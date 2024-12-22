Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE!

After a dramatic win in the Manchester derby last weekend and then losing at Tottenham in a chaotic Carabao Cup quarter-final Thursday, Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United face Bournemouth in their final game before Christmas.

Fail to win at Old Trafford and United will be in the bottom half of the Premier League table at Christmas for the first time since the 1989-90 season. Amorim has found out in recent weeks the size of the job facing him at United but last weekend’s 2-1 win at the Etihad provided a lift and there were some positives in the second-half fightback at Spurs.

Victory in their penultimate home game of the year would give United a boost going into the busy festive period, but they face a tough test against a Bournemouth side enjoying a brilliant season under Andoni Iraola. The Cherries ran riot in a famous 3-0 win at Old Trafford last season and can move fifth with a victory. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

11:42 , Giuseppe Muro

Ruben Amorim will hope to have Matthijs de Ligt back after he missed Thursday’s 4-3 Carabao Cup defeat at Tottenham due to illness.

United are set to be without Victor Lindelof after he was forced off against Spurs and the availability of De Ligt could be key.

Mason Mount has been ruled out for “several weeks” after sustaining an injury in the Manchester derby.

Amorim has stressed Marcus Rashford is available for selection but it seems unlikely he will be involved after the forward said he is “ready for a new challenge”.

Rashford was dropped for last weekend’s 2-1 win at Manchester City and was not in the squad for the Spurs defeat.

Asked if Rashford is available for selection, Amorim said: “Yes, of course. It's the same thing [why he did not feature against Spurs].”

Andre Onana is expected to be back in goal.

(Getty Images)

11:33 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Free highlights: Match of the Day 2, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One on Sunday.

Good morning!

11:32 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United vs Bournemouth!

It’s the final game at Old Trafford before Christmas and what feels like a big one for United, who will be in the bottom half of the Premier League table at Christmas for the first time since the 1989-90 season if they fail to win.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2pm GMT from Old Trafford.