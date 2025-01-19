Manchester United fans pay tribute to iconic striker Denis Law

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United fans paid tribute to Denis Law on Sunday, following the death of the Old Trafford icon.

Former Scotland striker Law's death was confirmed on Friday. He was 84 and had been diagnosed with dementia in 2021.

Flowers, scarves and other tributes were laid outside United's stadium in front of a statue commemorating Law, Bobby Charlton and George Best before the Premier League game against Brighton. United lost 3-1.

Before kickoff a piper led out the teams playing “A Flower of Scotland.”

Former United manager Alex Ferguson laid a wreath in the center of the field and was joined by Law's former teammates ⁠Paddy Crerand, Alex Stepney and ⁠Brian Kidd.

Law scored 237 goals in 404 appearances for United. He is the only Scottish player to win the Ballon d’Or.

“He was the best Scottish player of all time,” Ferguson told MUTV. “He summarized a Scotsman, the fighting element, he could fight in an empty house! An incredible human being."

A poem about Law's career was read out and followed by applause from the crowd.

United fans then broke out into song, signing “We'll Never Die,” which is a tribute to the members of the club's 1958 team, many of whom perished in an air crash in Munich.

Leading tributes to Law on Friday, United described him as the the “hero of a generation.”

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

James Robson, The Associated Press