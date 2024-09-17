Manchester United sent scout to watch teenage sensation in Norway; Bayer Leverkusen interested

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Rosenborg BK’s Sverre Nypan.

Interest from the Reds was initially reported via Fussball News, with suggestions that feelers were put out for the talented youngster back in April.

Nypan, 17, is attracting interest from multiple clubs across Europe.

Norway’s TV2 states United had a scout in attendance at Arasen Stadion on Sunday. Rosenborg fought out a 1-1 draw with Lillestrom SK. Nypan last 72 minutes after suffering from illness in the lead-up to the game.

It is understood that Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen also sent a scout to Norway, with both clubs having officials in attendance to take a closer look at Nypan.

Despite his age, Nypan is a regular for Rosenborg. He has scored five goals and registered nine assists in 25 games this year.

After the match, TV2 asked Nypan about the scouts in attendance.

“No, to be completely honest. The only thing I care about is getting back to the form I was in before the illness,” Nypan said.

“It’s been a bit heavy. From playing very good matches, to getting sick. It’s so typical that when things go well, you get sick. That’s life, but now it’s about building up, but it takes time.”

Nypan stressed that he doesn’t want to focus on interest from elsewhere. He added: “I didn’t know about it, so I don’t really think about it that much. That’s how it’s always going to be, so there’s nothing to worry about. I have to learn and deal with it, and I feel that I do.”

Nypan is a red

Nypan, who has been professional football since he was 15, is reportedly a Manchester United fan, as per Fussball News.

This could help if United show interest and try to sign him in January or next summer.

The likes of Christian Eriksen would be a good professional for the young midfielder to learn from.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Manchester United sent scout to watch teenage sensation in Norway; Bayer Leverkusen interested

Sep 17 2024, 9:39

Rio Ferdinand reveals £38.5million Manchester United star first impressions

Sep 17 2024, 8:41

Clock ticking for £86 million Manchester United star after Ten Hag claim – opinion

Sep 17 2024, 8:00