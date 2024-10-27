Manchester United eye 3 bombshell transfers in 2025

Manchester United are reportedly considering three new signings in 2025 to continue their rebuild.

The Reds are preparing for the new year by sending scouts across the continent and beyond to find the best players on the market.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, United’s reinforcement plan includes three top names: Alphonso Davies, Frenkie de Jong and Richard Rios.

The report goes all in, stating that these are the three players United want to sign next year, but it’s still early days in the season and we can expect more targets to be named in the media over the coming months.

Manchester United looking to strengthen

It’s believed that all three players – Davies, De Jong and Rios – would help overcome current deficiencies within the team. They would also be expected to enhance our game in every sector of the pitch – from defence to attack.

The problem with these three players is Davies has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, while De Jong doesn’t want to leave Barcelona. Rios is a prospect based in South America.

Two of the three players listed are unlikely to join United in the summer.

Signing Rios would be more straightforward, although Davies is out of contract at the end of the season. Therefore, he can talk to clubs regarding a pre-agreement in January.

Davies can play left-back, which has been a problem area for United over the past two seasons. The versatile defender can also play centre-back.

As for De Jong, it feels like a guy chasing a woman who doesn’t think he is serious. The modern day Wesley Sneijder.

