Manchester United vs Barnsley LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester United vs Barnsley LIVE!

The Carabao Cup takes centre stage at Old Trafford tonight as Manchester United look to seal their place in the fourth round against third-tier opponents. The constantly under-fire Erik ten Hag picked up a much-needed 3-0 win over newly-promoted Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday to quell some of the latest speculation over his future after back-to-back defeats by Brighton and Liverpool.

The Red Devils will be heavy favourites to progress on Tuesday evening against a Barnsley team who were brushed aside by Stevenage at the weekend, dropping out of the top six in League One. Darrell Clarke’s Tykes - who lost 3-2 to United’s Under-21 side in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last month - will expect to be in contention for a return to the Championship this term and have already stunned Sheffield United in this competition in recent weeks after ousting Wigan in round one.

These two teams have not met since 2009 and only once so far this century, with United showing eight changes including a full debut for summer signing Manuel Ugarte. You get the sense that cup progress could once again be crucial to Ten Hag’s fortunes this season. Follow Manchester United vs Barnsley live below!

Man Utd 1-0 Barnsley

20:28

28 mins: Manuel Ugarte shows his tenacity by catching Vimal Yoganathan late in midfield, but Barnsley can’t do anything with the free-kick.

United have tried a big switch of play a few times tonight, but Marcus Rashford’s ball for Alejandro Garnacho is cleared.

Man Utd 1-0 Barnsley

20:24

24 mins: Barnsley have given a good account of themselves so far, but United look dominant now they’ve scored their opening goal.

One issue Erik ten Hag will be concerned about is Toby Collyer at left-back as he doesn’t look comfortable, giving away a free-kick in a dangerous spot before Adam Phillips shoots over.

Man Utd 1-0 Barnsley

20:20

19 mins: Rashford is starting to repay the faith shown in him by United manager Erik Ten Hag.

He’s now scored in back-to-back games for the first time since March and has looked bright so far this evening.

GOAL! Man Utd 1-0 Barnsley | Rashford, 16'

20:18 , Jamie Dickenson

Marcus Rashford opens the scoring with a well-taken finish.

He collects a long ball from Alejandro Garnacho neatly before dribbling round Mark Roberts and guiding the ball into the net.

Man Utd 0-0 Barnsley

20:16

16 mins: The 5,500-strong Barnsley travelling fans are certainly making themselves heard at Old Trafford.

Antony tries to break down the right flank but is checked by Corey O'Keeffe.

Man Utd 0-0 Barnsley

20:12

13 mins: Rashford has two more attempts from the resulting corner, but Barnsley defenders are able to block.

The England international looks hungry to make an impact this evening.

Man Utd 0-0 Barnsley

20:11 , Jamie Dickenson

11 mins: United are working things out from the back and starting to get a feel for the game.

Marcus Rashford fashions a shot from inside the box but it takes two deflections, going out for a corner.

Man Utd 0-0 Barnsley

20:06

6 mins: Barnsley put the ball in the box from a free-kick and win a corner, but they can’t do anything with it.

United have started slowly here.

Man Utd 0-0 Barnsley

20:03

3 mins: So it looks like Casemiro will be playing in midfield this evening, alongside Manuel Ugarte and Christian Eriksen.

Toby Collyer fils in out of position at left-back, with Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans in central defence and Diogo Dalot at right back.

Marcus Rashford leads the line, with Anthony and Alejandro Garnacho on the wings.

Barnsley have made the brighter start of the two teams so far.

KICK-OFF!

20:01 , Jamie Dickenson

Barnsley kick us off at Old Trafford in their changed white kit, with Manchester United in their regular red strip.

Strong United bench

20:00 , Jamie Dickenson

Erik Ten Hag has a strong bench to call upon if he needs more firepower this evening.

First-team regulars Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui and Mathhjis de Ligt.

Casemiro hoping for improved display

19:57

Casemiro will be looking to put in a solid performance for Manchester United tonight.

The midfielder was hauled off at half-time during the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool after being at fault for the opening two goals.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Last time they met

19:48 , Jamie Dickenson

Manchester United haven’t faced Barnsley for 15 years, when the Red Devils secured a 2-0 win at Oakwell in this competition.

Sir Alex Ferguson named a strong side for the quarter-final tie, with Danny Welbeck and Michael Owen scoring and Gary Neville sent off.

Amazingly Jonny Evans was part of that team all those years ago too!

Bayindir and Collyer make first starts of season

19:44 , Jamie Dickenson

Altay Bayindir and Toby Collyer will make their first starts of the season for Manchester United against Barnsley.

Bayindir has not featured yet this season, with Collyer coming off the bench during the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Ten Hag explains eight changes

19:35 , Jamie Dickenson

Erik ten Hag has revealed Manchester United’s busy schedule explains the eight changes he has made tonight.

"We have to rotate because we have loads of games and we have to manage the squad,” he told Sky Sports.

You need everyone; you can't talk about a starting 11 players. You have to give all the players in the squad game time if they are available."

19:31 , Jamie Dickenson

Manchester United fans can get a closer look at new signing Manuel Ugarte tonight, with the midfielder named in the starting line-up for the first time.

The Uruguayan came on in the second half of the 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday for his first appearance for the club.

Casemiro in defence?

19:19

Casemiro will captain the Manchester United team this evening, but could he be playing in defence?

It looks like the Brazilian could partner Harry Maguire in central defence, with Diogo Dalot at right-back and Jonny Evans at left-back.

We will have to see how they start the game...

Barnsley starting XI

19:12

Barnsley: Slonina, Cotter, Roberts, De Gevigney, O’Keeffe, Phillips, Jalo, Earl, Watters, Yoganathan, Connell.

Subs: Killip, Russell, Cosgrove, Benson, Lofthouse, Craig, Marsh, McCarthy, Humphyrs.

Ugarte gets first start

19:08

Manuel Ugarte has been given his first start for Manchester United following his £51million move from Paris Saint-Germain, while Antony gets a chance to impress at Old Trafford.

Bayindir is given the nod in goal, while Casemiro, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans come in alongside Diogo Dalot in defence.

Toby Collyer lines up alongside Ugarte and Christian Eriksen in midfield, with Marcus Rashford leading the line and Alejandro Garnacho on the other flank to Antony.

Man Utd starting XI

19:02 , Jamie Dickenson

Man Utd: Bayindir; Casemiro, Maguire, Evans, Dalot; Collyer, Ugarte, Eriksen; Antony, Rashford, Garnacho.

Subs: Heaton, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui, Fernandes, Mainoo, Amad, Wheatley, Zirkzee.

Team news coming up

18:59 , Jamie Dickenson

We will have both team’s starting line-ups from Old Trafford confirmed imminently.

When is the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw?

18:55 , Jamie Dickenson

Manchester United fans will have to be patient in waiting for the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw if they beat Barnsley tonight.

Whoever goes through won’t find out their next opponents until next Thursday with third-round ties being played this week and next.

The EFL have confirmed the fourth-round draw will take place after Liverpool’s clash with West Ham at Anfield on Thursday 25 September.

The draw will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Rio on 'sticky' Ten Hag meeting

18:50 , Jamie Dickenson

Rio Ferdinand has opened up on a ‘sticky’ meeting with Erik ten Hag following an explosive interview with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo criticised Ten Hag during an interview with Ferdinand, which the former Manchester United thought might make things awkward for him.

And Ferdinand told his Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast: "It made it a bit sticky I've got to be honest with you.

"The interview with Cristiano dropped on the Thursday 8am or 9am that morning, I was in the training ground at 10am.

"I was walking and talking with Erik ten Hag doing an interview, training had finished, and I walked around.

"I was looking at the pitch and two players were on there doing extras - shooting.

"Cracking up, laughing, doing a competition. Bruno [Fernandes] and Marcus Rashford."

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Ten Hag focused on cup success

18:43

Erik ten Hag is taking the cups seriously this season as he looks for a third trophy as Manchester United manager.

Ten Hag beat Newcastle to win the Carabao Cup in his first season in charge before adding the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over rivals Manchester City in May.

The Dutchman often points to his cup success when his position is questioned at Old Trafford.

And ahead of the Barnsley game, he said: "Cup games can be a great way to build momentum in a season, so hopefully our forthcoming fixtures in the Carabao Cup and Europa League can have that positive effect."

Barnsley's route to third round

18:32 , Jamie Dickenson

Barnsley knocked out Wigan and Sheffield United to set up this Carabao Cup third-round clash with Manchester United.

The Tykes edged Wigan on penalties after a 1-1 draw before completing a 1-0 victory over the Blades.

Darrell Clarke’s side sit 7th in League One having won three games, drawn once and lost twice, but Barnsley did also lose a Football League Trophy game against Man Utd Under-21s 3-2.

Tom Heaton and Toby Collyer played in that fixture for United.

Ten Hag pitch inspection

18:25

Erik Ten Hag has been inspecting the Old Trafford pitch ahead of Barnsley’s visit.

The Manchester United boss and his squad have arrived ahead of the cup clash.

Ten Hag will be hoping they pick up where they left off after the 3-0 win over Southampton.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Season so far...

18:15 , Jamie Dickenson

Manchester United have had a mixed start to the campaign and currently sit 10th in the Premier League.

They held their own in the Community Shield curtain-raiser against rivals Manchester City, drawing 1-1 before losing on penalties.

Their first league game of the season saw a 1-0 home win over Fulham, before a painful 2-1 defeat at Brighton and comprehensive 3-0 loss to Liverpool.

But Erik Ten Hag saw his side get back to winning ways with a 3-0 win at Southampton.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

18:03

Man Utd wins: 22

Draws: 11

Barnsley wins: 5

Erik ten Hag backs Antony to bounce back at Man United

18:02 , George Flood

Will Antony get his chance for Manchester United tonight?

Speaking at his pre-match press conference yesterday, Erik ten Hag backed the inconsistent Brazilian winger to bounce back having made just one appearance so far this season.

"That is professional football, that is top football. Those are the laws. You pick the team that you think has the most chance to win a game,” Ten Hag said.

"The players have to fight for their positions. You pick the 11 who have the best dynamic, the best chemistry.

"Now he (Antony) has to bounce back and he has the abilities to do it. If he is doing the right thing, he can compete with them. He is fighting for his position.

“That’s what we expect from every player in the squad at Manchester United, what they should do.

"We have training every day and the players have to earn the right. When the attitude is good and (they) show performance in training then they will play."

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Barnsley prediction

17:41 , George Flood

It would be a major shock not to see Manchester United win comfortably in this one, even if they have endured a mixed start to the season under Erik ten Hag.

Man United to win, 2-0.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Barnsley team news

17:40 , George Flood

Underdogs Barnsley look set to be without experienced midfielder and player-coach Conor Hourihane at Old Trafford this evening due to injury.

However, the trio of Donovan Pines, Fabio Jalo and Max Watters are all expected to be available to Tykes boss Darrell Clarke following knocks.

(Getty Images)

Manchester United team news

17:36 , George Flood

Erik ten Hag can be expected to make plenty of changes to his Manchester United team tonight following Saturday’s timely 3-0 victory over newly-promoted Southampton in the Premier League that eased some of the latest pressure on the manager after damaging back-to-back defeats at the hands of Brighton and Liverpool.

Summer signing Manuel Ugarte will be eyeing his full debut after coming off the bench late at St Mary’s, while the likes of Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, Casemiro, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Toby Collyer and Altay Bayindir will also hope to start.

Rests could be afforded to key stars such as captain Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, who scored his first goal of the season on the south coast last time out.

Rasmus Hojlund, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro are all still out injured.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Where to watch Manchester United vs Barnsley

17:31 , George Flood

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK tonight on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Manchester United vs Barnsley live

17:29 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest live coverage of the 2024/25 Carabao Cup.

Tonight our primary focus is on events at Old Trafford, where Manchester United take on third-tier promotion-chasers Barnsley for the first time since 2009 for a place in the fourth round.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, all the latest team news and live updates across the evening.