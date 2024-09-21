Manchester United ate Crystal Palace alive, says Erik ten Hag, as Oliver Glasner expresses shock

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his team "ate Crystal Palace alive" during an entertaining 0-0 draw on Saturday night.

Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes both hit the crossbar while Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson, formerly of United, made a string of impressive saves.

In the second half, Ebere Eze was guilty of two frustrating misses and Fernandes again went close.

Speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, Ten Hag said: "When we don’t win, I’m not content. We should have won. I think first half, we ate them alive. Then in the second half, it was more in the balance but first half, we should have scored one or two goals."

Palace boss Oliver Glasner took off both Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Adam Wharton at half-time and the team improved. He admitted afterwards his shock at how poor Palace were in the first half

Asked what needed to be changed at the break, Glasner said: "Everything. I have never seen my Crystal Palce team play like we did in the first half, with no energy, no confidence, both in and out of possession, in set plays etcetera.

"That shows again the spirit we have to make adjustments at half time, switch to a 3-5-2 to close the centre, and then we controlled the game and had our chances in their box. Even when we won the ball we were more direct, played forward more in the second half."