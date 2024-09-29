Manchester United v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League updates as Solanke goal adds to hosts’ pain after Fernandes red

(Action Images via Reuters)

Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, in the penultimate match of gameweek six in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag’s side will look to climb above Spurs in the Premier League table after a mixed start to the season for both sides, with United having drawn 0-0 to Crystal Palace last weekend. Spurs beat Brentford 3-1 in a commanding performance last Saturday, though losses to both Newcastle and Arsenal demonstrated that Ange Postecoglou’s side can be every bit as frustrating as they are talented.

The two sides know that three points today could prove pivotal in the race for top four come the end of the season, and with both capable of either brilliant or frustrating displays, it promises to be an intriguing match in Manchester, particularly with Ten Hag seeming to be continuously under pressure. Follow all the latest build-up and match updates below:

Man United vs Tottenham LIVE

GOAL! 77’ - Solanke stretches to tap in a third goal after a corner (MUN 0-3 TOT)

GOAL! 49’ - Kulusevski immediately scores second after the break (MUN 0-2 TOT)

RED CARD! 44’ - Bruno Fernandes sent-off for knee-high tackle on Maddison

GOAL! 2’ - Van de Ven brilliantly sets up Johnson for a tap-in (MUN 0-1 TOT)

Man Utd XI: Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Mainoo, Ugarte, Fernandes, Garnacho, Zirkzee, Rashford.

Spurs XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Maddison, Bentancur; Johnson, Kulusevski, Werner; Solanke.

Son Heung-min ruled out while Manuel Ugarte makes first Premier League start

Manchester United FC 0 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur FC

GOAL! 77’ - Man United 0-3 Spurs

18:10 , Karl Matchett

That’s that! United’s best period ends in them conceding a third - a corner from the left is flicked on by Sarr and Solanke stretches to get a toe on the ball and prod over the line.

Bergvall took the corner - great changes, Postecoglou will tell us!

76’ - Man United 0-2 Spurs

18:09 , Karl Matchett

Triple change for Spurs - Sarr, Moore and Bergvall on for Maddison, Werner and Johnson.

74’ - Man United 0-2 Spurs

18:05 , Karl Matchett

Porro picks up a yellow card now for fouling Garnacho, who continues to look lively. Double sub for United, Eriksen and Hojlund on for Ugarte and Rashford. Richard Jolly’s assessment from Old Trafford:

“Perhaps United have played better with 10 men, though that is an indictment of their efforts with 11. Casemiro has at least looked a threat in the final third. Manuel Ugarte has gone off, perhaps to spare him a red card. It is an understatement to say he has not been good today, even if the circumstances of United's performance are a mitigating factor.”

72’ - Man United 0-2 Spurs

18:04 , Karl Matchett

Postecoglou could be thinking about changes here too, given his side have totally lost control - they have no possession, just counter-attacking from time to time.

Werner leads one down the left about 50 yards, beating a defender in the process - but then his cut-back is between three players and he throws his arms up in despair.

Garnacho goes down the other end, tricks his way inside and shoots - deflected wide.

68’ - Man United 0-2 Spurs

18:01 , Karl Matchett

Closest United have come. A lofted ball over the top finds Casemiro running in of all people and he angles a half-volley on the bounce just past the far post.

Rasmus Hojlund is ready to come on for United as they seek a way back into the game.

64’ - Man United 0-2 Spurs

17:57 , Karl Matchett

Mount sends over a free-kick but Vicario claims well. A few more deliveries into the area and the home fans are buoyed once more, urging their team to continue the fight to find a way back into the game.

Spurs have just lost control of the game over the last ten minutes, but they will surely have chances to counter-attack if United push on.

Kulusevski beats Ugarte down the wing and is bundled over - another yellow, for the United midfielder this time.

60’ - Man United 0-2 Spurs

17:53 , Karl Matchett

United have just won their first corner of the game - Martinez won a header and appealed for a handball, but nothing doing. Then there’s another penalty shout - from more players this time - soon after, being Martinez again steers a shot past the post.

Romero did touch the ball with his arm but it wasn’t out or up, so no spot kick.

This is United’s best period of pressure, by which we mean they’ve had a few crosses and one half-hearted shot just wide. Ten Hag on the sidelines wafts his hands around and continues to chew his gum.

56’ - Man United 0-2 Spurs

17:48 , Karl Matchett

Could, or should, be 3-0 - Onana to the rescue with a double save.

Kulusevski takes on two to burst through midfield and feed a brilliant ball to Werner; he shapes up the low shot which Onana gets down for, then the keeper lurches back up to deny the onrushing Johnson from the rebound, too.

52' - Man United 0-2 Spurs

17:47 , Karl Matchett

Yellow card for Spence for handball; yellow card for Martinez for a lunging slide which took out Maddison.

Richard Jolly at Old Trafford, where the Spurs fans are singing “sacked in the morning” to Erik ten Hag:

“From bad to worse to even worse to.... Manchester United's afternoon is deteriorating still further, the terrific Johnson setting up Kulusevski to volley in. 1-0 flattered United at half-time. 2-0 could lead to rather more.”

48’ - Man United 0-2 Spurs

17:41 , Karl Matchett

A horror show from United defensively.

Martinez misses a challenge on the halfway line, Dalot lunges in and can’t cut the ball out, De Ligt doesn’t cut out hte cross and nobody at all has run with Kulusevski, as he flicks in the second past the keeper.

GOAL! 47’ - Man United 0-2 Spurs

17:40 , Karl Matchett

That would be a no!

Johnson races away down the right flank, delivers a low cross and finds Dejan Kulusevski - he clips one in past Onana and Spurs are immediately two goals to the good.

46' - Man United 0-1 Tottenham

17:38 , Karl Matchett

Djed Spence is on for Udogie at the break for Spurs, Casemiro is on for Zirkzee for United.

Let’s see if they have any kind of better approach play, better tempo about their game or better ability to stop Spurs playing through them.

HT - Man United 0-1 Tottenham

17:30 , Karl Matchett

Richard Jolly at Old Trafford:

“Deserved red card for Bruno Fernandes - that was a dangerous lunge at James Maddison - and an increasingly disastrous day for Manchester United, with Kobbie Mainoo hobbling off.”

‘Unstoppable’ Micky van de Ven produces stunning assist with 70-yard sprint

17:25 , Karl Matchett

Micky van de Ven produced a stunning 70-yard run from defence to set up Brennan Johnson’s opening goal at Manchester United in a “special” assist from the Tottenham centre-back.

Van de Ven pounced on a loose ball in the Spurs half after Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford lost possession, before the Dutch international surged forward from inside the halfway line.

Van de Ven eased away from Manuel Ugarte and past compatriot Matthijs de Ligt to reach the byline before squaring a perfect low cross to the back post, where a grinning Johnson was on hand to tap into the empty net.

‘Unstoppable’ Micky van de Ven produces stunning assist with 70-yard sprint

HT - Man United 0-1 Tottenham

17:23 , Karl Matchett

Van de Ven beats Garnacho in a foot race down the wing and slide-tackles the ball out of play - that just about sums up the difference between the teams.

The half-time whistle goes and boos ring out, be they for Erik ten Hag, his team or the referee. Could be all three from this home crowd.

Spurs lead, one-nil.

45+3’ - Man United 0-1 Spurs

17:20 , Karl Matchett

United must be amazed they are only a goal behind. Mount goes straight through Bentancur for no reason and is booked.

They have been so, so far off it in this first half, but Spurs have missed two or three really decent openings to add to Johnson’s early strike.

44’ - Man United 0-1 Spurs

17:16 , Karl Matchett

A dreadful afternoon gets worse for United who immediately make a change. Mainoo is replaced by Mason Mount - although bizarrely Mount doesn’t come on straight away and the home team play on for a few moments with nine.

They are down to ten though and not looking in good shape today at all.

Five minutes added on.

RED CARD! 42’ - Man United 0-1 Spurs

17:14 , Karl Matchett

Bruno Fernandes given a straight red card!

The United midfielder slipped as he changed direction, then lunged into a knee-high tackle on James Maddison who was skipping away from him.

No doubt about the decision, he’s far too high and not going for the ball at all.

United down to ten men.

42’ - Man United 0-1 Spurs

17:13 , Karl Matchett

Dalot is carded to make it both United full-backs into the book, dragging down Kulusevski.

The Swede sees a shot blocked by Mainoo just after, as Spurs continue their assault on Onana’s goal - but no second reward for them yet, which will give Ten Hag hope that he can demand a reaction from his team at the break.

This game is like a basketball match at times, both sides looking for passes through gaps from deep to flood forward, but only Spurs are doing it with any productive manner.

40’ - Man United 0-1 Spurs

17:10 , Karl Matchett

The first real moment for United - Garnacho batters a volley against the outside of the post.

Rashford’s deep cross finds his fellow winger and he sets himself, then powers a drive which Vicario might have covered, but strikes the woodwork anyway. A warning for Spurs, after their domination of this first half.

Then it’s up the other end and it really should be 2-0 as Timo Werner speeds away from the defence - but one-on-one with Onana, he shoots straight at the keeper who saves.

36’ - Man United 0-1 Spurs

17:07 , Karl Matchett

De Ligt has continually given possession away when trying to play out, but he now blocks Udogie as he again bursts through and tries to shoot - it’s over for a corner. Spurs continue pressing for this second goal - and Romero very nearly gets it in spectacular fashion.

A first corner is half-cleared, Porro crosses back in and Romero produces a side-on bicycle kick which flies only a yard wide of the post.

Mazraoui is then booked for a late slide in on Udogie as United continue to fail to get to grips with the pace of their opponents.

32’ - Man United 0-1 Spurs

17:03 , Karl Matchett

Richard Jolly at Old Trafford:

“A rather chastening half-hour for Manchester United who, one Joshua Zirkzee shot apart, have not threatened enough, while looking troubled by Tottenham's pace and creativity. Perhaps Erik ten Hag's gameplan is to counter-attack, but Spurs have done that better as well as looking the superior side in possession.”

30' - Man United 0-1 Spurs

17:01 , Karl Matchett

Kulusevski and Johnson link once more around the right edge of the box, where United are just totally unable to shut down the spaces and stop Spurs continually running past them. Maddison’s eventual cross is beyond Werner this time but Dalot is pickpocketed, Maddison shoots - Onana saves.

26’ - Man United 0-1 Spurs

16:59 , Karl Matchett

Mazraoui has to lift the ball out from under his own bar as Spurs cut through United once more - Brennan Johnson this time the provider with a low ball, but with Werner lurking it’s the full-back who gets there first and saves his side falling further behind.

Spurs boss Postecoglou must be feeling his side should be at least two up by now - four shots to one, 61% possession, 12 touches in the box to three - all in their favour.

22’ - Man United 0-1 Spurs

16:55 , Karl Matchett

Udogie was down injured and needed some treatment, but looks like he’s ok to continue for now. A first really decent opening for United then, as Mainoo is involved and the ball is worked towards Zirkzee in the middle of the box - he diverts the ball toward goal and it’s on target, but Vicario saves.

18’ - Man United 0-1 Spurs

16:51 , Karl Matchett

Fernandes fizzes a ball wide for Rashford, who has looked bright in getting forward in this first half, but the winger’s low cross is nowhere near Zirkzee or Mainoo. Easy for Vicario and for Spurs to start again - they are well on top so far.

Udogie now sparks another counter-attack, passes to Kulusevski and he tees up Johnson...and his low finish beats Onana, but hits the post. So close to a second.

14’ - Man United 0-1 Spurs

16:45 , Karl Matchett

Udogie and Maddison both break behind United’s back line in quick succession and work chances on goal - the left-back’s effort goes flying over the bar from a narrow angle, but Maddison’s needs a decent block from Onana to prevent a second goal. Lovely exchange between the English midfielder and Kulusevski on the edge of the box to evade Ugarte and the centre-backs.

10’ - Man United 0-1 Spurs

16:41 , Karl Matchett

Onana batters the ball forward and Rashford is streaking away behind the defence after bending his run - the flag does go up but he beats Van de Ven and Romero to the ball and shoots low, only for Vicario to save at the near post.

Wouldn’t have counted, but does show United how they might get themselves chances and a foothold in this game. Spurs’ defence is of course very high upfield.

7’ - Man United 0-1 Spurs

16:40 , Karl Matchett

United needing to settle, but Spurs are just staying on the front foot as you’d expect - looking to win the second ball at every opportunity and flood players forward. Kulusevki is nominally a third midfielder for the visitors but he’s so high upfield challenging, putting the centre-backs under pressure when he can and forcing the hosts back. Zirkzee has barely had a touch so far.

GOAL! 4’ - Man United 0-1 Spurs

16:38 , Karl Matchett

Richard Jolly after that opening goal at Old Trafford:

“Four goals in four games since deleting his Instagram account for Brennan Johnson, proving we are all better off without social media. But what a sensational solo run from Micky van de Ven, covering 70 yards at startling speed, to set him up. What a start for Spurs.”

GOAL! 2’ - Man United 0-1 Spurs

16:35 , Karl Matchett

Sensational start!! Van de Ven wins the ball halfway inside his own half and absolutely blazes his way through the entire United team, squaring brilliantly across the six-yard box and Brennan Johnson is totally unmarked to tap in his fourth in four games!

Never mind that clean sheet, it’s gone after 200 seconds!

1’ - Man United 0-0 Spurs

16:32 , Karl Matchett

Here we go - kick-off! Three clean sheets in five in the league for United, if they manage a fourth then that will be a big positive for Ten Hag to point to - but it’s wins United really need.

Spurs could say the same, of course.

Man Utd v Spurs - live

16:25 , Karl Matchett

Richard Jolly is at Old Trafford for us today - we’ll bring you his insight through the match. Ahead of the game he points out a habit Erik ten Hag is developing with his team sheets...

“Last week, Erik ten Hag benched Marcus Rashford after he had started scoring goals. Now Christian Eriksen has chipped in with three in three games and is only a substitute. No Son Heung-min for Tottenham, which means a first league start of the season for Timo Werner.”

Kick-off on the way!

Man Utd v Spurs - live

16:21 , Karl Matchett

Ange Postecoglou ahead of kick-off now:

“Short turnaround from Thursday and Son just wasn’t right for today so we go without him.

“We’ve had to suffer those things a fair bit, key players missing out - you just have to learn to cope without him.

“Timo Werner is most comfortable there, that’s why we brought him to the club so he gets his opportunity today.

“You’re facing a big club here, an iconic stadium, lots of attention - they are the kind of games you want to be involved in.

“We’ve won the last three so we’re going ok. League form is mixed but performances aren’t bad - it’s a challenging start in terms of results but I’m pretty happy with how we play our football.”

Man Utd v Spurs - live

16:16 , Karl Matchett

Ten Hag adds that Fernandes always ends up as creating the most chances for the team - he’s not worried about a lack of end product from him right now.

“Bruno will work on his form, he’s always working hard, taking responsibility and being captain. The goals and assists will come.”

He’s 11/10 to score or assist today against Spurs, or 8/1 to score the first goal.

Man Utd v Spurs - live

16:11 , Karl Matchett

Erik ten Hag ahead of kick-off:

“We have to kill in front of the goal. We are creating loads of chances but we don’t finish enough.

“I’ll be worried when we don’t create chances. I know we have players who can finish: Fernandes, Rashford, Garnacho, Hojlund. Plenty are good finishers.

“Rashford scored there last week so he’s in the right direction and now has to make the last step.”

Man Utd v Spurs - live

16:06 , Karl Matchett

Form this season - all competitions:

Man Utd

LWLLWWDD

Spurs

DWLLWWW

Not too much to take as yet - Spurs’ three in a row have come against Coventry, Brentford and Qarabag. United’s only win against top-flight opponents in their current four in a row was at newly promoted Southampton.

Man Utd v Spurs - live

16:00 , Karl Matchett

It was in the summer of 2023 when Erik ten Hag declared he wanted Manchester United to be “the best transition team in the world”. If he has succeeded, it is probably not quite in the meaning he intended, as the Red Devils enter this weekend following a 1-1 draw with Twente.

His side conceded too many goals on the counter-attack last season, forever looking susceptible to the break. But United are specialists in transition in a different respect. In the third season of Ten Hag’s reign, after 122 games and an outlay of £600m, they remain in transition.

They can seem forever mired there. It may be unfair to judge the Dutchman’s newest team after five league games, before the biggest summer signing Leny Yoro has even made his debut, but they are six points off the lead in the Premier League already. A marquee match against Tottenham is also a mid-table clash, with the sides sitting in 11th and 10th. Lose and the temptation would be to suggest it will already be a 12th successive season without a true title challenge.

Most of that is not Ten Hag’s fault, of course. But the club’s new chief executive Omar Berrada has set the target of winning the title by 2028 to mark their 150th anniversary. Which would require United to exit transition, to trade their inconsistency for the kind of sustained excellence the true contenders display.

United showed signs of it in Ten Hag’s debut campaign, during a run of 40 games that produced just four defeats. Their last six results – two defeats, two wins, two draws – follow a season when their longest unbeaten run spanned five matches.

Read Richard Jolly’s pre-match preview:

Ten Hag’s ultimate goal leaves Man Utd far away in their four-year plan

Man Utd v Spurs - live

15:50 , Karl Matchett

As for Man United, there’s been a lot of talk over Bruno Fernandes’ lack of end product - one assist and no goals so far this term from five games. Nobody for the team has actually netted more than once or assisted more than once in the Premier League, however.

But is Fernandes underperforming in terms of execution, or merely playing poorly and not contributing?

He has a combined xG for the season of only 1.9, not high considering he’s still averaging 3.5 shots per 90, and six chances created isn’t high for him either. Missing three big chances is his biggest downfall so far though - while Zirkzee and Garnacho have missed four apiece.

Man Utd v Spurs - live

15:45 , Karl Matchett

Son hasn’t been Spurs’ go-to man for taking chances this season, but he has certainly been a creative force for them. His four big chances created is the highest in the squad this term, as are his 13 key passes in total.

But in Kulusevski and Maddison they still have two outlets who are laying on the chances and capable of adding goals too - Maddison netted his first of the season last week, though he’s back in central midfield rather than an attacking role now.

Man Utd v Spurs - live

15:36 , Karl Matchett

A big miss to not have Son, but also a big chance for Timo Werner - it’s his first start of the campaign and he has only 38 minutes of Premier League action to his name so far.

The eyebrow-raising pairing of James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield continues, so it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top of that particular battle, with Christian Eriksen removed from United’s engine room this time around.

Man Utd v Spurs - live

15:30 , Karl Matchett

An hour until kick-off at Old Trafford; a win for the hosts today will send them above Spurs and up to eighth. Spurs can go to the same position if they take the three points, while a draw leaves both in the same positions as now, tenth and eleventh.

Not where either one wants to be.

Spurs are ahead of United on goal difference, scoring four more this term, with both conceding five.

Confirmed lineups

15:25 , Karl Matchett

No Son Heung-min for Spurs - and Ugarte makes his first league start for United!

Team news! Man Utd vs Tottenham

15:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Son Heung-min misses out after limping off Tottenham’s win over Qarabag in midweek. He is replaced by Timo Werner, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski also starting in an attacking line-up named by Ange Postecoglou.

Manuel Ugarte makes his first start for Manchester United. He replaces Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee all start.

Team news! Man Utd vs Tottenham

15:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Man Utd XI: Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Mainoo, Ugarte, Fernandes, Garnacho, Zirkzee, Rashford.

Spurs XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Maddison, Bentancur; Johnson, Kulusevski, Werner; Solanke.

Man Utd v Spurs - live

15:08 , Karl Matchett

Team news coming up in just a few minutes - the big questions will be over whether Ten Hag starts Rashford or Amad on the wings, with Garnacho now looking a likely starter once more.

Whether Ugarte starts in midfield is another debate, while Spurs are hoping for Son to be fit.

Man Utd v Spurs - live

15:02 , Karl Matchett

Ten Hag on his team’s need to control the match today:

“I think it will be a very intensive game,” the United manager said. “It is always against Tottenham. I think it is our style as well, so I think it is going to be a very dynamic, attractive game.

“Of course every opponent has strengths and weaknesses and Tottenham have their strengths definitely. In their philosophy they are very clear, very attacking but that leaves also space, but that is what they take into account. Maybe that can help but you have to be very good against Tottenham.

“If you want to control the game, then you need again a high performance level and then we will create again, I am sure, and then it’s about taking your chances.”

Man Utd v Spurs - live

14:55 , Karl Matchett

Erik ten Hag is convinced Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will soon be back to his best having made a slow start to the season.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder joined from Sporting Lisbon in 2020 and is United’s most successful signing since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Fernandes signed a new and improved deal until 2027, with the option of a further year, on the eve of a season that he has yet to set alight. The Portugal international has provided four assists but has yet to find the net ahead of taking on Tottenham this Sunday.

“I think the team brings him now in the situation,” Ten Hag said. “I think he is capable, and he has proven this so many years already in the Premier League that he can create many chances. I am convinced this season he will not do differently. He will come and respond, he will find his form and he is already creating chances, but he will make final passes, he will score goals 100 per cent and it’s just a matter of time.”

Man Utd v Spurs - live

14:45 , Karl Matchett

Erik ten Hag’s ultimate goal leaves Manchester United far away in their four-year plan

It was in the summer of 2023 when Erik ten Hag declared he wanted Manchester United to be “the best transition team in the world”. If he has succeeded, it is probably not quite in the meaning he intended, as the Red Devils enter this weekend following a 1-1 draw with Twente.

His side conceded too many goals on the counter-attack last season, forever looking susceptible to the break. But United are specialists in transition in a different respect. In the third season of Ten Hag’s reign, after 122 games and an outlay of £600m, they remain in transition.

They can seem forever mired there. It may be unfair to judge the Dutchman’s newest team after five league games, before the biggest summer signing Leny Yoro has even made his debut, but they are six points off the lead in the Premier League already. A marquee match against Tottenham is also a mid-table clash, with the sides sitting in 11th and 10th. Lose and the temptation would be to suggest it will already be a 12th successive season without a true title challenge.

Most of that is not Ten Hag’s fault, of course. But the club’s new chief executive Omar Berrada has set the target of winning the title by 2028 to mark their 150th anniversary. Which would require United to exit transition, to trade their inconsistency for the kind of sustained excellence the true contenders display.

Richard Jolly previews United’s next challenge:

Ten Hag’s ultimate goal leaves Man Utd far away in their four-year plan

Man Utd v Spurs - live

14:35 , Karl Matchett

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou praised the intent of his team after they started their Europa League campaign with an impressive 3-0 home win over Qarabag despite being forced to play with 10 men for 83 minutes.

After kick-off was delayed due to the late arrival of Qarabag’s team bus, Radu Dragusin’s night lasted only seven minutes when he received a red card for a cynical pull on Juninho as Spurs’ last-man.

It failed to significantly knock Tottenham off their stride though, with Brennan Johnson able to score for a third successive match five minutes later before Pape Sarr doubled the hosts’ advantage in the 52nd minute.

Spurs boss Postecoglou was left with some late concerns after Son limped off in the 71st-minute before Archie Gray appeared in pain late on.

Johnson was also withdrawn at half-time after he continued his rich vein of form, but the Australian played down concerns.

“I haven’t spoke to him. He said he felt a bit tired, but I haven’t spoken to him or the medical team yet,” Postecoglou said of Son.

More here.

Man Utd v Spurs - live

14:25 , Karl Matchett

Erik ten Hag says he respects the critics and even embraces some of their suggestions as Manchester United’s frequently under-fire manager prepares to take on Tottenham.

Sunday sees the stuttering Red Devils welcome Ange Postecoglou’s side four days after their deflating 1-1 draw with FC Twente at an expectant Old Trafford.

Ten Hag was annoyed by United’s mentality and toothlessness in a Europa League opener that followed a frustrating 0-0 stalemate at Crystal Palace.

Those results, but particularly Wednesday’s performance, have increased the noise around United, but Ten Hag has long since learned how to deal with doubters.

Manchester United must ‘respect the criticism’, claims under-pressure Erik ten Hag

Man Utd v Spurs - live

14:15 , Karl Matchett

Spurs don’t have quite as many absentees to contend with, as attackers Richarlison and Wilson Odobert are the only definite players out through injury.

Son Heung-min went off during the week but Ange Postecoglou wasn’t too downbeat about it, while Brennan Johnson’s substitution was tactical, he added, not through a knock.

There were several changes in their team for the win over Qarabag, though the likes of Micky van der Ven, Dominic Solanke and Son all still played.

Man Utd v Spurs - live

14:10 , Karl Matchett

United are still suffering with some injury issues, in particular in defence.

Leny Yoro is still out for some time and awaiting a competitive debut, while fellow centre-back Victor Lindelof is sidelined. So two are left-backs Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw, meaning Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui continue as the full-backs in Erik ten Hag’s team.

Not too much scope for him to alter things, there, with both playing in midweek too.

Man Utd v Spurs - live

14:05 , Karl Matchett

It’s 11th against 10th today and, while we’re early in the season and don’t need to read too much into that just yet, does hint at the up-and-down nature of these sides.

From five league games they’ve both won two, drawn one and lost two - though Spurs will argue they also won their Europa League opener, while United drew in midweek with Twente.

Much more is expected from both, regardless.

Man Utd v Spurs - live

11:35 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the Premier League - today we’re bringing you Manchester United versus Tottenham Hotspur from Old Trafford, a battle of two sides always seeming capable of more and fighting for European spots for next term, but often lacking consistency.