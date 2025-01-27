Manchester United injury update: Manuel Ugarte, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount latest news and return dates

Manuel Ugarte is a slight injury concern for Manchester United (Action Images via Reuters)

Manchester United made it two wins in the space of three days as they battled past Fulham on Sunday.

That backed up a dramatic Europa League victory over Rangers in midweek, and Ruben Amorim will hope it proves to be the start of a run that salvages something from this season.

The injury list facing Amorim is certainly not as severe as his predecessor Erik ten Hag often had to contend with, although Luke Shaw and Mason Mount remain on the sidelines.

There was also some concern as Ugarte had to be replaced at Craven Cottage over the weekend.

Here’s a look at the Manchester United injuries...

Manuel Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte was forced to come off in Man United’s win over Fulham.

The midfielder stayed down in the second-half after fouling Adama Traore, before continuing for a few minutes.

However, Ugarte had to then be replaced by Toby Collyer, having received treatment on what appeared to be a problem with his right leg.

It did not appear to be a serious injury, but no update was provided by Amorim after the match.

Potential return date: Sunday February 2 vs Crystal Palace (h)

Luke Shaw

It has been yet another injury-hit season for Luke Shaw, who has not played since the start of December after suffering a setback in his recovery from a calf injury.

The 29-year-old is closing in on a return to training, but United will be cautious in bringing him back into the team.

Amorim said last week: “He is going to be fit to train with the team. Then we have to start with more minutes, we do not have a lot of time to train.

“We have to put some exercises in 10 minutes and then he has to make extra work to improve his fitness. I don’t know [when he will play], it is two weeks to start training before I think about putting him in for some minutes.”

Potential return date: Late February 2025

Luke Shaw is nearing a return to first-team training (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Mason Mount

Amorim spoke in glowing terms about Mason Mount after he arrived at the club, but the midfielder has again struggled to stay fit.

Mount was forced off in the win over Manchester City in December, and Amorim suggested before Christmas that he was facing a “long” time out.

“Several weeks,” the United boss said at the time.

“I don’t know the exact date, but it’s going to be for long. And that’s it. It’s part of football and we continue.

Potential return date: Unknown

Mason Mount has been out since limping off in the Manchester derby (AFP via Getty Images)

Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans has been out since the Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham last month.

While fellow defender Victor Lindelof put his own injury struggles behind him to make the bench against Fulham, there is still no sign of Evans returning to the squad.

Potential return date: Unknown