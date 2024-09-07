Manchester United Legends vs Celtic LIVE! Penalties - match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester United Legends vs Celtic LIVE!

An afternoon of great fun and entertainment lies ahead at Old Trafford on Saturday as a team of Manchester United legends battle their Celtic counterparts in a high-profile charity friendly contest. The match is being played to raise money for the great work being done by the Manchester United Foundation, with £1.3million made during a similar event involving Liverpool held back in 2022.

Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes and Dimitar Berbatov are among the headline names in a United squad managed by former long-serving captain Bryan Robson, with Andy Cole also in the dugout. Celtic are coached by Paul Lambert and are bringing a squad that features many Bhoys heroes from recent years including Stiliyan Petrov and Artur Boruc.

With more speculation ongoing over the future of manager Erik ten Hag following last weekend’s dismal home loss to fierce rivals Liverpool, today represents a rare chance for Red Devils fans to enjoy themselves on a stress-free afternoon as they watch some of their favourite past stars return to the Theatre of Dreams. Follow Manchester United Legends vs Celtic live below!

Manchester United Legends 1-1 Celtic

15:59 , George Flood

Here we go then!

Nicky Butt a somewhat surprise choice for the first United penalty.

But he sends Zaluska the wrong way to put United ahead.

Manchester United Legends 1-1 Celtic

15:55 , George Flood

Bryan Robson and Paul Lambert are now down on the touchline organising their penalty takers.

United would have wanted Rooney, Carrick and Co still on for this, no doubt.

Manchester United Legends 1-1 Celtic

15:54 , George Flood

Full-time

A typical Scholes tackle to end a competitive game.

After 90 minutes, these teams can’t be separated after Gary Hooper’s tap-in to cancel out that brilliant Wayne Rooney free-kick.

Who will hold their nerve in the shootout?

Manchester United Legends 1-1 Celtic

15:53 , George Flood

90 mins: Just the one minute of added time signalled.

A penalty shootout now seems guaranteed, much to the delight of the crowd as it’s announced over the tannoy.

Manchester United Legends 1-1 Celtic

15:52 , George Flood

89 mins: Another late opening for the impressive Eagles, but he can’t quite pull off the acrobatic.

Campbell now drags a low shot wide with Scholes making a run to his right.

Manchester United Legends 1-1 Celtic

15:50

88 mins: A reminder that this game will go to penalties if it finishes level...

Manchester United Legends 1-1 Celtic

15:48 , George Flood

86 mins: Denis Irwin is going to get the final few minutes here for United, so too is Fraizer Campbell.

Johnsen and Bardsley head off.

Manchester United Legends 1-1 Celtic

15:47 , George Flood

85 mins: A crisp swing of the boot from Eagles on the edge of the box and his well-struck low effort is repelled by Zaluska.

Manchester United Legends 1-1 Celtic

15:45 , George Flood

82 mins: Big chance for Celtic to take the lead for the first time today inside the final 10 minutes.

Lustig’s cross to the back post is cushioned wide on the volley by Samaras.

Manchester United Legends 1-1 Celtic

15:44 , George Flood

77 mins: Lovely football from United involving the likes of Eagles and Chadwick, but Poborsky scuffs his low effort well wide.

Manchester United Legends 1-1 Celtic

15:38 , George Flood

73 mins: Safe hands from Lindegaard to hold a long-range effort.

The game has got a bit sloppy with some inevitably tired legs out there.

Luke Chadwick, Danny Pugh, Danny Webber and Karel Poborsky are all now on for United.

Valencia, Fletcher and Berbatov all heading off.

Manchester United Legends 1-1 Celtic

15:34 , George Flood

70 mins: Where did that come from?!

A lovely strike from Simpson brings a top flying save from Celtic goalkeeper Zaluska.

Bardsley is still struggling with a knock and may have to come off.

United still have five subs to use.

Manchester United Legends 1-1 Celtic

15:33 , George Flood

67 mins: Simon Donnelly has replaced goalscorer Hooper for Celtic, who are also going to bring back Samaras for Vennegoor of Hesselink.

Rolling subs are permitted in this charity friendly.

Manchester United Legends 1-1 Celtic

15:28

64 mins: We won’t see Scholes and Rooney play together this afternoon as the former now replaces the latter after the Celtic equaliser.

GOAL! Manchester United Legends 1-1 Celtic | Gary Hooper 62'

15:23 , George Flood

62 mins: The visitors are level!

A wonderful, dipping long-range strike from Petrov crashes back off the crossbar before an alert Hooper taps the rebound home.

He looks over to the referee’s assistant, whose flag stays down.

Game on.

Manchester United Legends 1-0 Celtic

15:23 , George Flood

60 mins: Silvestre wins a free-kick after a robust challenge from Robson, with Butt then getting away with giving the ball away in a dangerous area as a poor cross is scooped up by Lindegaard.

That could have been a golden chance for the Celtic equaliser.

Manchester United Legends 1-0 Celtic

15:21 , George Flood

58 mins: Treble winner Ronny Johnsen is the oldest player out on the pitch at the moment but I reckon he’s been the most solid defender on either side.

I daresay he might be an improvement for Erik ten Hag at the moment...

Manchester United Legends 1-0 Celtic

15:19 , George Flood

55 mins: Valencia with a lovely bit of skill to beat his man a few moments ago.

Rooney looks to get things moving down the United left after another lull in the game not helped by Mulgrew’s free-kick into row z.

Butt ends up conceding a cheap free-kick.

Manchester United Legends 1-0 Celtic

15:16 , George Flood

53 mins: Another change in the United midfield, but not Scholes just yet.

It’s Chris Eagles who replaces Eric Djemba-Djemba instead.

Manchester United Legends 1-0 Celtic

15:14 , George Flood

51 mins: Berbatov’s impudent chip clips off the crossbar and behind! What a goal that would have been.

Celtic’s replacement goalkeeper Lukasz Zaluska breathes a sigh of relief.

Darren O’Dea has also entered the fray for the visitors.

Manchester United Legends 1-0 Celtic

15:11 , George Flood

48 mins: It’s been a bright start to this second half from Celtic, who are playing with much more energy and piling on the pressure.

Bardsley blocks behind from Hayes and appears to pick up a knock in the process.

Silvestre also hacks clear more danger in front of Lindegaard.

Manchester United Legends 1-0 Celtic

15:08 , George Flood

Butt has indeed replaced Michael Carrick at the break.

Efe Ambrose and Barry Robson have also come on for Celtic.

Manchester United Legends 1-0 Celtic

15:06

The players are back out for the second half at Old Trafford.

Looks like Nicky Butt is coming on for United, but no sign of Paul Scholes just yet.

Manchester United Legends 1-0 Celtic

14:54 , George Flood

Wayne Rooney's excellent free-kick is the difference at the break at Old Trafford. You never lose it!

The likes of Michael Carrick and Dimitar Berbatov have also impressed for the hosts.

I expect we’ll see plenty of changes at the break.

Manchester United Legends 1-0 Celtic

14:51 , George Flood

Half-time

Manchester United Legends 1-0 Celtic

14:50 , George Flood

44 mins: United - buoyed by that stunning opening goal - are pushing to double their lead on the stroke of half-time, with the crowd now urging Rooney to shoot at every opportunity regardless of where he is on the pitch.

However, he stays patient before too much is asked of him by Bardsley and the half-time whistle sounds.

GOAL! Manchester United Legends 1-0 Celtic | Wayne Rooney 41'

14:45 , George Flood

41 mins: Who else?

Artur Boruc is left helplessly rooted to the spot as Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer steps up to curl a fantastic free-kick into the top right-hand corner.

Magical from Rooney. He’s definitely still got it.

Manchester United Legends 0-0 Celtic

14:43 , George Flood

38 mins: United are seeing a lot of possession again but Celtic are crowding the edge of the 18-yard box and making it impossible to play through them.

Celtic break and have the numbers, but somehow Samaras is outpaced by a 55-year-old Ronny Johnsen, who does brilliantly to snuff out the danger.

Samaras is 39...

Manchester United Legends 0-0 Celtic

14:38

35 mins: It’s all gone very flat from a Celtic perspective, despite their younger legs.

Joe Ledley tries to thread a pass through for Gary Hooper, who is incredulous as the visitors are somehow denied a corner.

United have got away with one there.

Manchester United Legends 0-0 Celtic

14:37 , George Flood

32 mins: Another tough challenge from Mulgrew on Berbatov, who isn’t happy about it.

The first change of the afternoon sees Anders Lindegaard replace Van der Gouw in the United goal.

Manchester United Legends 0-0 Celtic

14:33 , George Flood

29 mins: This is starting to heat up nicely now after the break as Berbatov provides a lovely lay-off for Valencia, who tries an ambitious effort with the outside of his boot and the ball flies well over the crossbar.

United are pressing hard now for that opening goal, but they are leaving themselves open at the back as Celtic counter at pace.

Suddenly it’s end-to-end stuff!

Manchester United Legends 0-0 Celtic

14:31

27 mins: Two chances in quick succession for United!

Rooney’s low effort is deflected wide by McManus before Bardsley’s well-struck volley from the corner is flicked goalwards off the head of Berbatov and cleared off the line.

That will wake up the home crowd.

Manchester United Legends 0-0 Celtic

14:29 , George Flood

25 mins: A very slow pace to the game at the moment, as to be expected.

We’re going to have a little drinks break with 25 minutes on the clock.

Manchester United Legends 0-0 Celtic

14:25 , George Flood

20 mins: Carrick has been the best player on the pitch so far as he slaloms his way into the box and around about four defenders before his cross from the byline is blocked behind by Wilson.

After the subsequent corner, the Middlesbrough boss then has a pop from range but Boruc is equal to it.

Manchester United Legends 0-0 Celtic

14:22 , George Flood

19 mins: A well-worked corner routine in a legends game?!

Celtic apply some pressure and they end up swinging in a ball to the back post that Kelvin Wilson can only head wide.

Simpson did just enough to put him off there.

Manchester United Legends 0-0 Celtic

14:19

16 mins: Berbatov releases Bardsley, who is brought down outside the box by Hayes - who has been caught by an accidental stray arm to the face.

Rooney steps up to take the free-kick, but crashes it into the wall.

Manchester United Legends 0-0 Celtic

14:17 , George Flood

13 mins: These two sides continue to trade prolonged early spells of possession, with Rooney beginning to turn up the tempo as he nearly picks out strike partner Berbatov with a lovely pass.

Berbatov then heads back for Valencia after a cross from Simpson, who is playing in a very advanced position down the United left.

The attack ends with a clear handball by the Bulgarian.

Manchester United Legends 0-0 Celtic

14:13 , George Flood

10 mins: The first real chance of the game falls for Celtic after a dangerous low cross from Hayes from the left initially falls safe following some excellent one-touch football.

It’s turned back inside and Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink can only head harmlessly over the crossbar.

He should have done better there.

Manchester United Legends 0-0 Celtic

14:09 , George Flood

5 mins: Lovely feet from Carrick to dance his way into the box before laying off for Simpson, who can’t pick out a cross and the chance is lost.

At the other end, Phil Bardsley intervenes as Jonny Hayes tries to pick out ex-Manchester City forward Samaras.

Manchester United Legends 0-0 Celtic

14:07 , George Flood

3 mins: Not too much by way of exciting early action at Old Trafford, with United dominating possession and the likes of Carrick and Berbatov showing some nice touches.

A cross from former Celtic captain Stephen McManus is easily claimed by Van der Gouw.

Manchester United Legends vs Celtic

14:04 , George Flood

Here we go then!

‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ belting out from the Celtic fans that have made the trip south for this legends clash.

A bit of early rough treatment from Charlie Mulgrew dished out to Dimitar Berbatov...

14:01

Michael Carrick is the captain for Manchester United this afternoon, by the way.

Celtic are skippered by Stiliyan Petrov.

13:59 , George Flood

Here come the teams at Old Trafford, where there is already a great atmosphere.

It’s red vs green and white hoops as you’d expect, with former Premier League referee Jon Moss today’s man in the middle.

13:48 , George Flood

Less than 15 minutes now until we are underway at Old Trafford, where a crowd of around 32,000 people is expected this afternoon.

Hopefully plenty of money to be raised for the Manchester United Foundation, which does so much good work in the local community.

Denis Irwin set to feature for Manchester United

13:42 , George Flood

Denis Irwin is out there warming up for Manchester United, though, unless I missed it, he wasn’t listed in the initial squad.

During an interview with MUTV while he warms up, the Republic of Ireland legend, now 58, insists he can only play for a few minutes and is in more of an assistant manager’s role this afternoon.

13:36 , George Flood

United might have many of the bigger names on display today, but that Celtic lineup features a lot of players who have only retired in recent years.

You wonder if that might have a big impact on the result this afternoon, though Paul Lambert only has five substitutes to call upon - half the number of United.

Artur Boruc and Stiliyan Petrov are beloved figures at Parkhead, while plenty are also excited to see Gary Hooper back in green and white.

Wayne Rooney and Dimitar Berbatov lead Manchester United attack

13:25

So Bryan Robson and Andy Cole have gone for Wayne Rooney and Dimitar Berbatov up front.

Even for a legends game that is quite an attacking duo.

Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher - a boyhood Celtic fan - are the midfield engine room, joined by former stalwart Antonio Valencia and Eric Djemba-Djemba.

Raymond van der Gouw is in goal, with Phil Bardsley and Danny Simpson the full-backs as Treble winner Ronny Johnsen partners Mikael Silvestre in central defence.

Simpson recently made his boxing debut with Misfits, drawing against YouTuber Danny Aarons in a headline four-rounder in Dublin last weekend.

He’s also talked up a potential future bout against Rooney, who has also been approached by Misfits in the past.

Paul Scholes starts on the bench, alongside fellow Class of 92 member Nicky Butt.

Teams in full

13:16 , George Flood

Manchester United Legends XI: Van der Gouw, Bardsley, Johnsen, Silvestre, Simpson, Djemba-Djemba, Carrick, Fletcher, Valencia, Berbatov, Rooney

Subs: Pilkington, Lindegaard, Pugh, Butt, Chadwick, Scholes, Eagles, Poborsky, Campbell, Webber

Celtic Legends XI: Boruc, Lustig, Wilson, Mulgrew, McManus, Hayes, Petrov, Ledley, Samaras, Vennegoor of Hesselink, Hooper

Subs: Zaluska, O'Dea, Ambrose, Robson, Donnelly

Celtic legends lineup

13:05 , George Flood

And here’s Paul Lambert’s Celtic Legends lineup...

Manchester United Legends lineup

13:04 , George Flood

Here’s the Manchester United Legends starting lineup named by Bryan Robson and Andy Cole.

Not a bad front pairing...

Michael Carrick thrilled to resume Paul Scholes partnership

Michael Carrick thrilled to resume Paul Scholes partnership

12:47 , George Flood

There are plenty of reunions ahead in both camps at Old Trafford this afternoon, not least the return of Paul Scholes and Michael Carrick together in Manchester United’s midfield.

Asked about resuming that partnership, the current Middlesbrough manager said: “In one way, it feels like a lifetime ago since I played.

“But, on the other side of things, it feels like it was yesterday – my head feels like it was yesterday, but my body doesn’t!

“I’m really excited for the game and to see the boys again. It’ll be great to see Scholesy and play alongside him again.

“He’s one of the best players who has ever played the game. I had the pleasure of playing so long next to him and learning so much from him.

I had the best seat in the house and was just a privileged spectator at times!”

12:38 , George Flood

The Manchester United legends have arrived at Old Trafford...

Wayne Rooney faces Celtic after surprising revelation

Wayne Rooney faces Celtic after surprising revelation

12:31

Today’s choice of opponents is also interesting in terms of Wayne Rooney’s involvement, with the England icon having recently surprised a few people by revealing to Gary Neville that Celtic was the one club he wished he could have played for before he retired.

“I am certainly looking forward to meeting up with all of the team and sharing great memories of being a Manchester United player,” he wrote in a column in the build-up to today’s game.

“Furthermore, our opponents, Celtic, are a club that I followed when I was younger. I always look out for them when they are playing.

“I've been to a few games and they have got great fans too.”

Wayne Rooney relishing 'special' Old Trafford return

12:21 , George Flood

Today marks Wayne Rooney‘s first return to Old Trafford since he played in the 2021 edition of Soccer Aid.

Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer is looking forward to being back on familiar territory this afternoon.

“It will be a special moment to be back out there at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon for the Legends game, and it is all for such a good cause,” the current Plymouth boss said this week.

“I can’t wait to see all the fans again and I am really looking forward to it.

“I have seen, first hand, the great work that the Foundation does, through the programme funded from money raised at my testimonial game, against Everton in 2016.

“The work they do in the local communities is vital and it really does help a lot of young people.

“It is important that we continue to do what we can, when we can, to support the Foundation and continue to put smiles on children's faces.”

Manchester United Legends vs Celtic prediction

12:09 , George Flood

These legends charity games tend to produce some wild results but this could prove to be a rare positive outing for the Red Devils’ faithful at Old Trafford.

Manchester United to win, 3-2.

Celtic squad

12:07 , George Flood

Goalkeepers: Artur Boruc, Lukasz Zaluska

Defenders: Charlie Mulgrew, Darren O’Dea, Efe Ambrose, Kelvin Wilson, Mikael Lustig, Stephen McManus

Midfielders: Barry Robson, Joe Ledley, Jonny Hayes, Simon Donnelly, Stiliyan Petrov

Forwards: Gary Hooper, Georgios Samaras, Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink

Manchester United squad

12:05 , George Flood

Goalkeepers: Anders Lindegaard, Kevin Pilkington, Raimond van der Gouw

Defenders: Antonio Valencia, Danny Pugh, Danny Simpson, Mikael Silvestre, Phil Bardsley, Ronny Johnsen

Midfielders: Chris Eagles, Darren Fletcher, Eric Djemba-Djemba, Luke Chadwick, Karel Poborsky, Michael Carrick, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes

Forwards: Danny Webber, Dimitar Berbatov, Fraizer Campbell, Wayne Rooney

Where to watch Manchester United Legends vs Celtic

12:03 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, today’s charity friendly will be televised live on MUTV.

Coverage starts at 1pm BST.

Manchester United Legends vs Celtic live

12:01 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of today’s legends match as Manchester United take on Celtic in a star-studded charity friendly to raise money for the Manchester United Foundation.

A whole host of past Red Devils legends are making their returns to Old Trafford this afternoon, including Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes in a team managed by Bryan Robson and Andy Cole.

Celtic are led by Paul Lambert and count the likes of Stiliyan Petrov and Artur Boruc in their squad.

Kick-off at the Theatre of Dreams is at 2pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, confirmed squads and live updates across the afternoon.