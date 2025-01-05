Manchester United-linked Sporting Director agrees contract termination with Atletico Madrid

While the news had been unofficially confirmed by President Enrique Cerezo, Atletico Madrid announced the departure of Sporting Director Andrea Berta on Sunday. The Italian had been at the club for a decade, and in his current position for the last seven years.

Atletico saw Director of Football Carlos Bucero arrive at the club early in 2024, and since Berta has reportedly lost influence at the club. Several months earlier it became clear that he would be leaving. Berta has previously been linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and more recently Manchester United in the past, who are currently without someone in the position.

Robin Le Normand played without a helmet for the first time since his critical injury. 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/7oRtOp2Hfx — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 5, 2025

The Italian has been responsible for deals such as those to bring Antoine Griezmann to the club, as well as Joao Felix, but in recent years has reportedly had disagreements with manager Diego Simeone over several players, as well as Bucero. The latter, formerly of Real Madrid when Jorge Valdano was Sporting Director across town, will now take over the majority of Berta’s responsibilities.