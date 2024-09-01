Manchester United v Liverpool LIVE: Latest score from Premier League as Trent Alexander-Arnold goal ruled out by VAR

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s celebrates were cut short by VAR (Getty Images)

Manchester United are hosting old rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in the biggest clash of the Premier League season so far.

Erik ten Hag’s side fell to a bruising defeat to Brighton last week, losing 2-1 in the final minutes after a display that was disappointing overall and raised some questions over the manager. And many will be watching with a keen eye to see how the Dutchman fares against an old adversary in Arne Slot.

The former Feyenoord manager has enjoyed a straightforward start to life at Anfield, winning both his matches in charge without conceding a goal, though this could be his first tough test as he takes charge of his first league derby. Liverpool are looking to remind fans and pundits alike that they should be classed as title challengers this season, while United are desperate for a result that could define their start to the season.

Either way, it promises to be as fiery and entertaining as last season’s famous meetings. Follow all the action from Manchester United v Liverpool below.

Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE

Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford, with kick-off at 4pm BST | Sky Sports

RULED OUT! Trent Alexander-Arnold goal chalked off for offside (Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool, 8 minutes)

KICK OFF!

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Manchester United FC 0 - 0 Liverpool FC

Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool, 16 minutes

16:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pulled back to no-one! Bruno Fernandes wins possession and arcs a curvaceous pass with the outside of his boot for Alejandro Garnacho. There’s only really Marcus Rashford to aim for, though, so Garnacho cuts back to the ‘D’, assuming that someone might be there to fire it goalwards. Alas, there are only Liverpool shirts occupying the space, and Ryan Gravernberch mops up.

Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool, 15 minutes

16:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is a little bit damp in Manchester today, though the players seem to be enjoying the moist surface, using it effectively to zip their passes about so far. Noussair Mazraoui stays with Luis Diaz really well as the Colombian peels infield to try and spark something from deeper.

Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool, 12 minutes

16:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrated a la Steven Gerrard here with a kiss of a camera, a stolen smooch that’ll ultimately be forgotten. A shame.

Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool, 10 minutes

16:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s a frantic energy about this first 10 minutes, and it has only been enriched by that early goal that wasn’t. There were a couple of lovely passes in the build-up to that Alexander-Arnold moment, Ryan Gravenberch taking one of them quite delightfully before producing one of his own.

RULED OUT! Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool, 8 minutes

16:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A flowing move forward and Trent Alexander-Arnold scores...just!

And there’s an offside check, too...and it’s ruled out! Mohamed Salah was offside when Luis Diaz squared it, and though Alexander-Arnold fired it into Diogo Dalot just beyond the line, his goal is chalked off thanks to Salah’s small touch on the way through to the right-back.

Dalot had done well to get into blocking position but the ball clearly crossed, as goalline technology quickly confirmed - but it’s the other technological advancement that counts against Liverpool, a relatively speedy VAR check showing Salah off.

Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool, 4 minutes

16:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liverpool’s first effort comes off the back of a Virgil van Dijk interception on halfway. The Dutch centre-half carries the ball forward with intent and slips in Diogo Jota, though the forward is forced wide by a slightly errant pass and scuffs his off-balance shot back beyond Andre Onana’s goal.

Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool, 3 minutes

16:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bruno Fernandes can’t beat the first man from the corner.

Manchester United are soon on the attack again in a bright and busy opening for the hosts. There’s a malfunction at the junction between Fernandes and Joshua Zirkzee, though, prompting an animated conversation between the captain and his new colleague.

Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool, 2 minutes

16:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Marcus Rashford does get a ball in the box at the second attempt after some excellent work from Diogo Dalot, Virgil van Dijk knocking Rashford’s cross behind for a corner.

Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool, 1 minute

16:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

As expected with both set-ups, though Bruno Fernandes is pushing up alongside and beyond Joshua Zirkzee in the first movement of the match, awaiting a cross from Marcus Rashford that never comes as Liverpool get back in good number.

KICK OFF!

16:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here we go. An enduring rivalry renewed again - we are underway at Old Trafford!

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out the players come, Diogo Dalot holding his very young daughter in his arms in lieu of one of the matchday mascots. Mohamed Salah is the last player to emerge from the tunnel, zipping past his manager having been left behind by his Liverpool teammates.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, let’s get going. It’s usually good fun when these two meet at Old Trafford - there have been at least three goals in each of the last six encounters between them at Manchester United’s home.

Manuel Ugarte gets a healthy reception as the new recruit is unveiled pre-match. The midfielder wasn’t registered in time to feature today.

Manchester United vs Liverpool

15:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liverpool have grown into their first two games, upping the intensity and playing their best stuff after the interval against Ipswich and Brentford. But they’ve looked relatively secure throughout, even with Arne Slot’s system still bedding in - can Manchester United’s retooled forward line cause them problems early on today?

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Arne Slot speaks to Sky Sports ahead of kick off

15:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“We all understand that this is a special game in English football and we have tried to prepare in the best possible way,” the Liverpool manager says.

“United showed last season that in a cup final they could even beat Man City. You know how much quality is in this team and they have brought a couple of extra players in.

“On both games [this season in the Premier League] we were dominant and I would be surprised if that was the case today. There will be times today which will be difficult and I am curious how we react to that.”

Erik ten Hag hits out at Alan Shearer’s ‘stupid’ analysis of Marcus Rashford

15:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

Erik ten Hag has claimed criticism of Marcus Rashford was “stupid” analysis as he defended the forward for his performance in Manchester United’s defeat to Brighton.

Former England captain Alan Shearer, the Premier League’s record scorer, found fault with Rashford for being caught offside in Saturday’s loss at the American Express Stadium, while the United attacker is yet to register a shot on target this season.

Ten Hag substituted Rashford at Brighton but is adamant that did not mean he was disappointed with the 26-year-old.

Erik ten Hag hits out at Alan Shearer’s ‘stupid’ analysis of Marcus Rashford

Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte: ‘I will sacrifice and give everything’

15:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here’s what Manchester United’s new signing Manuel Ugarte said on signing for the club from PSG on deadline day:

“It is an incredible feeling to join a club of this magnitude; one that is admired all around the world. The project that the football leadership discussed with me is extremely exciting; Manchester United is an ambitious club and I am an ambitious player.

“The passion of supporters is something that is very important to me; I know how incredible United fans are and I cannot wait to experience Old Trafford. I’m someone who is so determined to succeed; I will sacrifice and give everything for my teammates. Together we will fight to win trophies and reach the level where this club needs to be.”

Virgil van Dijk enjoying life under new manager Arne Slot

15:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is enjoying life under Arne Slot and relishing his role of being the link between the new head coach and the rest of the squad.

The Netherlands international has had a key role to play in a summer of upheaval at Anfield after the departure of long-time manager Jurgen Klopp and his entire backroom staff.

However, the arrival of his compatriot has brought fresh ideas and the campaign has begun well with two victories.

“I’ve actually enjoyed it so far, I’m having fun,” he said. “Obviously with big changes happening this summer it was always going to be interesting how things would be but the feeling so far has been very good and I can definitely speak for the rest of the team as well.

“I’ve mentioned to the boss as well in my first chat with him that whatever he needs, anything he has in his mind, I am there for him. We all want to achieve the maximum at the club that we can compete in and we have to be on the same page and that’s what I’ve mentioned to him.

“He knows that I’m behind him – that’s what a captain has to do anyway but I’ve really made sure that I am there for him.”

Arne Slot’s ominous Liverpool start hands Man United a unique challenge

15:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

Arne Slot faces Erik ten Hag in thos crunch Premier League clash, with the Manchester United boss insisting his compatriot has enjoyed ‘better waters’ to start life at one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Here’s our chief football writer Miguel Delaney’s preview:

The best coach in the world? Slot hands Man Utd a unique challenge

Manchester United v Liverpool

15:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

So Joshua Zirkzee leads the line for Erik ten Hag, while Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are preferred to Amad Diallo on the wings. The game has come too soon for new signing Manuel Ugarte from PSG, who was confirmed on deadline day.

No changes for Liverpool as Arne Slot sticks with the same players who have made a strong start to the Premier League season.

Manchester United v Liverpool team news

14:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee.

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Maguire, Eriksen, Diallo, Antony, Evans, Wheatley, Collyer.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley.

Manchester United v Liverpool

14:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Line-ups will be confirmed in just a few minutes...

Erik ten Hag and Arne Slot were never friends – and they’re about to become enemies

14:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

They are not friends, according to Arne Slot. “Friends is someone you see a lot and go out with for dinner with,” said the Liverpool manager. Erik ten Hag does not belong in that category. Their relationship, Slot claimed, is as “good and normal as with other managers”. But a rivalry has been renewed; it may not be personal between them, but it tends to be between their clubs.

They have been at the two biggest teams in their native Netherlands; now they are at the two most successful ever in England. It was Ajax against Feyenoord. Now it Manchester United versus Liverpool.

Read Richard Jolly’s match preview:

Erik ten Hag and Arne Slot were never friends – and they’re about to become enemies

Manchester United v Liverpool: Predicted line-ups

14:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

Line-ups will drop here in about 20 minutes – here are two possible selections:

Man United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Diallo; Zirkzee.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Grvenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.

Manchester United v Liverpool

14:21 , Lawrence Ostlere

New United signing Manuel Ugarte was not registered in time to play on Sunday, so he will miss out.

The big injury news for United is that Mason Mount, who has started both games so far this season, is out for several weeks with a muscle injury.

This injury may force a change in the forward line, but with Rasmus Hojlund still out, Joshua Zirkzee may get his first start in a United shirt.

Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro and Victor Lindelof are all still out, so the back line will likely be the same as last week, though Matthijs de Ligt is fighting for a starting berth. Alejandro Garnacho is another who will be hopeful of a starting place, with Marcus Rashford so far performing below par.

For Liverpool, Ibrahima Konate will likely continue at centre-back as Jarell Quansah has an injury worry. There are no other fresh injury concerns for the Reds, so expect a similar eleven to the side that Arne Slot has seemingly settled on for now.

Manchester United v Liverpool

14:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday in the first Premier League meeting between old managerial foes Erik ten Hag and Arne Slot.

The two Dutchman meet for the first time since their respective stints at Ajax and Feyenoord, with questions over ten Hag already resurfacing this season after United’s loss to Brighton last time out.

The United manager will be aware of the implications – both literally and symbolically – of a statement win at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils face a Liverpool side that has been impressive so far under Slot.

Hopes are high at Anfield after two opening wins, and despite a lack of activity in the transfer window, it seems that Slot is more than happy with the tools at his disposal as he heads to Manchester looking for the perfect start to his tenure.

Manchester United v Liverpool

14:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow live updates as Manchester United take on Liverpool today.