Manchester United’s Antony is being blocked from departing the club

Manchester United’s out-of-favour winger Antony is being blocked from making a loan move to Turkiye by the club.

The Brazilian arrived to Old Trafford two summers ago for the massive fee of £85 million.

Despite showing flickers of his potential during his first campaign, last season was a disaster-filled one where he only found the back of the net three times in 38 matches and had a range of off-field issues to contend with.

Antony has found game time very hard to come by so far this season, as he has only played 1 minute of action all season.

Earlier in the summer it was reported that the Red Devils would have been happy to sell him but they had no realistic takers.

Since the close of the English transfer window, he has been regularly linked to a loan move abroad, most frequently to Turkiye, but this does not seem an option for the club now the season has begun.

The Daily Mail report that they understand “there is little chance of Antony moving to Turkey after a number of wide players left United this summer including Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Facundo Pellistri and Omari Forson.”

“Antony will stay to compete for a first-team spot with Amad, Garnacho and Marcus Rashford, but still has much to prove at United.”

He has recently been linked to a move to Fenerbahce and it has been relayed here that the winger would be open to a move in search of more regular action.

Premier League rivals Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in making a shock move for the winger in January.

With the end of the Turkish window arriving tomorrow and the fixtures coming thick and fast with the commencement of the Carabao Cup and Europa League, Antony will probably fancy his chances to start getting more frequent opportunities.

Nonetheless, with United’s previous interest in Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise in the summer and reports of a planned move for another in 2025, the wing position is certainly one they are looking to upgrade in, which could put Antony’s future even further in doubt.





Play for free to win the new United kit! We’re awarding a new prize every PL matchweek, courtesy of Goat Kits! To play, just (1) Join this week’s brand new PL Challenge league here with our league code puu1tk and enter your team. (2) Follow The Peoples Person on X and answer the tie breaker question. Full instructions and rules here.

You can also visit Goat Kits at goatkitstore.com and use discount code TPP30 to get 30% off your first purchase!

