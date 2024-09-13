Manchester United’s main reason behind Noussair Mazraoui and Aaron Wan-Bissaka deals was financial

Manchester United reportedly did not see major differences in Noussair Mazraoui and Aaron Wan-Bissaka but completed the deals as they made sense economically.

Diogo Dalot’s fine play over the last year has seen him become the number one full back at the club but due to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s ongoing injury problems, he has had to play the majority of his football at left back as of late.

United’s wretched defensive performances last season resulted in the signings of numerous defenders this summer and it was decided that Mazraoui would be signed as depth at the full back position.

The purchase of the former Bayern Munich right back allowed United to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham United and this was viewed as the club replacing a more defensive right back with a much more competent one offensively, who could fit Erik ten Hag’s system better having played for him at Ajax.

While Wan-Bissaka is well-known for his impressive tackling ability he can be seen as a bit of liability in attack. In contrast, from his days schooled in the Ajax youth team, Mazraoui is regarded as proficient with the ball and relatively press resistant in possession.

Nonetheless, “sources have told ESPN that analysis revealed there wasn’t much between Wan-Bissaka and Mazraoui, but replacing one with the other made broad financial sense.”

“In the same way, United were also open to offers for Christian Eriksen and Casemiro even though both are expected to get opportunities to play this season.”

United’s CEO Omar Berrada has already spoken on the importance of sales to stay within financial regulations claiming, “to make the investments we want to make and strengthen the key positions, you have to sell.”

Mazraoui was bought for a fee of €15 million plus €5 million in add-ons and Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sold for a fee of £15 million, around €17.8 million.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was reportedly on a weekly wage of £90,000 a week at Old Trafford and the Moroccan full back is on wages of £135,000 per week according to capology.

Both players are 26 years of age but United’s new defender has much more international experience and has had more consistent game time in the Champions League for Ajax and Bayern Munich.

Whilst there may not look too much of a saving on the surface, financial regulations in football are complex to understand and the ability to sell Wan-Bissaka was credited with the club’s capacity to bring in another centre back, Matthijs De Ligt, without having to sell either Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof.





