Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Manchester United vs Bournemouth - LIVE!

Manchester United look to build on the momentum picked up in midweek as they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford this afternoon. Erik ten Hag's side produced one of their best performances of the season to beat Chelsea, easing the pressure on the manager and providing a firm response to talk of dressing room unrest.

The hosts must back it up here though, where they have the chance to go above Tottenham and level on points with Manchester City, for the time being at least. United, for all the talk of a crisis, have won six of their last eight League matches and remain firmly in the top-four hunt. Marcus Rashford, dropped in midweek, could miss out again after missing training due to illness.

Bournemouth arrive at Old Trafford in confident mood themselves, unbeaten in four matches since a heavy defeat at the Etihad last month. The Cherries are now seven points clear of the relegation zone and appear to be be firmly on the up, after a shaky start to the season. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below!

Man United vs Bournemouth latest news

Kick-off: 3pm GMT, Old Trafford

How to watch: Not on TV in UK

Man United team news: Rashford a doubt

Bournemouth team news: Kelly and Aarons still out

Standard Sport prediction: Man United win

How to watch Man United vs Bournemouth

12:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: Today's game will not be broadcast live in the UK as it takes place during the Saturday 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports YouTube channel will post highlights shortly after full time and BBC One's Match of the Day is scheduled for 10:30pm.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

12:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Man United vs Bournemouth!

Erik ten Hag's side should be going into this match in confident mood, after their impress performance in midweek to beat Chelsea. Consistency has been a major problem for United though.

Chance to build on that win and really build some momentum to ease the pressure this afternoon.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm GMT from Old Trafford. Stay with us!