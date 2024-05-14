Manchester United stars targeted for summer Saudi transfer spend as overhaul awaits

Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro are being targeted by Saudi clubs.

The centrally-run Saudi Pro League have identified several United players, including soon-to-be free agent Raphael Varane, as it targets another round of summer spending.

Fernandes is United captain and has been their star performer this season, with 15 goals and 11 assists in 45 matches across all competitions.

Casemiro's performances have declined and he has struggled badly as an emergency centre-back in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old still has two years left on his contract and earns a reported £300,000-a-week, so Saudi appears the only realistic hope United have of offloading him.

United manager Erik ten Hag has denied reports that the entire United squad is up for sale, but major changes are still expected at Old Trafford under new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

United are expected to have a major shake-up in the playing squad after a difficult season. Saudi Arabian clubs are also targeting Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, and Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku.

Contrasting seasons: Bruno Fernandes remains a pivotal figure for Manchester United, but Casemiro has really struggled (Getty Images)

Salah is open to joining the Saudi Pro League at some point but could wait until 2025, and De Bruyne is expected to snub the interest. West Ham duo Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma also have Saudi interest, as does Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron.

Former United forward Cristiano Ronaldo remains the biggest star in the Saudi Pro League, which also includes Neymar, Aleksandar Mitrovic and N’Golo Kante.