-3 BHA]

Manchester United FC 1 - 3 Brighton & Hove Albion FC

GOAL! Manchester United 1-3 Brighton

15:39 , Will Castle

76 mins: GOAL! An absolute HORROR SHOW from Andre Onana!

Ayari whips in a low cross that should be more than comfortable for the United keeper - but in a moment of madness, the Cameroonian just palms it into the path of Rutter, who sidesteps floored Onana to slot into the open net.

That just sums up the state of Manchester United at the moment. Disastrous.

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton

15:37 , Will Castle

75 mins: CHANCE! United find space to break as Amad Diallo moves through the gears down the right.

He finds Zirkzee on the penalty spot, whose shot is well blocked by a Brighton body.

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton

15:36 , Will Castle

72 mins: Brighton have United penned in at the moment. They’re winning corner after corner, to the frustration of the home fans.

Even as the hosts look to counter, Garnacho is bullied by Baleba before winning a foul just inside the United half.

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton

15:31 , Will Castle

68 mins: This is turning into more of an end-to-end affair as United search for a second equaliser of the game.

It’s leaving them exposed at the other end, with Mitoma breaking forward on the counter and threatening to take the game out of sight.

Here comes a change for the Seagulls - Solly March on for Yankuba Minteh. With a goal and an assist, he’ll be more than happy with his outing.

GOAL! Manchester United 1-2 Brighton

15:24 , Will Castle

60 mins: GOAL! Brighton have the ball in the net again - and this one’s going to stand!

Ayari drives into United’s final third before finding Minteh on the right. He lofts one towards the back stick and Mitoma, who is onside, throws out a leg to divert it home.

United’s defensive struggles continue, and on the balance of play in this second half, it’s a deserved lead for the visitors.

Manchester United 1-1 Brighton

15:21 , Will Castle

59 mins: Fernandes whips in a delightful free-kick that dips dangerously into the six-yard box, but just evades contact from both Zirkzee and De Ligt.

It goes all the way through and out for a goal-kick.

GOAL DISALLOWED! Manchester United 1-1 Brighton

15:18 , Will Castle

55 mins: GOAL DISALLOWED! Van Hecke is penalised for kicking Dalot’s heel as he went to shoot and Brighton have their goal chalked off.

A reprieve for Man United. It remains level.

GOAL! Manchester United 1-2 Brighton

15:16 , Will Castle

53 mins: GOAL! It was very scruffy, but Brighton will not care - they’ve restored their lead at Old Trafford!

Ayari whips in an admittedly poor free-kick that barely beats the first man, but after bouncing off a number of bodies, the ball breaks to Joao Pedro who finishes smartly.

But hang on - there’s a VAR check for a foul on Dalot in the build-up...

Manchester United 1-1 Brighton

15:13 , Will Castle

49 mins: Fernandes threads a lovely ball through the Dalot down the left who finds himself in lots of space - but any hope of fashioning a goalscoring opportunity disappears as the flag goes up for offside.

Replays show that the linesman might have been a bit premature in his decision.

Manchester United 1-1 Brighton

15:09 , Will Castle

47 mins: Estupinan does well to keep the ball in play in the Brighton corner, sparking a Seagulls break that ends with Baleba launching a sharp half-volley towards goal.

Maguire stands tall to get the block in. That was travelling.

BACK UNDERWAY! Manchester United 1-1 Brighton

15:06 , Will Castle

46 mins: All to play for in this second-half.

HALF-TIME! Manchester United 1-1 Brighton

15:00 , Will Castle

HALF-TIME! Manchester United 1-1 Brighton

14:57 , Richard Jolly

A rather frenetic affair so far. Brighton games can be like that but United are also playing a very transitional style of football. Which may be a way of saying they are trying to take on Brighton at their own game. They aren't really succeeding, but, aided by a poor attempt to play out from the back by Bart Verbruggen, they are level.

HALF-TIME! Manchester United 1-1 Brighton

14:56 , Will Castle

It’s all square at Old Trafford as Manchester United and Brighton go into half-time at a goal apiece.

The Seagulls enjoyed a dream start, with Yankuba Minteh tucking home inside five minutes to finish off a wonderful move.

However, they were the masters of their own downfall as Bart Verbruggen gifted possession in a dangerous area, which led to Carlos Baleba impeding Joshua Zirkzee in the box to concede a penalty.

Bruno Fernandes levelled with aplomb from the spot, providing United with an equaliser that they were good value for.

Manchester United 1-1 Brighton

14:51 , Will Castle

45 mins: CLOSE! Harry Maguire rises at the far post to meet a free-kick but can only send his header narrowly wide as he sends it back across goal.

Two late chances at both ends, but it looks like we’ll be heading into the break level.

Manchester United 1-1 Brighton

14:49 , Will Castle

43 mins: CHANCE! Danny Welbeck looks to send Brighton back in front going into the break, using his strength to hold off Dalot and squeeze a shot away from inside the box.

Dalot, who was looking the other way, manages to get his heels in the way of the shot, which trickles through to Onana.

Manchester United 1-1 Brighton

14:45 , Will Castle

41 mins: Amad Diallo is slipped in behind as United fans clamour to their feet, expecting the in-form Ivorian to fire the hosts in front.

Diallo instead opts to try and round Verbruggen, who ushers him to the byline and closes the window of opportunity.

The flag then goes up for offside so it wouldn’t have counted anyway.

14:43 , Will Castle

39 mins: Ayari is afforded space in United’s half, allowing him to drive towards the danger area - only to slip and subsequently foul Ugarte as he tries to recover.

Manchester United 1-1 Brighton

14:38 , Will Castle

35 mins: United go up the other end looking to ease some of the recent pressure on their back-line and nearly create an opening, with Diallo once again at the heart of things.

The Ivorian skips into the area and gets to the byline, but as he looks for the cutback, his pass is blocked.

Manchester United 1-1 Brighton

14:36 , Will Castle

32 mins: Brighton putting pressure on the United defence for the first time since going in front, nearly half an hour ago.

They keep up the high press and force Onana to hook it out for a throw. Neither keeper looking comfortable with their feet at the moment.

Joao Pedro picks on the other wing and tries to dance into the box, but he runs out of momentum and is thwarted by Dalot.

Manchester United 1-1 Brighton

14:33 , Will Castle

29 mins: Brighton win a free-kick just inside the United half and opt to try and whip one into the box.

However, Yasin Ayari’s delivery doesn’t make it beyond the D and is cleared easily.

Manchester United 1-1 Brighton

14:30 , Richard Jolly

Manchester United have become terrible starters, particularly at Old Trafford. They have gone 1-0 down in each of the last five home games. In three of those matches, that first goal has come inside five minutes. The entire United defence seemed to switch off for Brighton's opener. Albion, who have won five of their last six league games against United, look the sharper.

GOAL: Manchester United 1-1 Brighton

14:27 , Will Castle

23 mins: GOAL! Cool and composed from Fernandes who sends the keeper the wrong way.

United have their equaliser, and they’re good value for it.

PENALTY: Manchester United 0-1 Brighton

14:26 , Will Castle

21 mins: PENALTY! Now they do have a spot-kick!

A hospital pass from Verbruggen gives the ball away and allows United to break into the box. Zirkzee receives the ball and is brought down by Baleba, who had his arm wrapped around the Dutchman.

Manchester United 0-1 Brighton

14:24 , Will Castle

19 mins: Desperate defending from Brighton as Amad Diallo is found on the penalty spot - a Seagulls man gets across to prevent him from getting a shot away and Zirkzee can’t get to the loose ball first.

Diallo feels he should have had a penalty - but once again, the referee waves play on.

Manchester United 0-1 Brighton

14:22 , Will Castle

17 mins: First real half-chance for United as Amad Diallo dances into the box and finds Fernandes, who bends his shot just wide.

This comes moments after Dalot glided past Minteh down the left before cutting back to Ugarte in space, whose effort was blocked.

The hosts are growing into this game.

Manchester United 0-1 Brighton

14:17 , Will Castle

12 mins: Fernandes threads a ball through to Dalot who charges forward looking to fashion an opening before being thwarted by a sliding challenge from Minteh.

The home players and fans are convinced Dalot has been illegally impeded, but the referee is having none of it and waves on.

Manchester United 0-1 Brighton

14:15 , Richard Jolly

The banner at Old Trafford has long stood declaring Denis Law "the king of the Stretford End" and, though it is more than 50 years since he last played here, and his final touch was a goal for Manchester City, it was clear he remains that. Sir Alex Ferguson, who laid the wreath, was talking to Paddy Crerand on their way off the pitch.

Manchester United 0-1 Brighton

14:11 , Will Castle

7 mins: United look to respond quickly but the ball gets caught under Mainoo’s feet in the area, seeing a potential opportunity to test Verbruggen go awry.

GOAL! Manchester United 0-1 Brighton

14:09 , Will Castle

5 mins: GOAL! What a start for Brighton!

A stunning ball over the top from Baleba sends Mitoma in behind, who squares the ball across to Minteh for a simple finish.

It all starts with that searching pass from Baleba but we shouldn’t sleep on the control from Mitoma, who kills the ball to drive into the box and fashion a seemingly unmissable opportunity for the visitors.

This didn’t feel like it was going to be a goalless stalemate, did it? Dream start for the Seagulls, more woes for Amorim to contend with.

Manchester United 0-0 Brighton

14:06 , Will Castle

2 mins: Moment of early concern for United as Dalot is closed down by Joao Pedro, giving the ball away in a dangerous area.

Pedro fizzes a delivery in towards Welbeck, which is parried by Onana before ricocheting off the Brighton man and going out for a goal kick.

KICK-OFF! Manchester United 0-0 Brighton

14:04 , Will Castle

1 min: KICK-OFF! After a touching tribute to the late Denis Law, we’re underway at Old Trafford.

Poetic tribute for legendary Denis Law

14:01 , Will Castle

The two teams make their way out onto the pitch, trailing behind a bagpiper, whose noise echoes around Old Trafford in commemoration of Scottish great Denis Law.

We then hear a poetic tribute before a celebratory minute’s applause is held for the late Manchester United icon.

Old Trafford pays tribute to Denis Law before Man Utd vs Brighton

14:01 , Jack Rathborn

Denis Law's former Man Utd teammates to pay tribute on Old Trafford pitch

13:54 , Richard Jolly

Denis Law's former United teammates Paddy Crerand, Alex Stepney and Brian Kidd will be on the pitch beforehand, along with Sir Alex Ferguson, a friend and admirer of his fellow Scot.

Closing in on kick-off

13:52 , Will Castle

Just under 10 minutes until kick-off at Old Trafford.

Having relied on Amad Diallo’s heroics to nick three points against Southampton in midweek, Ruben Amorim will be eager for his side to this time put in a home performance deserving of a win.

Brighton, meanwhile, will see this as an opportunity to continue in fine stead after ending a torrid eight-game winless streak at Ipswich on Thursday.

Ruben Amorim on Man Utd's ability to take initiative as well as be reactive

13:39 , Jack Rathborn

"I think this is something that you can see from the past and we were, in the past, a team of transition. And we still are.

"You can feel it - to create chances in the final third, we struggle. We struggle a lot but, for that, I think it's the most difficult.

"I say that, before the game, it's the most difficult moment to train against low blocks, trying to create situations.

"I think it is a team that feels more joy waiting for the play and then, in transition, creating problems. So it's something that we have to change. To change, we need training. So to have time to change, we also need to win games and we have tried to do that."

Man Utd fans pay tribute to Denis Law

13:32 , Jack Rathborn

Ruben Amorim admits Manchester United's 'rollercoaster' season will continue

13:20 , Chris Wilson

Ruben Amorim believes the season will be a “rollercoaster” for Manchester United as he expects they will remain inconsistent, with lots of ups and downs.

United came within 10 minutes of losing at home to bottom club Southampton on Thursday, before being rescued by Amad Diallo, who scored a late hat-trick.

Amorim’s sides have secured fine away results against some of the top teams, winning a Manchester derby, drawing at Liverpool and knocking Arsenal out of the FA Cup, but have also lost three of their last four matches at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim admits Man Utd's 'rollercoaster' season will continue

Head-to-head

13:10 , Chris Wilson

These two sides have faced each other just 27 times in the past, with United winning 16, Brighton winning eight, and three ending as draws.

Perhaps the most famous meeting between the two was the 2-2 draw in the 1983 FA Cup final – United won the replay 4-0.

Earlier this season, Brighton ran out 2-1 winners over United at the Amex, while the Seagulls also won 3-1 at Old Trafford in September of 2023 when they last visited.

Ruben Amorim challenges Amad Diallo to continue to raise his game

13:00 , Chris Wilson

Ruben Amorim has challenged Amad Diallo to keep improving after the 22-year-old scored a dramatic 12-minute hat-trick to help Manchester United snatch a 3-1 victory over Premier League basement boys Southampton in a dramatic finish at Old Trafford.

For 80 minutes, all the problems United had suffered during a run of four straight defeats during December resurfaced as a Saints side with only one win all season created the better chances and deservedly led through a Manuel Ugarte own goal late in the first half.

United’s positive momentum from a 2-2 draw away to league leaders Liverpool and an FA Cup penalty shoot-out victory at Arsenal was slipping away until Diallo intervened, levelling in the 82nd minute before scoring again in the 90th minute and the third minute of time added on.

Ruben Amorim challenges Amad Diallo to continue to raise his game

Man Utd to honour Denis Law before kick-off at Old Trafford after legendary forward passed away this week

12:53 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United will pay tribute to Denis Law with a minute's silence before today's game.

Wreaths have been laid at the statue of United's 'holy trinity' of George Best, Bobby Charlton and Law.

It promises to be a sombre occasion for the club and its supporters.

Man Utd vs Brighton starting line-ups and team news

12:49 , Jack Rathborn

Man Utd XI: Onana, Yoro, Maguire, De Ligt, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot, Amad, Fernandes, Zirkzee

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk (c), Van Hecke, Estupinian; Baleba, Minteh, Ayari, Mitoma; Joao Pedro, Welbeck

Team news

12:40 , Chris Wilson

Line-ups should be announced in the next few minutes, so here’s a reminder of the early team news...

Diogo Dalot is back available after serving a one match suspension for Manchester United, while Luke Shaw is closing in on a return from his latest injury setback. Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte were withdrawn early in midweek with Ruben Amorim suggesting afterwards that this was due to fatigue.

Danny Welbeck, once of Manchester United, made his return from injury off the bench against Ipswich and could press for a start.

Manchester United hopeful of sealing Viktor Gyokeres deal despite Arsenal interest

12:30 , Miguel Delaney

Manchester United are hopeful of holding off competition for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres to secure a deal in the summer.

Arsenal are understood to have raised the striker in discussions over a badly-needed forward signing for January, having brought forward plans from the summer after the ACL injury suffered by Gabriel Jesus.

Mikel Arteta this week admitted they are looking, and Gyokeres has been raised along with options such as Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson. Arsenal have not seriously pursued PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani yet this window.

Man Utd hopeful of sealing Viktor Gyokeres deal despite Arsenal interest

Tributes pour in for 'true gentleman' Denis Law after death aged 84

12:22 , Chris Wilson

Wayne Rooney has paid tribute to Denis Law after the former Scotlandand Manchester United striker died aged 84.

Law won two league titles with United and was a member of their European Cup-winning side under Sir Matt Busby in 1968 when they became the first English club to lift the trophy.

A short family statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace.

Tributes pour in for 'true gentleman' Denis Law after death aged 84

Denis Law, legendary Manchester United and Scotland goalscorer, dies aged 84

Saturday 18 January 2025 13:03 , Chris Wilson

Denis Law, the great Manchester United striker who won the Ballon d’Or and European Cup during a legendary career, has died aged 84.

The Scottish forward formed a third of United’s “Holy Trinity”, alongside George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton, plundering 237 goals for the club in a glittering career spanning 18 years, which also took in spells at Huddersfield Town, Manchester City and Italian club Torino. He remains Scotland’s joint-highest scorer with 30 goals in 55 appearances for his country, a record he shares with Kenny Dalglish.

Law, the only Scot ever to be named European Footballer of the Year, had been suffering from Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia.

Predicted line-ups

12:05 , Chris Wilson

Manchester United XI: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Eriksen, Ugarte, Dalot; Diallo, Fernandes; Hojlund.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Baleba, O'Riley; Adingra, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Team news

12:00 , Chris Wilson

Diogo Dalot is back available after serving a one match suspension for Manchester United, while Luke Shaw is closing in on a return from his latest injury setback. Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte were withdrawn early in midweek with Ruben Amorim suggesting afterwards that this was due to fatigue.

Danny Welbeck, once of Manchester United, made his return from injury off the bench against Ipswich and could press for a start.

Why is United vs Brighton not on TV?

11:50 , Chris Wilson

When is Manchester United vs Brighton?

Manchester United vs Brighton is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 19 January at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom having not been selected for coverage, with Sky Sports showing Everton against Tottenham in the 2pm timeslot. Extended highlights will be shown on Match of the Day 2, which airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One.

Manchester United vs Brighton LIVE

11:40 , Chris Wilson

Manchester United will hope to continue to climb the table as they welcome Brighton to Old Trafford.

A dramatic week continued for Ruben Amorim’s side on Thursday night as Amad Diallo’s stunning hat-trick salvaged three points against struggling Southampton.

Things were somewhat more straightforward for Brighton at Ipswich as they ended a recent run of draws with a 2-0 win.

Fabian Hurzeler’s visitors sit five points above their hosts as they target a top half finish.

Manchester United vs Brighton LIVE

11:22 , Chris Wilson

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s match between Manchester United and Brighton.

United host the Seagulls just a few days after a dramatic win over Southampton, but they’ll have to perform far better if they want a win over Fabian Hurzeler’s side.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and reaction right here.