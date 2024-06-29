Manchester United to make new contact for Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United officials are expected to make an official approach for the 23-year-old Dutch striker in the coming days, as his proposed move to Milan continues to hit problems.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Red Devils boss Erik ten-Hag has made the Bologna frontman his priority as he looks to strengthen his forward line ahead of the new campaign.

Zirkzee, whose 11 goals in 35 Serie A appearances, helped the Rossoblu qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history last season, had looked set for a move to Milan with the Rossoneri agreeing to his €40M release clause. The proposed deal stalled however, when the players agent, Kia Joorabchian, asked for a 15 per-cent commission as part of the transfer.

With Zirkzee’s former club, Bayern Munich, also due to receive 35 per-cent of any future sale, Milan chiefs have baulked at the Joorabchian’s demands and the Premier League giants may seize on the opportunity to try to bring him to Old Trafford.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN