Manchester United face Premier League competition in Ugarte chase

Manchester United are leading the race for Manuel Ugarte but face competition from a Premier League rival and clubs across Europe.

United are the frontrunners to sign the midfielder who is open to an exit from Paris Saint-Germain. Ugarte signed for the French champions in a €60m deal last summer but started just 21 league games as he struggled to command an automatic place in the side.

The 23-year-old remains admired across Europe and United are in negotiations with PSG to discuss a deal. Ugarte is open to the move despite the club’s lack of Champions League football, though no agreement has been reached.

PSG want a fee of €70m (£59m) for Ugarte, who led Ligue 1 for tackles per game last season. The defensive midfielder had topped the same metric at Sporting Lisbon in 2022-23, leading the Primeira Liga for pass completion, tackles won and dribblers tackled during his final season in Portugal.

Sky Germany are reporting that while United are ‘clear’ favourites, there is rival interest from ‘two teams in Italy, one from Spain, and another club from England’.

Chelsea and Liverpool were linked with signing Ugarte 12 months ago and the latter remain interested in a defensive midfielder. Arsenal, meanwhile, have considered complements to Declan Rice amid doubts over Thomas Partey’s future.

