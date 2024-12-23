Manchester United injury update: Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw latest news and return dates

The job of Manchester United manager is not getting any easier for Ruben Amorim, with injuries starting to mount up.

Luke Shaw has suffered an injury setback and then Mason Mount was ruled out for the foreseeable with a thigh injury.

And now influential defender Matthijs de Ligt has missed the last two games, adding to Jonny Evans’ absence.

Here’s all the latest Manchester United injury news and return dates...

Matthijs de Ligt

The defender missed the loss at Tottenham due to illness and was again absent for the defeat to Bournemouth.

[Matthijs] is still sick,” Amorim confirmed before the game, with no timeline on a return given.

Potential return date: December 26, 2024 vs Wolves

Mason Mount

Mason Mount has been ruled out for a number of weeks with a thigh injury, a setback which has left the midfielder “devastated”.

“Words can’t portray how devastated I’m feeling right now, you could probably see the look on my face when it happened. I knew what it meant.

“United fans, you may not know me too well yet, but one thing I can guarantee, I will never give up or lose faith.

“I’ve said this before, but I will continue to give everything, get through this tough period and won’t stop until that’s achieved.”

Amorim said: “So, with Mason Mount, we are going to help him, it’s really hard for the player to be out for so long and he’s trying really hard.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans has been dealing with an injury of late but was back in training before the City game, despite not making the squad.

Potential return date: December 2024 or January 2025

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw’s return to action suffered a setback last month following a fresh injury, having only just returned from a lengthy lay-off.

It was described as a “small” setback at the time, in early December, amid hope he could return before the end of the year.

His return date remains unclear.

Potential return date: December 2024 or January 2025