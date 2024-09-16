Manchester United XI vs Barnsley: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Carabao Cup

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will surely ring the changes for the visit of Barnsley in the Carabao Cup third round.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford could be among those to drop out after featuring heavily in the opening weeks of the season, with Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho pushing for more minutes.

Manuel Ugarte should be handed his first start after making his debut off the bench in the win at Southampton, and could be partnered in midfield by veteran Casemiro and youngster Toby Collyer.

Second-choice goalkeeper Altay Bayındır will hope for a rare outing, especially at home to a lower-league side, to give Andre Onana the night off.

Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez came off against Southampton, but Erik ten Hag has confirmed the defensive trio are “all available”.

Luke Shaw remains on the sidelines but is progressing in his recovery, while Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund remain on the sidelines with injury.

Manchester United predicted XI: Bayındır; Dalot; Maguire, Evans, Amass; Casemiro, Ugarte, Collyer; Antony, Zirkzee, Garnacho

Injured: Yoro, Malacia, Mount, Lindelof, Shaw, Hojlund

Time and date: 8pm on Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Venue: Old Trafford

TV channel: Sky Sports