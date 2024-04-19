Manchester United appoint Jason Wilcox as new technical director after 'acceptable' fee agreed with Southampton

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Jason Wilcox as their new technical director.

The former England winger heads to Old Trafford with immediate effect from Southampton, where he had been working as director of football for the Championship promotion hopefuls for the past nine months.

United have long been in pursuit of Wilcox as part of their major behind-the-scenes reshuffle under new part-owners INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with football director John Murtough set to depart after more than a decade as the club also wait to appoint sporting director Dan Ashworth once his gardening leave at Newcastle concludes.

They also appointed Manchester City’s Omar Berrada as their new chief executive in January, with more big changes likely ahead in the coming months as INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford conducts a root-and-branch analysis of the club's operations. Richard Arnold announced his departure as CEO in November.

United had been negotiating with Southampton over Wilcox, who offered his resignation last month and was also linked with Liverpool, with the Saints confirming on Friday evening that they had reached agreement “on an acceptable compensation fee”.

Southampton said in a statement: “Southampton Football Club can today confirm that it has reluctantly agreed to allow Director of Football Jason Wilcox to join Manchester United, having reached an agreement with the Premier League side on an acceptable compensation fee.

“Whilst the club is naturally disappointed that Jason’s stay at Southampton has only lasted nine months, it wishes him well for the future.

New appointment: Jason Wilcox has left Southampton for Manchester United (Getty Images)

“The club will continue to work closely with [manager] Russell Martin and his back-room team to ensure they have all the support they require moving forwards.”

In their own announcement, United said: “Jason Wilcox has joined Manchester United as Technical Director with immediate effect.

“He will work with all technical areas of the football department to achieve the highest standards of performance.”

Wilcox is now in place to plan and take charge of a crucial first INEOS-led transfer window at United this summer.

The 53-year-old previously spent more than a decade with rivals Manchester City as an academy and under-18s coach, also becoming head of academy coaching and finally academy director before leaving to join Southampton last year.

As a player, Wilcox earned three senior England caps between 1996-2000, playing as a winger for Leeds, Leicester and Blackpool before retiring in 2006.

However, he is best known for his time at Blackburn, which featured almost 300 appearances and a Premier League title in 1994/95.