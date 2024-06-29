Manchester United confirm departure of goalkeeper Earps

Manchester United have confirmed the news that first-choice goalkeeper Mary Earps is leaving the club this summer.

The Red Devils announced the player’s departure via a post on their official club website just a short time ago.

Earps has been with Manchester United for the last five seasons after joining the club from VfL Wolfsburg in summer 2019. She has been an ever-present for The Red Devils in the Barclays Women’s Super League.

In her time at Manchester United, Earps has helped the club to cement their place in English football’s top flight. She has also won the Adobe Women’s FA Cup as a Manchester United player and has briefly represented the club in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

It is no secret that Manchester United head coach Marc Skinner wanted to retain Earps’ services beyond this summer, however, the club have been unable to reach an agreement with the player to extend her contract and she will become a free agent at the end of the month. Earps is expected to now complete a move to French club Paris Saint-Germain.

It has been a week of big departures at Manchester United. Lucía García, Katie Zelem and Earps have had their exits confirmed by the club. The Red Devils now need an active summer in the transfer market to bolster their ranks ahead of the new season.