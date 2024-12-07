Manchester United issue statement on Nottingham Forest game amid Storm Darragh weather concerns

Manchester United insist their Premier League match against Nottingham Forest is expected to go ahead as planned on Saturday afternoon.

Potential concern over the fixture at Old Trafford may arise after the lunchtime Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park was postponed on safety grounds due to adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Darragh.

Only 35 miles separates the cities of Liverpool and Manchester in the north-west of England, though United say their game against Forest will be proceeding as scheduled as things stand.

However, the club insist they will continue to consult with the relevant authorities throughout the day ahead of a 5:30pm GMT kick-off and swiftly update supporters if anything changes.

Game on: Manchester United are due to face Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in the Premier League (Manchester United via Getty Images)

“Today’s Premier League fixture at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest is scheduled to go ahead as planned,” United said in a statement on Saturday morning.

“The club will continue to consult the relevant authorities throughout the day and will update supporters immediately if anything changes.”

The extreme winds and rain caused by Storm Darragh have also led to a number of fixture postponements across the EFL on Saturday, including the Championship matches between Plymouth and Oxford and Cardiff and Watford.

In League One, Blackpool vs Rotherham, Bristol Rovers vs Bolton and Crawley vs Stevenage are all off, as are Barrow vs MK Dons, Newport vs Carlisle and Notts County vs Colchester in League Two.

However, the rest of Saturday’s Premier League schedule remains unaffected, with Brentford and Crystal Palace hosting Newcastle and Manchester City respectively in London and Southampton also travelling to play Aston Villa. All those matches are due to kick off at 3pm GMT.

The inclement conditions have also led to horse racing meetings being cancelled at Aintree, Chepstow and Wolverhampton on Saturday, while the rugby schedule has also been impacted with the women’s Premiership encounter between Bristol Bears and Exeter Chiefs at Ashton Gate called off.