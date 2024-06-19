Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho faces massive test with Argentina this summer

The ongoing Euros and the forthcoming Copa America are expected to be quiet affairs for the Manchester United faithful, with many of their big stars failing to make the cut in the squads of their respective countries.

Interestingly, it is the club’s young stars like Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Hojlund who are expected to provide some Man United-related headlines from the summer tournaments.

When it comes to grabbing the attention and raising eyebrows, few youngsters in the football world come close to Garnacho, who is gearing up for his biggest test to date in La Albiceleste colours on the back of a promising season at Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old’s seven goals and four assists in the Premier League and dynamic style of play has convinced Lionel Scaloni to include him in his squad for the Copa America.

However, Garnacho, born in Madrid to an Argentine mother, continues to divide opinions in the country. A report from The Athletic has shed some light on the criticism Argentina’s brightest young winger has received during his short career so far.

For players who learned their trade outside South America, it is always challenging to win over Argentina’s fanbase, and Garnacho’s off-the-pitch antics have only added more hurdles to this pursuit.

From celebrating Real Madrid’s win over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey to taking a sly dig at Pedri after the Red Devils humbled the Catalan giants in the Europa League, Garnacho has irked many with his apparent support of los Blancos.

In the country where Lionel Messi is worshipped, Garnacho’s affection for Cristiano Ronaldo has made the situation a bit tricky for him.

In March 2023, former River Plate manager Nestor Gorosito delivered a scathing criticism of the young star’s social media post.

“If he were one of my sons, I’d hit him on the back of the neck with an open palm,” Gorosito said.

“We have to understand that this generation is different from ours and that kids today gain 70 million followers for saying ridiculous things on the internet. They don’t pay for anything, they drive German cars. All for saying dumb things online. It’s ridiculous.”

However, Garnacho has regularly shown that he is the kind of individual who is not going to change his ways due to pressure from defenders on the pitch and noise from off it.

As far as the opinion of Erik ten Hag and the majority of United fans is concerned, Garnacho is a relentless, hard-working player, eager to learn from his seniors and willing to play anywhere to help the cause of his side.

Now is the perfect time to replicate the same traits for his country!





