Manchester United played a high line against Rangers thanks to Leny Yoro’s arrival



After an insipid opening pre-season game, Manchester United showed improvement as they got the better off Rangers 2-0 at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Goals either half from Amad Diallo and Joe Hugill ensured victory for the Red Devils before they embark on their pre-season tour of the USA.

They will face much tougher opposition in the form of Arsenal and Liverpool and it was crucial that the team left Scotland with confidence restored.

Amad has started like he finished the last season and he consistently tormented the Rangers backline and made a great case for himself to begin the season as a starter.

Yoro impressed

Erik ten Hag will be pleased with the debut display from new signing Leny Yoro at the back. There were quite a few posts on social media claiming that his weakest attribute was his passing between lines and his progression with the ball.

That was certainly not the case against the Scottish side as he showed bravery when stepping up the pitch with the ball while a few of his long passes were impressive including a mesmerising diagonal to Sam Murray.

One of his key defensive actions included making a last-second block and he showed great recovery pace and strength to outmuscle Cyriel Dessers.

With the pace of the Frenchman, the backline played a very high line at times and the left side was left exposed as Jonny Evans and Murray were caught out.

United played a higher line

No damage was down but but that is how Ten Hag would like his team to play especially when Lisandro Martinez returns. A high line trying to squeeze opponents while also not leaving so much gap between midfield.

He still needs time to understand what his new teammates want as seen from a pass to Evans which he struggled to catch up to. When he starts playing with the Argentine, much better things will be expected. The signs are promising.

Last season, due to injuries, the manager was forced to pick Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and the Northern Irishman, all of whom lacked the necessary pace to play in a high line. Hence a massive gap existed while Casemiro struggled to cover.

United will need to fix those flaws moving forward and the arrival of Yoro will certainly aid them in their quest. The US tour will be a much bigger test and it will be intriguing to see how he copes at his new home.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



