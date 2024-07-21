Manchester United Would Land ‘Brilliant’ Player from PSG if They Can Beat Out Bayern Munich

Manchester United are one team keen on beating Bayern Munich for Xavi Simons, who appears on the way out of the French capital. Moreover, one former player believes that the 21-year-old is exactly what the Red Devils need.

L’Equipe recently reported that Manchester United are pursuing a move for Simons and have been working on a deal to bring Simons to Old Trafford for a year. With this transfer saga having several twists and turns, one journalist believes it’s hard to tell how this situation ends.

Bayern Munich are also keen on the 21-year-old as L’Equipe reported that the Bavarian club have made an initial offer for Simons, including a purchase option valued at €90 million.

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha believes Simons can fulfill the role many fans hoped Mason Mount would when he joined from Chelsea a year ago.

“What’s very interesting about this, is that a player with his profile is something we needed at Manchester United last season,” Saha said (h/t The Mirror). “We thought Mason Mount was going to provide that, but he didn’t.

“We needed a player that was going to find ways to disrupt defenses, and this is what Simons is doing currently. He’s brilliant at it and he showed that with the Netherlands. He gets into those spaces which are very difficult to mark and he’s always on the move as well.

“In midfield, we have a lot of exciting players but I don’t believe that we have players that are able to break the lines. We need more unpredictability because we’re an attacking side and we need to gain those advantages when we can, so we definitely need players like this who are able to produce that unpredictability, provide legs, play in those pockets and always be courageous on the ball. He doesn’t shy away and he’s always a threat. I really like that about him.”

During his loan spell at RB Leipzig, Simons made a significant impact, featuring in 43 matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and registering 15 assists.