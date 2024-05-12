Manchester United vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal need to end their Old Trafford curse to keep their title bid going.

The Gunners have won just one of their last 16 matches away against Manchester United but know they must break that hoodoo after Manchester City beat Fulham 4-0 on Saturday.

That win moved City above Arsenal at the top of the Premier League and Mikel Arteta’s side have to respond.

City are now two points ahead with two games left to play, but Arsenal know victory would pile pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side ahead of their trip to Tottenham on Tuesday.

United are in real danger of missing out on Europe after Chelsea’s 3-2 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday meant they dropped down to eighth, and the pressure is on Erik ten Hag to get a positive result after Monday’s 4-0 humiliation at Crystal Palace.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The match will take place at Old Trafford in Salford.

Arsenal have a poor record at Old Trafford (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Where to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 3.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Man Utd vs Arsenal team news

Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford are all back in training for United.

Lisandro Martinez has also returned to the Carrington grass but is not ready yet make his playing comeback while Mason Mount is a fresh name on their extensive absentee list.

Arsenal have a clean bill of health for the first time this season. Jurrien Timber is in contention to make his first appearance since the opening day and could make the squad. Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu are the only slight doubts.

Man Utd vs Arsenal prediction

The fact United are so long in the market to win at home tells the whole story. Arsenal have a woeful record at Old Trafford but surely have never had a better chance of a win, coupled with the fact they simply cannot afford not to.

United’s form under Erik ten Hag is relegation-worthy, conceding a remarkable number of shots and doing little at the other end. Arsenal, perhaps more than any other team in the league, are primed to capitalise. This could be a bloodbath.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Arsenal cannot afford to lose (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal have won just one of their last 16 trips to Old Trafford.

Man Utd wins: 101

Draws: 50

Arsenal wins: 88

Man Utd vs Arsenal match odds

Man Utd: 13/2

Draw: 9/2

Arsenal: 4/11

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).