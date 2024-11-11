Manchester United Eye Chelsea Ace Amid Recent PSG Claim

Christopher Nkunku, a Paris Saint-Germain academy product, recently addressed speculation about a possible return to PSG over the summer.

Speaking with Téléfoot last month, the Chelsea forward was asked if his former club had shown any interest in bringing him back to the Parc des Princes.

“A Nkunku-Barcola duo at PSG?,” Nkunku laughed. “I don’t know what to say about that. But PSG is still a big club. Any approach this summer? No, no, no. I’ve always said there was no approach.”

Nkunku, who debuted for PSG’s first team in 2015, left in 2019 for RB Leipzig, where he made 172 appearances, scored 70 goals, and provided 56 assists over five seasons.

Things haven’t gone entirely to plan since his move to Chelsea, and there are reports that he may be considering his future with the club.

Premier League rival inquires about Christopher Nkunku

Ed Sykes/Getty Images

According to L’Équipe, Manchester United have shown interest in Chelsea forward Nkunku, who is reportedly unhappy with his limited starting opportunities at the club.

Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg also reported this past week that Nkunku isn’t planning on a transfer this winter. However, if his role doesn’t improve by summer, a move away from Chelsea could be on the table.

The bulk of Nkunku’s playing time has come in the UEFA Europa Conference League and the EFL Cup as the Frenchman has only played 152 total minutes across nine appearances in the Premier League.