Manchester United v Chelsea LIVE: WSL team news, line-ups and Aston Villa v Man City updates

Chelsea travel to Manchester United in the WSL finale with Manchester City facing Aston Villa as the title race goes to the wire. The champions will be crowned on Saturday with just goal difference splitting the sides in what has been a thrilling battle.

Emma Hayes is hoping to end her Blues dynasty with a title before taking over the US Women’s National Team and tackling the Olympics this summer in Paris.

After a testing couple of months, with defeat to rivals Arsenal in the League Cup final and a crushing loss to Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals, Chelsea have shown their resilience and stand 90 minutes away from a famous title triumph. Follow all the action below plus get the latest from both Man Utd v Chelsea and Aston Villa v Man City:

WSL: Man Utd v Chelsea and Aston Villa v Man City updates

Chelsea top WSL on goal difference ahead of Man City

Emma Hayes’ side will win the title with victory, provided City do not add three or more to their goal difference

Kick-off at Old Trafford and Villa Park at 3pm BST

Preview: Chelsea’s Emma Hayes and the life behind a winning machine

Lineups: Ramirez and Macario start in Hayes’ final Chelsea XI

Lineups: Zelem captains United, Earps starts in goal

Manchester United WFC - Chelsea FC Women

WSL final day - LIVE

14:39 , Karl Matchett

We are just over 20 minutes from kick-off and the crowd is beginning to build. Emma Hayes and her Chelsea side have been out on the pitch ahead of the match.

WSL final day - LIVE

14:32 , Karl Matchett

Not just Hayes who is off after today - Fran Kirby will be leaving Chelsea at the end of the current Women’s Super League season.

After almost a decade at the club, since joining from Reading in 2015, Kirby has established herself as the club’s top goalscorer in the modern era, under manager Emma Hayes, who will also be leaving at the end of the campaign for arguably the biggest job in women’s football as United States’ women’s team head coach.

She scored 115 goals in 205 appearances for Chelsea, winning six WSL titles, five FA Cups, two league cups and one community shield, as well as the WSL Spring Series.

Fran Kirby announces she will leave Chelsea at the end of the season

WSL final day - LIVE

14:25 , Karl Matchett

“If you don’t improve I’m selling you.”

A young Jess Carter is sat in the middle of a white-walled room at Chelsea’s training ground in Cobham, a tactics board behind her, a fleet of analysts and fitness staff, all armed with laptops, positioned on the outside, quietly looking in. Carter is chewing gum and looks bored, frustrated to have been hauled aside to hear the same old message. Facing her is Emma Hayes.

“I want you to show every f***ing day that you give a f*** about yourself,” Hayes says. “It’s up to you to decide your future.”

Four years later, it is clear what future Carter decided to choose.

Now 26, the Chelsea defender is an established England international, having just played a key role in the Lionesses reaching the World Cup final last summer. When Carter first arrived at Chelsea, Hayes found a player who struggled to keep herself fit or follow a regimented diet. Chelsea’s fitness staff were exasperated and Carter’s confidence was on the floor: she did not think she was good enough to play for her country, but Hayes saw and believed in her potential and, crucially, how it could be brought out.

Ruthless Emma Hayes will fix USA’s ‘arrogance’ and ‘complacency’

First Women’s Club World Cup set for 2026

14:16 , Karl Matchett

The first Fifa Women’s Club World Cup could be introduced from 2026, and be held every four years.

It has been proposed that the first edition of the tournament would feature 16 teams, in contrast to the new men’s version, which will feature 32 from 2025.

The first tournament has been proposed for January to February 2026, in the middle of the European domestic season, but before the NWSL, which started in March this year.

First Women’s Club World Cup set for 2026

Confirmed WSL final day lineups

14:12 , Karl Matchett

And now United have finally given us theirs, here’s what Chelsea face:

Man United XI: Earps, Le Tissier, Blundell, Toone, Malard, Zelem, Riviere, Naalsund, L Garcia, Turner, Williams

📋 Presenting your final United XI of the campaign! ❤️#MUWomen || #BarclaysWSL — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) May 18, 2024

Confirmed WSL final day lineups

14:08 , Karl Matchett

Well, three of the four starting lineups - including the last for Emma Hayes with Chelsea.

Man United XI: tbc

Chelsea XI: Musovic, Carter, Bright, Bjorn, Charles, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Reiten, Kaneryd, Macario, Ramirez

AND...

Man City XI: Keating, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Coombs, Fowler, Kelly, Hemp, Park, Casparij, Hasegawa, Kennedy

Villa XI: Leat, Mayling, Patten, Lehmann, Nobbs, Daly, Dali, Turner, Hanson, Taylor, Maritz

WSL final day - LIVE

13:55 , Karl Matchett

Full team news is imminent! We’ll be focusing on the United - Chelsea match today but keeping you right up to date with events from Man City at Aston Villa, so the lineups from both matches are on the way.

WSL final day - LIVE

13:49 , Karl Matchett

In terms of what can happen around the rest of the league in today’s games, it’s fairly marginal. The title is obviously the big one, with Chelsea and Man City in the running, then Arsenal guaranteed to finish third.

Liverpool will take fourth place unless they lose at Leicester and Man United beat Chelsea, then it would be United who take fourth (and probably helping their local rivals win the title in the process!).

Spurs and Villa will end sixth and seventh respectively, then it’s Everton 20 points, Brighton 19, Leicester 18 ahead of the start of play - lots of changes could happen there. West Ham are 11th and will likely stay there as they’d need to absolutely thrash Spurs to move up one spot, along with a Leicester defeat at home to Liverpool.

Bristol City are already long-since relegated - they’ll be replaced by Crystal Palace in the WSL next term after they topped the second tier Championship.

WSL final day - LIVE

13:42 , Karl Matchett

Here’s the full list of fixtures today as the WSL campaign draws to a close:

Arsenal vs Brighton

Aston Villa vs Man City

Bristol City vs Everton

Leicester vs Liverpool

Man United vs Chelsea

Spurs vs West Ham

All games kick off at 3pm BST.

Is Aston Villa v Man City on TV? Time, channel and how to watch

13:35 , Karl Matchett

Manchester City begin the final day of the WSL season level on points at the top of the table, but know that they may need a Chelsea slip-up to take the title.

Emma Hayes’s side are top of the league with a two-goal advantage over their rivals, who take on Aston Villa on the final day.

Manchester City will be champions for certain if they better Chelsea’s result against Manchester United.

The hosts have little to play for — Villa will finish seventh regardless of the outcome of their final fixture — but will be keen to send off the departing Carla Ward with a positive performance.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Aston Villa v Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch WSL

Is Manchester United vs Chelsea on TV? How to watch WSL fixture

13:29 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea’s win over Tottenham in the Women’s Super League on Wednesday has ensured the race for the title will come down to the final match of the season.

Emma Hayes’ side travel to Manchester United and Manchester City will travel to Aston Villa on Saturday, with both matches kicking off at the same time.

Having at one point been fighting for the coveted quadruple, Chelsea were knocked out of the two domestic cup competitions, and the Champions League, and the WSL remains the last piece of silverware available to Hayes in her final season at the club.

Chelsea will go into the match level on points with Manchester City, but topping the table with a goal difference of 47 compared to Gareth Taylor’s side’s 45.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

Is Manchester United vs Chelsea on TV? How to watch Women’s Super League fixture

What do Chelsea and Man City need to win the WSL title?

13:24 , Karl Matchett

Title rivals Chelsea and Manchester City begin the final day of the Women’s Super League season level at the top of the table.

A back-and-forth battle has run all season long between the two clubs, with Manchester City hoping to prevent Chelsea securing a fifth consecutive title.

Gareth Taylor’s side appeared to have put themselves in pole position to win their second WSL when Liverpool shocked Chelsea at the start of May.

But a defeat to Arsenal in their penultimate fixture has left the door open for the London club, who will say farewell to manager Emma Hayes at the end of the season and would love to sign off with a trophy.

What do Chelsea and Manchester City need to win the WSL title?

WSL: Man Utd v Chelsea

13:13 , Karl Matchett

All eyes might be on Chelsea to get the job done today and lift the trophy - but the person attempting to stop them already has one in the bag. Mary Earps got her hands on the FA Cup after Man United beat Tottenham last weekend.

Chelsea’s Emma Hayes and the life behind a winning machine

13:00 , Karl Matchett

Emma Hayes managed to find a way to reflect on her achievements while seeing the bigger picture. At Wembley last year, as Hayes sat with another winner’s medal around her neck – this time after Chelsea defeated Manchester United to win their third FA Cup in a row – there was a moment where she paused from the relentless of football management and its daily demands to focus on a wider journey. “When I sit at home alone and think about the work we do every day, and the sacrifices we all make, I know I’ve given my life to it,” she reflected.

There can be no arguing with that, not after 12 hugely successful seasons at Chelsea, the years working her way up the coaching ladder in the United States in her mid-twenties, the countless hours before then, trying to find the bottom rung in England, volunteering in community projects in her native Camden, doing anything she could to earn the coaching badges and certificates. At that stage, there was no identifiable end point, no professional game to aspire to reach. There was only a goal, or even a calling, to make an impact in women’s football, perhaps winning a trophy or two.

Jamie Braidwood on Hayes:

Emma Hayes and the life behind a winning machine at Chelsea

WSL moments of the 2023/24 season

12:48 , Jack Rathborn

Hammer blow for Robins

Lauren Smith’s Bristol City found the going tough after promotion, securing only five points from their first 11 games, with a 3-2 victory at West Ham in November the solitary win.

They went into January’s home clash against the Hammers bottom of the table but level on points with them - but were unable to make the most of the opportunity to overtake, losing 2-1 to Rehanne Skinner’s team, and they went on to be relegated with just one further point accrued.

Maika Hamano secures vital Chelsea victory over Spurs

12:36 , Jack Rathborn

WSL moments of the 2023/24 season

12:00 , Jack Rathborn

Hayes to head off

Chelsea are pursuing a fifth successive WSL title to give Hayes a glorious send-off after it was announced in November that she would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The news came just after the team had won 6-0 at Villa, and was followed 10 days later by confirmation that the 47-year-old - who has been Chelsea boss since 2012 - was to become the next head coach of the United States women’s side.

WSL moments of the 2023/24 season

11:48 , Jack Rathborn

Title twist

Following Chelsea’s dramatic 4-3 loss at Liverpool four days earlier that had left their manager Emma Hayes saying she saw the title race as over, Manchester City were firmly in the driving seat at the top of the table as they hosted Arsenal on May 5.

But having led early on, City ended up being beaten 2-1 courtesy of a late Stina Blackstenius brace - and a few hours later, an 8-0 win for Chelsea at Bristol City, with Guro Reiten scoring four times, put them three points behind Gareth Taylor’s side with a game in hand and a goal difference superior by one.

Chelsea then won that extra game 1-0 at Tottenham on Wednesday night thanks to a Maika Hamano goal to replace City at the top, with a goal difference better by two, ahead of a final day that sees Hayes’ team play Manchester United at Old Trafford and Taylor’s take on Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Vivianne Miedema was the personification of Arsenal’s greatest qualities, now they’re ready to move on without her

11:36 , Jack Rathborn

So long, Vivianne Miedema. Arsenal are losing a lot more than just a striker with her departure, they will have to cope without a club legend, they won’t be able to call upon their trusty goal threat any more.

Yet it is a sign of how times are changing for Arsenal that this doesn’t feel like the blow it once would have been. Without Miedema they will be different, but they have already had to confront life without the Dutchwoman and the trial run has been promising.

That will enthuse boss Jonas Eidevall. Arsenal without Miedema would have forced him to grapple with a rebuild in the past, it would have set back all the hard work which has been done to get them back to their fighting best. Now, the damage is mostly consigned to the emotional front.

The heirs to Miedema’s throne are ample – and they’ve all been successful. Alessia Russo was a star signing last summer, now recruiting her is looking like an even more shrewd piece of business. Frida Maanum has flourished, Stina Blackstenius has had the required touch in the big moments. This Arsenal team are far from one-dimensional.

Miedema showed Arsenal’s greatest qualities, now they’re ready to move on without her

Emma Hayes maintains ‘there is no pressure’ on Chelsea

11:24 , Jack Rathborn

“We all know that I’m the sort of coach that wants to be as professional as I can to the end,” said Hayes.

“All the attention and focus is on getting the team ready today and the matchday-minus-one sessions are a lot of fun. We get to hopefully play in front of a close-to-sold-out crowd at Old Trafford and for us to be in with a shout of the title on the last day, that is all I have asked for from the players.

“No matter the outcome tomorrow, I’m excited. I’m just extremely proud of the efforts of everyone to put us in this position.

“We’re accustomed to being in this position. Everybody knows what’s at stake but we’ve had a lot of winning, so I don’t really think the pressure is on us. Of course, I’d love to leave with another title but it definitely won’t define my tenure here. We’ve always had the resilience to be at the top end come the business end of the season.”

Emma Hayes roll of honour at Chelsea

11:12 , Jack Rathborn

2014-15 FA Cup

Ji So-yun’s first-half strike earned a 1-0 win over Notts County at Wembley to give Hayes a first piece of silverware with the west Londoners. A glittering spell for the club would follow.

2015 WSL

Two months after success at Wembley, a 4-0 thrashing of Sunderland in October secured a league and cup double.

2017-18 FA Cup

Ramona Bachmann’s brace saw Chelsea down Arsenal 3-1 at Wembley, enabling them to bounce back after coming close in previous years.

2017-18 WSL

In a repeat of 2015, Hayes guided her side to another double with a 2-0 win at Bristol City to clinch the league crown. It was all the more impressive as she was 35 weeks pregnant and therefore not on the touchline to see the title clinched.

2019-20 League Cup

A stoppage-time effort by Bethany England completed her brace and earned Chelsea a first League Cup win under Hayes following a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground in February 2020.

2019-20 WSL

The Football Association’s decision to determine the season on points-per-game after the start of the coronavirus pandemic saw Chelsea crowned champions for a third time in five years in June 2020. Manchester City had been top but only by a point and had played one game more than their nearest challengers, who completed the double again.

2020-21 League Cup

Chelsea thrashed Bristol City 6-0 at Vicarage Road to add another trophy to the cabinet.

2020-21 WSL

A 5-0 win over Reading secured a record-breaking season for Hayes’ side, with Chelsea able to clinch the title on the final day. It was their 18th league win of the term and saw them reach 57 points for the campaign, the most achieved in the WSL in each category.

2020-21 FA Cup

A delayed final eventually took place in December 2021 and Chelsea ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over Arsenal, with Sam Kerr grabbing a brace to seal a domestic treble.

2021-22 WSL

Kerr was again the hero with a double to inspire a 4-2 win over Manchester United as Arsenal were pipped to the championship in yet another last-day decider. Hayes watched her team fight back from a half-time deficit to secure more silverware.

2021-22 FA Cup

Another brace by Kerr sealed a fourth double for Chelsea under Hayes, with a 3-2 extra-time victory over Man City giving the Blues manager an 11th trophy. The clash took place in front of 49,094 spectators at Wembley, a record attendance for the final at the time.

2022-23 FA Cup

Chelsea defeated Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley, with Kerr the match-winner once more. The mark from a year earlier was smashed as a crowd of 77,390 set a world record for a women’s domestic club match.

2022-23 Women’s Super League

Chelsea won seven games in a row to overhaul Manchester United and clinch the title. A final-day 3-0 victory over relegated Reading - with another Kerr brace - secured another double.

WSL team of the season 2023/24

11:00 , Jack Rathborn

Here PA picks its WSL team of the season for the 2023/24 campaign:

Khiara Keating (Manchester City)

The 19-year-old has been Gareth Taylor’s preferred choice between the sticks and played a pivotal part in the push for the WSL title. Keating has enjoyed a breakout campaign for City, starting every league game and keeping nine clean sheets along the way.

Grace Fisk (Liverpool)

Fisk joined Liverpool from West Ham and has been a stalwart in the defence in a much-improved side. She has started all of Liverpool’s games this season, with Matt Beard’s side keeping six clean sheets as they aim for a fourth-placed finish.

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

Strong defensive displays have been key for City this season and Greenwood has been integral to that. The centre-back has been a consistent performer in a City side that have only conceded 14 league goals so far this season.

Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

The 25-year-old has been a dependable figure for Arsenal and has cemented her spot in the starting XI, helping the Gunners secure Champions League football for next season.

Niamh Charles (Chelsea)

Charles has continued to grow into her role at Chelsea, where she has shared captaincy duties with Erin Cuthbert. The 24-year-old has been an ever-present at full-back and played a key role going forward with six assists.

Jess Park (Manchester City)

Park has established herself in the City starting line-up following a maiden WSL start against title rivals Chelsea in February. She seized her chance as she slotted into midfield with ease and made an instant impact by setting up Khadija Shaw’s winner. The 22-year-old has since gone on to score four goals and assist three times in City’s quest for the title.

Grace Clinton (Tottenham)

Manchester United-loanee Clinton has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the WSL. The 21-year-old has played in a variety of positions across the midfield, contributing four goals and three assists, to help Spurs improve on last season’s ninth-placed finish under new manager Robert Vilahamn. She was rewarded with an England debut in February.

Jutta Rantala (Leicester)

Rantala has been the bright spark for Leicester in her debut season at the club. The versatile Finland international has been deployed in midfield and attack and has scored six goals and provided five assists.

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

Shaw had another stellar season in front of goal and leads the race for the Golden Boot with 21 goals in 18 WSL appearances, despite having her season cut short by a foot injury. The Jamaica striker scored three hat-tricks in the space of four WSL games against Tottenham, Everton and Liverpool.

Elisabeth Terland (Brighton)

Norway international Terland has 13 league goals in her second season in English football - half her team’s total tally - and became Brighton’s all-time top WSL goalscorer along the way.

Lauren James (Chelsea)

The England star has continued to go from strength to strength for the Blues. She has hit 13 goals, including a sensational hat-trick against Liverpool in November, and stepped up in the extended absence of striker Sam Kerr through injury.

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner honoured to extend stay

10:48 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner has signed a one-year contract extension with the option for a further 12 months.

The 41-year-old former Birmingham manager succeeded Casey Stoney at United in the summer of 2021.

The team, who were launched in 2018, finished fourth in the WSL in 2021-22, then second last season, as well as being FA Cup runners-up.

They are currently fifth in the table and Skinner has faced some fan criticism, but the news of his extension comes five days on from him overseeing United win their first major trophy, beating Tottenham 4-0 in the FA Cup final.

Skinner said in a statement from the club: “It’s an honour to extend my stay at Manchester United.

“I’ve always felt at home here, with our excellent players, staff, and fans. Being able to secure the team’s first major trophy at Wembley was a real career highlight for me and another sign of our continued growth, on and off the field.

“Thanks to everyone who has supported me on this journey, and I look forward to creating many more winning memories together.”

Matt Johnson, interim head of women’s football, said: “Everyone at Manchester United is delighted to see Marc continue as women’s team head coach and build on the success of the team’s historic FA Cup win.

“Congratulations to Marc on his contract extension and we all wish him and the team the best of luck going into the new season.”

United, who were eliminated in the Champions League qualifying rounds early in their 2023-24 campaign, conclude it on Saturday by playing Chelsea at Old Trafford in their final league game.

Emma Hayes concerned over decline in female coaches in Women’s Super League

10:36 , Jack Rathborn

Emma Hayes has voiced her concern that there will be a decline in the number of female coaches in the Women’s Super League as she prepares for her departure from Chelsea.

Hayes, who is becoming United States head coach, will oversee the final match of her glittering 12-year tenure as Blues boss when the team play Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

That afternoon will also see fellow parent Carla Ward have her last game in charge of Aston Villa as they host Chelsea’s title rivals Manchester City at Villa Park.

Asked what she would like to see in the WSL in the coming years, Hayes told a press conference on Friday: “I’ve been an advocate of not just the women’s game but how to do the best for women in the game and I still think we’re wide of the mark with that.

“I think there will be declining numbers of female coaches for sure, because of the demands. And if you’re a parent, forget about it, unless we have an openness and a willingness to consider different things.

“It’s really, really difficult to be a parent and full-time in this industry, which isn’t nine to five, it’s seven days a week.

“So I think being open to doing things differently - I’d love to see a co-coaching team, females coaching the game, maybe two mums. I think we have to consider those things.”

Hayes also called for more investment in the women’s game, as well as expressing her view that it is “getting a little nasty”, adding: “I see some of the abuse this year that’s been at an extreme level, whether it was (Tottenham goalkeeper) Becky Spencer in the FA Cup final the other day...Lauren James or (fellow Chelsea player) Fran Kirby, whoever.

“I think there’s that part of the game or social media that I don’t like. I hope that changes with regulations.”

Emma Hayes calls on Chelsea to match Arsenal’s Emirates plan

10:24 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal this week announced plans for their women’s team to play 11 games at the Emirates Stadium next season, and Emma Hayes also said of the future: “This should be happening here - that’s what I want to see at Chelsea, I want to see us at Stamford Bridge every week, but sold out.

“I want the girls to have a new facility. I want that to continue to be upgraded. I want them to continue to have a voice - and I know they will.

“I know the technical directors will work with the player leadership group. I want them to never ever stop asking ‘what can we do better’?”

WSL season talking points: Big crowds, new faces and emerging teams

10:12 , Jack Rathborn

Robins relegation highlights challenges

Relegated Bristol City, despite winning just a single match and heading into the weekend with only six points, have set women’s first-team attendance records at Ashton Gate – figures that saw them crack the top five in league attendances in a season where the WSL’s cumulative figures also surpassed one million for the first time.

The Robins’ situation – along with Newcastle’s rapid rise to the Women’s Championship and independent Lewes’ corresponding drop from the second tier – nevertheless served to highlight the large disparity between the resource-rich top-of-the-table clubs – all attached to Premier League sides – raising questions about whether or not it is even possible for teams without the backing of a top-flight men’s outfit to compete.

WSL season talking points: Big crowds, new faces and emerging teams

10:00 , Jack Rathborn

Spurs and Liverpool are looking up

Robert Vilahamn’s first season in charge of Tottenham will see Spurs finish sixth – second only to a best-ever fifth in 2021-22, while they were also first-time FA Cup finalists — and the Swede has insisted with the right resources the club is capable of closing the gap even further.

Liverpool, meanwhile, moved into new elite training facilities at the club’s former men’s first-team site Melwood, a move that head coach Matt Beard has hailed as transformational for a team that earned promotion back to the top flight in 2022 and could, come the campaign’s conclusion, even see them pip last year’s runners-up Manchester United to a fourth-place finish.

WSL season talking points: Big crowds, new faces and emerging teams

09:50 , Jack Rathborn

No new broadcast deal for another year

Next season will be the first under which the WSL and Championship will be run under NewCo, the independent entity overseen by ex-Nike executive and CEO Nikki Doucet established to shepherd the top English women’s tiers out from under the Football Association umbrella and into a new era of what is believed to be untapped commercial growth.

The WSL’s landmark three-year broadcast deal with Sky and the BBC, understood to be worth about £24million, was set to expire at the end of this season but has been extended for another year – presumably as NewCo continues to negotiate for a more lucrative offer, with the rights valuation by one recent study estimated at £15million a season.

WSL season talking points: Big crowds, new faces and emerging teams

09:40 , Jack Rathborn

Mary Earps’ heirs apparent emerge

For a while, it seemed England shot-stopper, double FIFA Best winner, 2023 Sports Personality of the Year and WSL Golden Glove-holder Earps was in a league of her own, but this season saw legitimate challengers emerge, perhaps none more exciting than Manchester City keeper Khiara Keating.

The 19-year-old leads the Golden Glove race with nine clean sheets to Earps’ seven, was named the WSL player of the month in February, and in October earned a maiden call-up to Sarina Wiegman’s England squad, where she is also in competition with Chelsea’s increasingly impressive Hannah Hampton as future England first-choice keepers.

WSL season talking points: Big crowds, new faces and emerging teams

09:30 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal built it – and the fans came

On Tuesday, Arsenal announced that from next season the Emirates Stadium will become the main home of the women’s first team, with eight WSL matches and three Champions League group-stage encounters – if they qualify – to be played at the club’s main stadium, as well as the home legs of any of that competition’s knock-outs.

The Gunners, who have invested in focused marketing and support for their women’s team, have seen that resourcing pay off in crowds averaging 52,029 for their six matches at the Emirates, including two sell-outs and three WSL attendance records.

WSL’s record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema to leave Arsenal at end of season

09:20 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema is to leave the club when her contract expires at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Netherlands international has scored 125 goals and provided 50 assists in 172 appearances for the Gunners since joining from Bayern Munich in 2017.

She is the WSL’s record scorer with 78 goals and was the division’s Golden Boot winner for 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The first of those campaigns saw her help the team claim the league title under Joe Montemurro, to add to a League Cup triumph from the previous season.

Having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in December 2022, she returned to action last October and has featured 13 times in all competitions for Jonas Eidevall’s team this season, including only three WSL starts, scoring once.

WSL’s record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema to leave Arsenal at end of season

What do Chelsea and Manchester City need to win the WSL title?

09:10 , Jack Rathborn

Title rivals Chelsea and Manchester City begin the final day of the Women’s Super League season level at the top of the table.

A back-and-forth battle has run all season long between the two clubs, with Manchester City hoping to prevent Chelsea securing a fifth consecutive title.

Gareth Taylor’s side appeared to have put themselves in pole position to win their second WSL when Liverpool shocked Chelsea at the start of May.

But a defeat to Arsenal in their penultimate fixture has left the door open for the London club, who will say farewell to manager Emma Hayes at the end of the season and would love to sign off with a trophy.

What do Chelsea and Manchester City need to win the WSL title?

09:00 , Jack Rathborn

“If you don’t improve I’m selling you.”

A young Jess Carter is sat in the middle of a white-walled room at Chelsea’s training ground in Cobham, a tactics board behind her, a fleet of analysts and fitness staff, all armed with laptops, positioned on the outside, quietly looking in. Carter is chewing gum and looks bored, frustrated to have been hauled aside to hear the same old message. Facing her is Emma Hayes.

“I want you to show every f***ing day that you give a f*** about yourself,” Hayes says. “It’s up to you to decide your future.”

Four years later, it is clear what future Carter decided to choose.

Ruthless Emma Hayes will fix USA’s ‘arrogance’ and ‘complacency’

Friday 17 May 2024 16:53 , Jack Rathborn

Emma Hayes managed to find a way to reflect on her achievements while seeing the bigger picture. At Wembley last year, as Hayes sat with another winner’s medal around her neck – this time after Chelsea defeated Manchester United to win their third FA Cup in a row – there was a moment where she paused from the relentless of football management and its daily demands to focus on a wider journey. “When I sit at home alone and think about the work we do every day, and the sacrifices we all make, I know I’ve given my life to it,” she reflected.

There can be no arguing with that, not after 12 hugely successful seasons at Chelsea, the years working her way up the coaching ladder in the United States in her mid-20s, the countless hours before then trying to find the bottom rung in England, volunteering in community projects in her local Camden, doing anything she could to earn the coaching badges and certificates. At that stage, there was no identifiable end point, no professional game to aspire to reach. There was only a goal, or even a calling, to make an impact in women’s football, perhaps winning a trophy or two.

Hayes departs now not just as the most successful manager in the modern era of women’s football in England, but as a pioneer and advocate for a game that has changed beyond recognition while she has been at the forefront of it. When Hayes spoke, people listened, and in the years before Chelsea were selling out Stamford Bridge for a women’s game, or England were winning the Euros at Wembley, she shared a vision of where women’s football could get to, what was holding it back. She encouraged others to dream of progress and opportunity.

Emma Hayes and the life behind a winning machine at Chelsea