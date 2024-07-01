🚨 Manchester United confirm Dan Ashworth arrival

Manchester United have finally confirmed the arrival of Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United.

The Red Devils have been chasing Ashworth for much of 2024, with Newcastle holding out for increased compensation.

Now though, he has finally taken up post at Old Trafford, where he is set to become Sporting Director.

🔴 Manchester United and Newcastle issue the following statement.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 1, 2024

“Newcastle United and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the immediate release of Dan Ashworth from his contractual obligations at Newcastle United. The terms of this agreement remain confidential between the clubs. Newcastle United thanks Dan for his services and wishes him well for the future," a statement read.

The quality of Manchester United's signings have been criticised for some time now, and it's hoped that Ashworth's arrival can forge a new direction for the side.