Manchester United signing hopes transfer can boost international career

Matthijs de Ligt is hopeful the exposure of playing in the Premier League can boost his career with the Netherlands national team.

De Ligt signed for Manchester United from Bayern Munich for an initial fee of £38.5m in the summer transfer window. The Dutch defender struggled for regular minutes at Bayern last season and failed to make an appearance for the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

The 25-year-old, who has won 46 caps for the Oranje, featured as Ronald Koeman’s side began their UEFA Nations League campaign with a 5-2 thrashing of Bosnia and Herzegovina this weekend.

De Ligt is one of several English-based players in the current Netherlands squad and is competing for a place in the team alongside Premier League stars including Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven, Manchester City’s Nathan Ake and Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber.

He opened up on his decision to move to the Premier League and believes the greater spotlight on English football can ensure he remains ‘in the picture’ for the Dutch.

“I am happy with my move to Manchester United. Also because I stay in the picture. The Premier League has more viewers, the Bundesliga lesser.”

Koeman unhappy with De Ligt defensive mistakes

De Ligt struggled during the win over Bosnia, however, and was at fault for the visitor’s two goals. Ronald Koeman was keen not to emphasise the errors but admitted De Ligt knows he must improve.

“He himself realises that he was in the wrong position,” Koeman said.

“This should not happen, but mistakes are part of football. I think it is unfair to make a big deal out of it.”

