Manchester United injury update: Luke Shaw and Mason Mount latest news and return dates

Manchester United head into another big week knowing their injury woes are easing.

An away draw at Liverpool was followed by knocking Arsenal out of the FA Cup in front of their own fans, having played an hour with 10 men.

Marcus Rashford is no longer ill but he was again missing amid ongoing uncertainty over his future, leaving just three players on the sidelines.

United now have two home games to navigate, and both are winning games as Southampton and then Brighton come to town.

Here’s all the latest Manchester United injury news and return dates...

Mason Mount

Mason Mount still faces a number of weeks on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

The midfielder has endured a torrid time with injuries since joining Chelsea, and was left “devastated” by his latest setback picked up against Manchester City end the end of 2024.

He wrote on social media in the days after: “Words can’t portray how devastated I’m feeling right now, you could probably see the look on my face when it happened. I knew what it meant.

“United fans, you may not know me too well yet, but one thing I can guarantee, I will never give up or lose faith.

“I’ve said this before, but I will continue to give everything, get through this tough period and won’t stop until that’s achieved.”

Amorim said: "[Mount will be out for] several weeks. I don't know the exact date but it's going to be for long and that's it.”

Asked two weeks ago for an update, Amorim said: “What I can do, is to help Mase, to teach him how to play our game when he's recovering, try to use that that time for him to think in the different things ... we are going to help him, it’s really hard for the player to be out for so long and he’s trying really hard.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw suffered a setback last month following a fresh injury, having only two weeks prior returned from a lengthy lay-off.

It was described as a “small” setback at the time, in early December, amid hope he could return before the end of the year but the left-back has not been seen since.

Amorim said last month: “We will try to find a better way to recover these kind of guys like Mount and Luke Shaw because after a few weeks and a few months, they will be ready to cope with a lot of things.”

His exact return date remains unclear.

Potential return date: Unknown

Victor Lindelof was injured against Tottenham. (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Victor Lindelof

Lindelof was given a rare outing for United last month against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals but lasted just 45 minutes before being forced off with injury.

Amorim said after the game: “He has something we have to assess to say specifically what he has, but it's tough to lose a player.”

The manager elaborated on the injury a week later, telling reporters: “Vic was recovering; training really well, we push him, we make all the sprints that he should do before a game. But the game is a completely different world, so they have to have more time to train.

“So, it's really hard. We try to manage that with rotation, but even with rotation, it is really hard to have all the squad.”

Potential return date: Late January 2025