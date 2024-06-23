Manchester United learn €60m price tag for defensive midfield target

Manchester United will need to pay a fee in excess of €60m (£50.7m) to sign West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez this summer.

Alvarez is on Manchester United’s shortlist of options as the Red Devils look for a long-term replacement for Casemiro in defensive midfield, with the Mexico international having impressed during his debut campaign in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old signed for West Ham from Ajax in a £35m deal last summer and made 42 appearances in all competitions in 2023-24, scoring twice. Erik ten Hag knows the player well having won two league titles together at Ajax, with the Dutchman responsible for bringing the midfielder to European football from Club América.

Sky Germany are reporting that West Ham do not deem Alvarez as ‘unsellable’ despite a reluctance to lose the midfielder this summer. However, the Irons would demand a significant profit on the fee paid for his services a year ago, requesting a fee between €60m (£50.7m) and €80m (£67.6m).

Should a deal be agreed, Ten Hag would reunite with a fourth player he previously managed at Ajax in the Premier League, following the signings of Lisandro Martinez, Anthony and Andre Onana in recent transfer windows.

