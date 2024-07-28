Manchester United forced to make two first-half substitutes due to injuries vs Arsenal

Rasmus Hojlund and new signing Leny Yoro were forced off with injuries in the first half of Manchester United’s pre-season friendly clash against Arsenal.

The Dane got off to a flying start against Arsenal, scoring early on in the game to give United the lead. Minutes later he went down after making a gesture to the bench.

Erik ten Hag was had no other choice but to replace his goalscorer. He decided to bring on Hannibal Mejbri but the Tunisia international did not have the same impact on the match.

Hojlund walked off the pitch without help before heading straight down the tunnel to the dressing room.

After watching last season crumble due to injuries, the last thing we want on pre-season is our players suffering setbacks.

The injury list grew 15 minutes when Yoro appeared to be in discomfort.

Yoro limped off the pitch and took a while to get back down the tunnel.

Man United’s newest signing Leny Yoro comes off with an injury against Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/djWD79rMik — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 28, 2024

Footage courtesy of ESPN

Ten Hag will be asked for an update on both players after the match.

The SoFi Stadium was praised by many before the game as being one of the best stadiums in the world. If the 4g pitch in question is to blame for these injuries, they have a lot to answer for…

The scoreline is 1-1 with over 30 minutes left to play. There will be a penalty shootout after full-time, regardless of the result.

