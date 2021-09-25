Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo (AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United look to bounce back from their midweek defeat by West Ham in the Carabao Cup with the visit of Aston Villa to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side maintained their promising start to the season last weekend against the Hammers, securing a dramatic late victory at the London Stadium thanks to Jesse Lingard’s goal and David De Gea’s penalty save in stoppage time. Villa, meanwhile, blitzed Everton last weekend with a fine cameo from Leon Bailey, but they came just short midweek against Chelsea in the cup, with the European champions winning out on penalties.

Meanwhile the Norwegian boss inferred that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s comments last season have led to fewer penalties for United: “I don’t know, but there was a certain manager last [season] who was starting to worry about us getting penalties, and after that it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give. Surely I’ve seen a big, big difference since then on.”

Follow live updates from Old Trafford below, including goal updates from Stamford Bridge as the Red Devils’ fellow title contenders Chelsea and Man City battle it out simultaneously:

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Team news

10:58 , Jack Rathborn

Edinson Cavani is nearing a return and could be available while Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo remain out - but apart from that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have a full squad to choose from.

The United manager is likely to make another 11 changes to his team and revert back to the side that started at West Ham last weekend.

Leon Bailey is a doubt for Aston Villa after he injured his quad while scoring against Everton last weekend. The forward was substituted as a precaution but while he revealed afterwards that it was “nothing serious”, a return date has not been given.

John McGinn is also a doubt after he was brought off in the 40th minute against Everton with a concussion, while Matt Target was also substituted with an abductor injury.

Keinan Davis and Trezeguet remain out for Villa but Emi Buendia could return after missing the Everton match following his return from quarantine.

Axel Tuanzebe is unable to play against his parent club which could force manager Dean Smith to revert to a back four.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Predicted line-ups

10:58 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, Ramsey; Traore, Buendia, Watkins; Ings

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Odds

10:57 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United: 4/11

Draw: 4/1

Aston Villa: 13/2

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Prediction

10:57 , Jack Rathborn

Aston Villa have shown this season that they have the pressing and counter-attacking qualities to trouble United, and Dean Smith’s side will be confident of creating chances at Old Trafford. It could come down to which side can be more ruthless in front of goal and the goalscoring form of Ronaldo makes United favourites in what could be a close match. Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa