Manchester United linked to former Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen

Manchester United have been linked with a shock move for former Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen, who is currently a free agent.

The Red Devils were busy in the summer window, bringing in Manuel Ugarte and Sekou Kone to the midfield but with the decline of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen and the sale of Scott McTominay, the middle of the park still looks a little thin.

Toby Collyer has been promoted to a first team squad role and despite impressing off the bench against Liverpool, the jury is still out on what sort of impact he can have this season.

United continue to be linked to free agent French international Adrien Rabiot, with whom they have reportedly recently held talks, but his reportedly high wage demands of £220,000 a week still remain a sticking point.

The Daily Star report that “former Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen has been earmarked by Manchester United as a possible replacement for the struggling Casemiro.”

“The Netherlands international is currently a free agent after being released by his latest club Inter Milan back in July.”

The paper reports that Klaassen “fits the bill” for United as he is Dutch and has previous experience working with Ten Hag.

The Dutchman failed miserably in the Premier League, playing only 16 matches for Everton in one season, failing to score a goal in that time.

He did enjoy success for Ajax under Ten Hag, scoring 26 goals in 90 appearances in the two seasons before the coach left for Old Trafford in 2022.

Nonetheless, the player was released from the Inter Milan squad last season, having only featured in 18 games.

While it is true that Ten Hag has shown a preference for working with former players, at 31 years old Klaassen is probably not the most likely of targets, as it is highly debatable that he is any improvement over players like Eriksen, if not a downgrade.

In addition, new owners Ineos have stressed that they want to pursue young and hungry players ready to take the next step, so signing a 31 year old who failed to impress last season would contradict massively moves made in the summer window.





